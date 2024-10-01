There are 14 games on the slate in Week 5 as four teams will be on bye. The "island" games include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a Sunday morning London affair featuring the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and a "Monday Night Football" showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's a look at all the Week 5 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons -1.5
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Buccaneers (+105) ; Falcons (-125)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 1, 54.1% to win outright
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net
Money Line: Jets (+120) ; Vikings (-140)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.5, 53.9% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears -4
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Panthers (+165) ; Bears (-195)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Bears by 5, 63.4% to win outright
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans -1.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Line movement: Opened Bills -1
Money Line: Bills (+100) ; Texans (-120)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 2.2, 56.2% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Colts (+125) ; Jaguars (-145)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 0.2, 49.1% to win outright
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Browns (+150) ; Commanders (-175)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.2, 63.3% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots -1.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Line movement: Opened Dolphins -0.5
Money Line: Dolphins (+100) ; Patriots (-120)
Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5
FPI favorite: Patriots by 3.9, 61% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -2.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Ravens (-140) ; Bengals (+120)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 2.3, 55.9% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers -7.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Cardinals (+280) ; 49ers (-350)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 7.9, 69.9% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos -3
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Raiders (+130) ; Broncos (-150)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 37.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.6, 52.8% to win outright
Green Bay Packers -3.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Packers (-175) ; Rams (+150)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 2.5, 56.7% to win outright
New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks -6.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Giants (+225) ; Seahawks (-275)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Seahawks by 5.7, 65.5% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Cowboys (+115) ; Steelers (-135)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 1.1, 53.6% to win outright
New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs -5
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Saints (+190) ; Chiefs (-225)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.2, 60.8% to win outright