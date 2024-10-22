NHL Frozen Frenzy betting tips: Odds, lines and picks for every game

Open Extended Reactions

NHL Frozen Frenzy returns Tuesday night on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Every NHL team will be in action with staggered start times, and live look-ins to every game. The action starts in Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET and concludes out west in Las Vegas at 11.

Frozen Frenzy brings a busy day of sports betting at ESPN BET, so Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash have picks and betting advice for every game on the schedule tonight.

Jump ahead: Capitals-Flyers | Wild-Panthers | Lightning-Devils | Stars-Sabres | Rangers-Canadiens | Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets | Red Wings-Islanders | Jets-Blues | Canucks-Blackhawks | Avalanche-Kraken | Bruins-Predators | Hurricanes-Oilers | Senators-Utah | Penguins-Flames | Sharks-Ducks | Kings-Golden Knights

6 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Flyers (-1.5, +200), -120 money line

Capitals (+1.5, -275), Even money line

Total 5.5: (Over -130, Under +110)

Capitals-Flyers over 5.5 (-125): These lines could shift -- or even reverse the favorite-underdog -- as game time approaches on Tuesday, but the over/under stands out as a strong addition to a parlay. Flyers games this season have averaged 6.6 total goals, while Capitals games have averaged 7.5. With the total opening at 5.5, the over looks as appealing as a cheesesteak.

6:30 p.m., Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers (-1.5, +170), -145 money line

Wild (+1.5, -215), +125 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)

Wild +1.5 (-215): Three of the five games with Minnesota have been one-goal affairs. All three of those games have featured a road underdog beating the spread (though, admittedly, it's only been the Wild to actually be the dog twice). But Filip Gustavsson is at the top of his game and Sergei Bobrovsky is always reliable, so let's side with the Wild at least keeping it close.

6:45 p.m., Prudential Center

Devils (-1.5, +150), -165 money line

Lightning (+1.5, -180), +140 money line

Total 6.5: (Over -120, Under Even)

Stefan Noesen over 0.5 power play points (+375): The Lightning have coughed up 0.5 power-play points per game to members of the opposing top unit this season. Noesen happens to be a member of the Devils' No. 1 advantage at the moment, sharing the ice with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. It's a good position to be in.

7 p.m., KeyBank Center

Stars (-1.5, +160), -155 money line

Sabres (+1.5, -190), +135 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -130, Under +110)

Tage Thompson over 0.5 power play points (+375): This one defies all the logical suggestions, but sometimes you need to go contrarian. The Sabres have managed to go seven full games without a single power-play point. The Stars have the best penalty kill in the league, with members of opposing top units averaging 0.08 power-play points against them this season. It makes no sense to back Thompson -- which is why I like this one. Why wouldn't the dam burst in the most unlikely of scenarios? If you want logic here, Esa Lindell averages 3.17 blocked shots per game and the Sabres allow opposing defenders to average 16.8 blocked shots per game (third most).

7:15 p.m., Bell Centre

Rangers (-1.5, +115), -215 money line

Canadiens (+1.5, -135), +180 money line

Total 6.5: (Over +110, Under -130)

Rangers -1.5 (+125): The Rangers have already beaten the spread as road favorites twice in this young season. The Canadiens are 2-2 against the spread when they are the home underdog. It's also tempting to back any of Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin or Chris Kreider on going over 3.5 shots, as the Habs have allowed the sixth-most to opposing forwards this season (12.0 per game).

play 0:27 Anthony Stolarz makes spectacular save to deny Lightning Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz shows tremendous concentration to keep the puck out of the net just before it crosses the line.

7:30 p.m., Nationwide Arena

Maple Leafs (-1.5, +105), -225 money line

Blue Jackets (+1.5, -125), +190 money line

Total 6.5: (Over -120, Under 'even')

Zach Werenski over 3.5 shots (+110): With the totals in Leafs games averaging only 5.5 goals this season, and knowing they are usually in the driver's seat when dictating game pace, it was tempting to look at the under set at 6.5. But the Blue Jackets have averaged 7.2 total goals in their contests, and it will likely be goaltender Joseph Woll's season debut for Toronto, so there are other factors at play. Instead, let's ride Werenski and his 4.4 shots on goal per game.

7:45 p.m., UBS Arena

Islanders (-1.5, +160), -150 money line

Red Wings (+1.5, -190), +130 money line

Total 6.5: (Over +105, Under -125)

Noah Dobson over 0.5 power play points (+250): While these teams may be tied for second-last in penalty-killing percentage at 62.5 percent each coming into the game, it's the Red Wings that have allowed twice as many power-play goals against (six versus three). Dobson is coming in averaging 0.4 power-play points per game and the Red Wings have allowed an average of 0.68 to members of the opponents top unit this season.

8 p.m., Enterprise Center

Jets (-1.5, +165), -150 money line

Blues (+1.5, -200), +130 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -120, Under 'even')

Blues +1.5 Spread (-190): The Blues have been the underdog at home three times this season and have outright won two of those games, which happen to be their last two contests. I'd feel even better about it if the red-hot Joel Hofer gets to start in the crease again, but with a chance we'll see Jordan Binnington, I'll also offer up taking the under on Colton Parayko for 2.5 blocked shots (-116), as the Jets have only given opposing defenders 9.1 total blocked shots per game total, with the opposing top-four blue-liners averaging just 1.25.

play 0:30 NHL Frozen Frenzy Catch all the Frozen Frenzy action on ESPN and ESPN+ on Tuesday, October 22nd.

8:15 p.m., United Center

Canucks (-1.5, +135), -175 money line

Blackhawks (+1.5, -160), +150 money line

Total 6.5: (Over +115, Under -135)

Teuvo Teravainen over 0.5 power play points (+275): Connor Bedard's linemate already has five power-play points for the third-best No. 1 unit in the league. The Canucks -- who have posted middle-of-the-road numbers on the penalty kill thus far -- are earning an average of 10:48 PIM/game. Which is more than the median.

8:30 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena

Avalanche (-1.5, +185), -120 money line

Kraken (+1.5, -250), 'even' money line

Total 6.5: (Over -105, Under -115)

Ross Colton over 0.5 goals (+240) It's difficult to shy away from a player who has six goals in five games, and five in his past three (on 13 shots). One who's skating on a top line and power play with Nathan MacKinnon. Against projected starter Philipp Grubauer, who surrendered four to the visiting Flyers in his last start for the Kraken.

8:45 p.m., Bridgestone Arena

Predators (-1.5, +180), -130 money line

Bruins (+1.5, -235), +110 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -135, Under +115)

Brandon Carlo over 2.5 blocked shots (+132): First of all, Carlo leads his club with 19 though six games (3.17/contest). Plus, the 0-5 Predators are expected to come out firing after having approximately 75 hours off to stew over Saturday's matinee loss to Detroit. The top-four defender should have ample opportunity to block a few of them.

9 p.m., Rogers Place

Oilers (-1.5, +170), -135 money line

Hurricanes (+1.5, -215), +115 money line

Total 6.5: (Over +105, Under -125)

Shayne Gostisbehere over 0.5 power-play points (+375): The Oilers are allowing 0.79 power-play points/game to opposing top units. Gostisbehere -- who happens to skate on Carolina's No. 1 assembly with the man-advantage -- has two goals with the extra skater in his past two games. For the number, this might be one of the most appealing plays on Tuesday's entire slate.

play 1:20 Stat Stories: Monday's standout NHL fantasy performances Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NHL from Monday, including William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Chris Tanev.

9:15 p.m., Delta Center

Utah HC (-1.5, +190), -120 money line

Senators (+1.5, -265), 'even' money line

Total 6.5: (Over -110, Under -110)

Senators-Utah Over 6.5 (-110): Ottawa and Utah rank seventh and 16th in allowing 3.80 and 3.33 goals/game, respectively. Both sides are also scoring themselves, averaging 3.67 (Utah) and 3.60 (Ottawa) per contest. With respect to that arithmetic, this tilt sets up to be a lively scoring affair. Also know that Barrett Hayton (Over points 0.5 +110) has failed to register a single point only twice this season.

9:30 p.m., Scotiabank Saddledome

Flames (-1.5, +200), -110 money line

Penguins (+1.5, -275), -110 money line

Total 6.5: (Over -110, Under -110)

Jonathan Huberdeau over 0.5 power play points (+235): Three of Huberdeau's six points on the season have counted with the extra skater and the Penguins' penalty kill ranks 20th in the league. If interested in even longer odds, there's some draw to Drew O'Connor Over 0.5 goals (+400). According to Natural Stat Trick, Sidney Crosby's current linemate ranks top of the league in high danger scoring chances with 14. I also like MacKenzie Weegar Over 2.5 blocked shots.

10:15 p.m., Honda Center

Ducks (-1.5, +140), -185 money line

Sharks (+1.5, -165), +155 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)

Sharks-Ducks Under 5.5 (-125): While the Macklin Celebrini-less Sharks are averaging 1.60 goals/game, the Ducks are pacing out at 2.40 thus far this season. Plus Anaheim starter Lukas Dostal shut out San Jose for the 2-0 victory at their last meeting, only 10 days ago.

11 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights (-1.5, +170), -145 money line

Kings (+1.5, -215), +125 money line

Total 5.5: (Over -125, Under +105)

Anze Kopitar over 0.5 assists (+115): After erupting for a hat-trick opening night, Kopitar has since shifted into (his more usual) set-up mode, providing five assists in his past four games. While these two teams haven't met since late December, the Kings captain has 22 helpers to show for his 32 career games against Vegas.