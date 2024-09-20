Tyler Fulghum explains why the Jaguars and the Bills may be scoring at a slower pace when they clash on "Monday Night Football." (0:26)

The NFL's Week 3 schedule kicked off Thursday with an AFC East matchup dominated by the New York Jets who were the favorites over the New England Patriots for the first time in 24 games dating back to 2011. It was also their biggest spread (-6.5) over New England since 1999, per ESPN Stats and Information. The week will end on a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) and the Washington Commanders at the Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+).

This will be a week of Davids facing Goliaths as far as betting is concerned: Seven of the 16 matchups opened with the favorite giving up at least 6.5 points to the underdog. Fireworks are expected for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, who opened with the highest total of the week (51.5), while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers opened with the lowest total of the week at 36.5.

Here's a look at all the Week 3 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns -6.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Giants (+250) ; Browns (-300)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Browns by 6, 64.9% to win outright

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Broncos (+240) ; Buccaneers (-290)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.9, 69.1% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Chargers (+105) ; Steelers (-125)

Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 1, 51.6% to win outright

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts -1.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Bears (+110) ; Colts (-130)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 1.1, 52.9% to win outright

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans -3

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Packers (+130) ; Titans (-150)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 1.4, 54.4% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints -2.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Eagles (+130) ; Saints (-150)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Saints by 0.7, 51.1% to win outright

Houston Texans -2 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Texans (-135) ; Vikings (+115)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 1.7, 54.4% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders -5

Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS

Line movement: opened Raiders -7

Money Line: Panthers (+195) ; Raiders (-230)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Raiders by 4.9, 62.5% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks -4.5

Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS

Line movement: opened Seahawks -6.5

Money Line: Dolphins (+180) ; Seahawks (-215)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 6.8, 67.1% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: 49ers (-290) ; Rams (+240)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.3, 64% to win outright

Detroit Lions -3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Lions (-150) ; Cardinals (+130)

Total: 51.5; Opened: 51.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 0.2, 50.1% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -1 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Ravens (-115) ; Cowboys (-105)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.3, 53.8% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs -3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday 8:20 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

Line movement: opened Chiefs -5

Money Line: Chiefs (-170) ; Falcons (+145)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3, 58.3% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills -5

Monday 7:30 PM ET, ESPN

Money Line: Jaguars (+200) ; Bills (-240)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 6.6, 66.1% to win outright

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7

Monday 8:15 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Commanders (+280) ; Bengals (-350)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.4, 64% to win outright