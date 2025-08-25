Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk about Arsenal's ability to deal with injuries after Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard came off injured against Leeds. (1:34)

Mamelodi Sundowns have little time to mourn their MTN8 semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates as they prepare for a top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The main storyline heading into the game, however, is the matter of the PSL goalscoring record and whether it will belong to someone new come lat Wednesday night.

Sundowns' Peter Shalulile sits level with Kaizer Chiefs legend Siyabonga Nomvethe on 129 top-flight goals in the Premier Soccer League era, including cup competitions. The fates have aligned to put him in a position to break the record against those proud Amakhosi fans who hold it.

Bigger picture: Hosts Chiefs are second in the league - one of only two teams with a perfect record after three games. Sekhukhune United lead them only on goal difference. Defending champions Sundowns are third with seven points, with their only dropped points in the league coming in a 1-1 draw with Chippa United on the opening day of the season.

However, depending on Sekhukhune's result against AmaZulu, both Chiefs and Sundowns stand a chance of finding themselves top of the Premiership table by the end of Wednesday night.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, August 27 at 7:30 PM CAT (5:30 PM GMT, 1:30 PM ET)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile (centre) needs one goal to break Siyabonga Nomvethe's PSL scoring record. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Team news:

Apart from their improved on-field form, Kaizer Chiefs have received several boosts off the field in the form of players being given the all-clear to bolster their options. Most notably, Etiosa Ighodaro has officially joined after his clearance from Mamelodi Sundowns was finalised, and he could come back to haunt his old club.

Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman were cleared to join the club from Cape Town Spurs despite the ABC Motsepe League club's protests that they were still Spurs players.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has admitted that several players have been battling fatigue following the FIFA Club World Cup, making player selection a difficult task. The right-back position is particularly problematic, with Khuliso Mudau out of action.

SABC Sport's Mazola Molefe reported that Mudau is unsettled, with two bids coming from North Africa, but being rebuffed by Sundowns. A new deal with the club remains an option, but for now, Cardoso has to make do.

Winger Lucas Ribeiro Costa's attempt to leave the club has dominated headlines, but Sundowns have no shortage of quality players in his position - albeit perhaps not with quite the same magic spark as the Brazilian.

Complicating matters among the front four is the absence of club captain and attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, who was injured in the first leg of Sundowns' MTN8 semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates. Zwane is expected to be out for around two months.

Upfront, Cardoso will have to decide whether to start with regular first-choice striker Iqraam Rayners - who scored on Saturday against Pirates and is in strong form - or one of his highly capable backup options, Shalulile or Lebo Mothiba.

In Shalulile's favour are his fine record against Kaizer Chiefs and the fact that he is on the verge of making history. However, Rayners has been in superb form and is likely to start as long as Cardoso feels he is fit enough to give his best despite being utilised regularly throughout a gruelling start to the season.

Gaston Sirinio will feature up front for Chiefs against his former club. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Expected lineups:

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Peterson

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Thabo Cele | CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa

LW Makabi Lilepo | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Mduduzi Shabalala

ST Etiosa Ighodaro

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Thapelo Morena

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Thapelo Maseko | AM Jayden Adams | RW Arthur Sales

ST Iqraam Rayners

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten Kaizer Chiefs in all of their last six Premiership clashes.

Peter Shalulile has scored 10 goals against Kaizer Chiefs in 17 appearances for Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns.