Fresh off progression to the Nedbank Cup final, Orlando Pirates will host Egypt's Pyramids FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday, in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final, as they attempt to secure passage to yet another major final.

The Buccaneers do not appear to have been affected on the pitch by the news that head coach José Riveiro will be departing at the end of the season. If anything, it only seems to have spurred them on.

Although their squad is not as deep as that of Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates have handled their rotation superbly. The influx of young talent from the DSTV Diski Challenge (reserve) squad has helped, with the Buccaneers almost impenetrable at the back since Mbekezeli Mbokazi's breakthrough.

Pyramids are arguably as close to becoming an African powerhouse as they have been. The club was founded as Al Assiouty Sport in 2008. Turki Al-Sheikh bought them in 2018 and changed the name to Pyramids FC, moving them to Cairo. Salem Al Shamsi acquired the club a year later.

Now, two games into the playoffs, they lead the Egyptian Premier League, having won last season's Egypt Cup to clinch their first ever major title. With Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns facing off in the other semi-final, this could be a statement year for Egyptian or South African football.

This is the first encounter ever between the two sides, but all indications are that they are here to stay at or near the top of Africa.

Leading from the front - Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League progress will rely heavily on the boot of star striker Relebohile Mofokeng. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, April 19 at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT, 12:00 PM ET)

Venue: FNB Stadium, Nasrec, Johannesburg, South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Soccer Laduma reported that winger Monnapule Saleng is nearing a return after being out of the team for over four months amid a rumoured contractual dispute.

However, long-term Pirates injury absentees Thabiso Monyane, Zakhele Lepasa, Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Sesane and Thabiso Lebitso are unlikely to be ready for this game.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Pyramids

GK Ahmed El Shenawy

LB Mohamed Hamdi | CB Mahmoud Marei | CB Ahmed Samy | RB Mohamed Chibi

LM Mostafa Fathi | CM Mohanad Lasheen | CM Walid El Karti | CM Ahmed Atef | RM Karim Hafez

ST Fiston Mayele

Stats:

Orlando Pirates are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Pyramids are winless in their last three matches in all competitions (1 D, 2 L).

Orlando Pirates have not conceded in four matches in all competitions, and have only conceded once in their last six.