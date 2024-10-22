NHL Frozen Frenzy betting tips: Odds, lines and picks for every game

NHL Frozen Frenzy returns Tuesday night on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Every NHL team will be in action with staggered start times, and live look-ins to every game. The action starts in Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET and concludes out west in Las Vegas at 11.
Frozen Frenzy brings a busy day of sports betting at ESPN BET, so Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash have picks and betting advice for every game on the schedule tonight.
Jump ahead: Capitals-Flyers | Wild-Panthers | Lightning-Devils | Stars-Sabres | Rangers-Canadiens | Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets | Red Wings-Islanders | Jets-Blues | Canucks-Blackhawks | Avalanche-Kraken | Bruins-Predators | Hurricanes-Oilers | Senators-Utah | Penguins-Flames | Sharks-Ducks | Kings-Golden Knights
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
6 p.m., Wells Fargo Center
Flyers (-1.5, +200), -120 money line
Capitals (+1.5, -275), Even money line
Total 5.5: (Over -130, Under +110)
Capitals-Flyers over 5.5 (-125): These lines could shift -- or even reverse the favorite-underdog -- as game time approaches on Tuesday, but the over/under stands out as a strong addition to a parlay. Flyers games this season have averaged 6.6 total goals, while Capitals games have averaged 7.5. With the total opening at 5.5, the over looks as appealing as a cheesesteak.
Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers
6:30 p.m., Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers (-1.5, +170), -145 money line
Wild (+1.5, -215), +125 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)
Wild +1.5 (-215): Three of the five games with Minnesota have been one-goal affairs. All three of those games have featured a road underdog beating the spread (though, admittedly, it's only been the Wild to actually be the dog twice). But Filip Gustavsson is at the top of his game and Sergei Bobrovsky is always reliable, so let's side with the Wild at least keeping it close.
Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils
6:45 p.m., Prudential Center
Devils (-1.5, +150), -165 money line
Lightning (+1.5, -180), +140 money line
Total 6.5: (Over -120, Under Even)
Stefan Noesen over 0.5 power play points (+375): The Lightning have coughed up 0.5 power-play points per game to members of the opposing top unit this season. Noesen happens to be a member of the Devils' No. 1 advantage at the moment, sharing the ice with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. It's a good position to be in.
Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres
7 p.m., KeyBank Center
Stars (-1.5, +160), -155 money line
Sabres (+1.5, -190), +135 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -130, Under +110)
Tage Thompson over 0.5 power play points (+375): This one defies all the logical suggestions, but sometimes you need to go contrarian. The Sabres have managed to go seven full games without a single power-play point. The Stars have the best penalty kill in the league, with members of opposing top units averaging 0.08 power-play points against them this season. It makes no sense to back Thompson -- which is why I like this one. Why wouldn't the dam burst in the most unlikely of scenarios? If you want logic here, Esa Lindell averages 3.17 blocked shots per game and the Sabres allow opposing defenders to average 16.8 blocked shots per game (third most).
New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens
7:15 p.m., Bell Centre
Rangers (-1.5, +115), -215 money line
Canadiens (+1.5, -135), +180 money line
Total 6.5: (Over +110, Under -130)
Rangers -1.5 (+125): The Rangers have already beaten the spread as road favorites twice in this young season. The Canadiens are 2-2 against the spread when they are the home underdog. It's also tempting to back any of Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin or Chris Kreider on going over 3.5 shots, as the Habs have allowed the sixth-most to opposing forwards this season (12.0 per game).
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz shows tremendous concentration to keep the puck out of the net just before it crosses the line.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets
7:30 p.m., Nationwide Arena
Maple Leafs (-1.5, +105), -225 money line
Blue Jackets (+1.5, -125), +190 money line
Total 6.5: (Over -120, Under 'even')
Zach Werenski over 3.5 shots (+110): With the totals in Leafs games averaging only 5.5 goals this season, and knowing they are usually in the driver's seat when dictating game pace, it was tempting to look at the under set at 6.5. But the Blue Jackets have averaged 7.2 total goals in their contests, and it will likely be goaltender Joseph Woll's season debut for Toronto, so there are other factors at play. Instead, let's ride Werenski and his 4.4 shots on goal per game.
Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders
7:45 p.m., UBS Arena
Islanders (-1.5, +160), -150 money line
Red Wings (+1.5, -190), +130 money line
Total 6.5: (Over +105, Under -125)
Noah Dobson over 0.5 power play points (+250): While these teams may be tied for second-last in penalty-killing percentage at 62.5 percent each coming into the game, it's the Red Wings that have allowed twice as many power-play goals against (six versus three). Dobson is coming in averaging 0.4 power-play points per game and the Red Wings have allowed an average of 0.68 to members of the opponents top unit this season.
Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
8 p.m., Enterprise Center
Jets (-1.5, +165), -150 money line
Blues (+1.5, -200), +130 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -120, Under 'even')
Blues +1.5 Spread (-190): The Blues have been the underdog at home three times this season and have outright won two of those games, which happen to be their last two contests. I'd feel even better about it if the red-hot Joel Hofer gets to start in the crease again, but with a chance we'll see Jordan Binnington, I'll also offer up taking the under on Colton Parayko for 2.5 blocked shots (-116), as the Jets have only given opposing defenders 9.1 total blocked shots per game total, with the opposing top-four blue-liners averaging just 1.25.
Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks
8:15 p.m., United Center
Canucks (-1.5, +135), -175 money line
Blackhawks (+1.5, -160), +150 money line
Total 6.5: (Over +115, Under -135)
Teuvo Teravainen over 0.5 power play points (+275): Connor Bedard's linemate already has five power-play points for the third-best No. 1 unit in the league. The Canucks -- who have posted middle-of-the-road numbers on the penalty kill thus far -- are earning an average of 10:48 PIM/game. Which is more than the median.
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
8:30 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena
Avalanche (-1.5, +185), -120 money line
Kraken (+1.5, -250), 'even' money line
Total 6.5: (Over -105, Under -115)
Ross Colton over 0.5 goals (+240) It's difficult to shy away from a player who has six goals in five games, and five in his past three (on 13 shots). One who's skating on a top line and power play with Nathan MacKinnon. Against projected starter Philipp Grubauer, who surrendered four to the visiting Flyers in his last start for the Kraken.
Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators
8:45 p.m., Bridgestone Arena
Predators (-1.5, +180), -130 money line
Bruins (+1.5, -235), +110 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -135, Under +115)
Brandon Carlo over 2.5 blocked shots (+132): First of all, Carlo leads his club with 19 though six games (3.17/contest). Plus, the 0-5 Predators are expected to come out firing after having approximately 75 hours off to stew over Saturday's matinee loss to Detroit. The top-four defender should have ample opportunity to block a few of them.
Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers
9 p.m., Rogers Place
Oilers (-1.5, +170), -135 money line
Hurricanes (+1.5, -215), +115 money line
Total 6.5: (Over +105, Under -125)
Shayne Gostisbehere over 0.5 power-play points (+375): The Oilers are allowing 0.79 power-play points/game to opposing top units. Gostisbehere -- who happens to skate on Carolina's No. 1 assembly with the man-advantage -- has two goals with the extra skater in his past two games. For the number, this might be one of the most appealing plays on Tuesday's entire slate.
Ottawa Senators at Utah Hockey Club
9:15 p.m., Delta Center
Utah HC (-1.5, +190), -120 money line
Senators (+1.5, -265), 'even' money line
Total 6.5: (Over -110, Under -110)
Senators-Utah Over 6.5 (-110): Ottawa and Utah rank seventh and 16th in allowing 3.80 and 3.33 goals/game, respectively. Both sides are also scoring themselves, averaging 3.67 (Utah) and 3.60 (Ottawa) per contest. With respect to that arithmetic, this tilt sets up to be a lively scoring affair. Also know that Barrett Hayton (Over points 0.5 +110) has failed to register a single point only twice this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames
9:30 p.m., Scotiabank Saddledome
Flames (-1.5, +200), -110 money line
Penguins (+1.5, -275), -110 money line
Total 6.5: (Over -110, Under -110)
Jonathan Huberdeau over 0.5 power play points (+235): Three of Huberdeau's six points on the season have counted with the extra skater and the Penguins' penalty kill ranks 20th in the league. If interested in even longer odds, there's some draw to Drew O'Connor Over 0.5 goals (+400). According to Natural Stat Trick, Sidney Crosby's current linemate ranks top of the league in high danger scoring chances with 14. I also like MacKenzie Weegar Over 2.5 blocked shots.
San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
10:15 p.m., Honda Center
Ducks (-1.5, +140), -185 money line
Sharks (+1.5, -165), +155 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)
Sharks-Ducks Under 5.5 (-125): While the Macklin Celebrini-less Sharks are averaging 1.60 goals/game, the Ducks are pacing out at 2.40 thus far this season. Plus Anaheim starter Lukas Dostal shut out San Jose for the 2-0 victory at their last meeting, only 10 days ago.
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
11 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights (-1.5, +170), -145 money line
Kings (+1.5, -215), +125 money line
Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)
Anze Kopitar over 0.5 assists (+115): After erupting for a hat-trick opening night, Kopitar has since shifted into (his more usual) set-up mode, providing five assists in his past four games. While these two teams haven't met since late December, the Kings captain has 22 helpers to show for his 32 career games against Vegas.