Kenneth Walker III missed Week 12 with an oblique strain, as expected and his status for tonight's game is now in doubt. Coach Pete Carroll said at the start of the week that Walker would not do much in practice with the goal being to see if the rest would allow him enough injury recovery to be able to take the field for the game. To that end, Walker was listed as a non-participant daily with Carroll telling reporters Tuesday, "He's going to go into this game with some question, there will be some question here." As it turns out, there is not much question about Walker's status as the doubtful tag suggests he is highly unlikely to play. If he were to play without practicing at all (as Carroll had hinted earlier in the week he might), there would be no way of knowing how he'd hold up to the demands of four quarters of action. Zach Charbonnet is clearly in line for more work as the projected starter. Walker will now have 10 additional days to recover before the Seahawks face division rival 49ers.