The NFL's Week 3 schedule kicked off Thursday with an AFC East matchup dominated by the New York Jets who were the favorites over the New England Patriots for the first time in 24 games dating back to 2011. It was also their biggest spread (-6.5) over New England since 1999, per ESPN Stats and Information. The week will end on a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) and the Washington Commanders at the Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+).
This will be a week of Davids facing Goliaths as far as betting is concerned: Seven of the 16 matchups opened with the favorite giving up at least 6.5 points to the underdog. Fireworks are expected for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, who opened with the highest total of the week (51.5), while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers opened with the lowest total of the week at 36.5.
Here's a look at all the Week 3 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns -6.5
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Giants (+250) ; Browns (-300)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Browns by 6, 64.9% to win outright
Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Broncos (+240) ; Buccaneers (-290)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.9, 69.1% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Money Line: Chargers (+105) ; Steelers (-125)
Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 1, 51.6% to win outright
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts -1.5
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Money Line: Bears (+110) ; Colts (-130)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 1.1, 52.9% to win outright
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans -3
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Packers (+130) ; Titans (-150)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 1.4, 54.4% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints -2.5
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Eagles (+130) ; Saints (-150)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Saints by 0.7, 51.1% to win outright
Houston Texans -2 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Money Line: Texans (-135) ; Vikings (+115)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 1.7, 54.4% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders -5
Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS
Line movement: opened Raiders -7
Money Line: Panthers (+195) ; Raiders (-230)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Raiders by 4.9, 62.5% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks -4.5
Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS
Line movement: opened Seahawks -6.5
Money Line: Dolphins (+180) ; Seahawks (-215)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Seahawks by 6.8, 67.1% to win outright
San Francisco 49ers -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: 49ers (-290) ; Rams (+240)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.3, 64% to win outright
Detroit Lions -3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Lions (-150) ; Cardinals (+130)
Total: 51.5; Opened: 51.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 0.2, 50.1% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -1 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Money Line: Ravens (-115) ; Cowboys (-105)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.3, 53.8% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs -3 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday 8:20 PM ET, NBC, Peacock
Line movement: opened Chiefs -5
Money Line: Chiefs (-170) ; Falcons (+145)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3, 58.3% to win outright
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills -5
Monday 7:30 PM ET, ESPN
Money Line: Jaguars (+200) ; Bills (-240)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 6.6, 66.1% to win outright
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7
Monday 8:15 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: Commanders (+280) ; Bengals (-350)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.4, 64% to win outright