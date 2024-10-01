Open Extended Reactions

There are 14 games on the slate in Week 5 as four teams will be on bye. The "island" games include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a Sunday morning London affair featuring the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and a "Monday Night Football" showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at all the Week 5 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons -1.5

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Buccaneers (+105) ; Falcons (-125)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 1, 54.1% to win outright

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

Money Line: Jets (+120) ; Vikings (-140)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.5, 53.9% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears -4

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Panthers (+165) ; Bears (-195)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Bears by 5, 63.4% to win outright

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans -1.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Line movement: Opened Bills -1

Money Line: Bills (+100) ; Texans (-120)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 2.2, 56.2% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Colts (+125) ; Jaguars (-145)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.2, 49.1% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders -3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Browns (+150) ; Commanders (-175)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.2, 63.3% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots -1.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Line movement: Opened Dolphins -0.5

Money Line: Dolphins (+100) ; Patriots (-120)

Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5

FPI favorite: Patriots by 3.9, 61% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -2.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Ravens (-140) ; Bengals (+120)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 2.3, 55.9% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers -7.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Cardinals (+280) ; 49ers (-350)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 7.9, 69.9% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos -3

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Raiders (+130) ; Broncos (-150)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 37.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.6, 52.8% to win outright

Green Bay Packers -3.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Packers (-175) ; Rams (+150)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 2.5, 56.7% to win outright

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks -6.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Giants (+225) ; Seahawks (-275)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 5.7, 65.5% to win outright

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Cowboys (+115) ; Steelers (-135)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 1.1, 53.6% to win outright

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs -5

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Saints (+190) ; Chiefs (-225)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.2, 60.8% to win outright