Stellenbosch FC will host Simba SC for the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final in Durban, far away from their fans in Cape Town, on Sunday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Tanzania's Simba won the first leg in Zanzibar due to a controversial goal. Jean Charles Ahoua scored off a free-kick right before half-time which saw Oscarine Masuluke seemingly put off by Simba players who had strayed offside. Despite a VAR check, the goal stood.

Now, Stellenbosch will hope to turn the tie around on home soil. Playing at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium due to a scheduling conflict at Cape Town's DHL Stadium is far from ideal for them, but Steve Barker's side are accustomed to playing home games in the Confederation Cup outside the Western Cape.

CAF has strict regulations governing stadium usage and the only suitable venue close to home for Stellenbosch, the DHL Stadium, will host a United Rugby Championship fixture between the Stormers and Benetton the day before Stellies face Simba.

Simba will be looking to make their first continental final since the 1993 CAF Cup, which they lost to Ivorian side Stella Adjamé. If they get an away goal, Stellies will be left with a mountain to climb, having not scored one themselves.

Stellenbosch have never played in a continental final before, but as they battle Sekhukhune United for third place in the Betway Premiership, indications are that they are likely to become Confederation Cup regulars at the very least.

Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has hosted many high profile football matches, like the 2010 FIFA World cup semifinals. Quinn Rooney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 9:00 AM ET)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Sage Stephens was expected to start the first leg in goal for Stellenbosch, but ultimately, it was Oscarine Masuluke who lined up between the sticks as the skipper did not fully recover from injury in time. Stephens is likely to start the second leg, however.

Lehlohonolo Mojela and Ashley Cupido are both injured, leaving Stellies light on options upfront. Mojela is nearing a return, but this fixture will probably come too soon for him.

Expected lineups:

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Fawaaz Basadien | CB Thabo Moloisane| CB Ismaël Olivier Touré | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

LM Genino Palace | CM Sihle Nduli | CM Thato Khiba | RM Devin Titus

AM Lesiba Nku

ST André de Jong

Simba SC

GK Moussa Camara

LB Mohamed Hussein Mohamed | CB Abdulrazack Mohamed Hamza | CB Chamou Karaboue | RB Shomari Kapombe

CM Fabrice Ngoma | CM Yusuph Kagoma

LW Kibu Denis | AM Jean Charles Ahoua | RW Elie Mpanzu Kibisawala

ST Leonel Ateba

Stats

Stellenbosch's last five games have each either been scoreless or seen only a single goal.

Jean Charles Ahoua has scored 12 league goals for Simba this season, as well as 3 in the Confederation Cup.

All three of Ahoua's CAF Confederation Cup goals this season have come in 1-0 victories for Simba.