          2024 NFL Week 3: Betting odds and lines for every game

          Why Tyler Fulghum doesn't expect a lot of points in the Jaguars-Bills matchup (0:26)

          Tyler Fulghum explains why the Jaguars and the Bills may be scoring at a slower pace when they clash on "Monday Night Football." (0:26)

          Sep 20, 2024, 12:29 PM

          The NFL's Week 3 schedule kicked off Thursday with an AFC East matchup dominated by the New York Jets who were the favorites over the New England Patriots for the first time in 24 games dating back to 2011. It was also their biggest spread (-6.5) over New England since 1999, per ESPN Stats and Information. The week will end on a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) and the Washington Commanders at the Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+).

          This will be a week of Davids facing Goliaths as far as betting is concerned: Seven of the 16 matchups opened with the favorite giving up at least 6.5 points to the underdog. Fireworks are expected for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, who opened with the highest total of the week (51.5), while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers opened with the lowest total of the week at 36.5.

          Here's a look at all the Week 3 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns -6.5
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Giants (+250) ; Browns (-300)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Browns by 6, 64.9% to win outright

          Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Broncos (+240) ; Buccaneers (-290)
          Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.9, 69.1% to win outright

          Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chargers (+105) ; Steelers (-125)
          Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 1, 51.6% to win outright

          Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts -1.5
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

          Money Line: Bears (+110) ; Colts (-130)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Colts by 1.1, 52.9% to win outright

          Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans -3
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Packers (+130) ; Titans (-150)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 1.4, 54.4% to win outright

          Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints -2.5
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Eagles (+130) ; Saints (-150)
          Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Saints by 0.7, 51.1% to win outright

          Houston Texans -2 vs. Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

          Money Line: Texans (-135) ; Vikings (+115)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 1.7, 54.4% to win outright

          Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders -5
          Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS

          Line movement: opened Raiders -7

          Money Line: Panthers (+195) ; Raiders (-230)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Raiders by 4.9, 62.5% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks -4.5
          Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS

          Line movement: opened Seahawks -6.5

          Money Line: Dolphins (+180) ; Seahawks (-215)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Seahawks by 6.8, 67.1% to win outright

          San Francisco 49ers -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: 49ers (-290) ; Rams (+240)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.3, 64% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Lions (-150) ; Cardinals (+130)
          Total: 51.5; Opened: 51.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 0.2, 50.1% to win outright

          Baltimore Ravens -1 vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday 4:25 PM ET, FOX

          Money Line: Ravens (-115) ; Cowboys (-105)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.3, 53.8% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs -3 vs. Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday 8:20 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

          Line movement: opened Chiefs -5

          Money Line: Chiefs (-170) ; Falcons (+145)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3, 58.3% to win outright

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills -5
          Monday 7:30 PM ET, ESPN

          Money Line: Jaguars (+200) ; Bills (-240)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 6.6, 66.1% to win outright

          Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7
          Monday 8:15 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Money Line: Commanders (+280) ; Bengals (-350)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.4, 64% to win outright