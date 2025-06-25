Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Academy Asia-Pacific on Australia's Gold Coast has produced its first college football commit, with offensive line prospect Nikau Hepi announcing he's bound for Auburn University, just nine months after joining the elite development program.

The 6'7" New Zealander has a rugby union background and had received multiple division one offers, and now makes history as he sets his sights on the SEC.

"I feel very blessed to be in this kind of position, coming to the NFL Academy only having ever played rugby," said Hepi. "I would not be here without the support from my friends and family and of course, the entire coaching staff at the Academy."

Training in a #68 jersey in homage to Philadelphia Eagles star left tackle Jordan Mailata, who spent time training the eight academy athletes in April, the now-Auburn Tiger becomes the latest offensive line prospect from a part of the world that has seen Mailata, Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele, Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agent Luke-Felix Fualalo, and Eagles practice squad lineman Laekin Vakalahi emerge in recent years.

"Nikau is a true talent, and we are so proud to see all that he has accomplished here at the Academy in such a short time," adds Head of NFL Academy Asia-Pacific Will Bryce. It's a remarkably swift journey for a raw talent who first put on pads in late 2024.

"I have grown so much since being a part of this program and I am excited to continue my football career in the States," says Hepi.