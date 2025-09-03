Open Extended Reactions

African players were front and centre of a fascinating transfer window and a compelling deadline day as business across many of Europe's major leagues drew to a close during a chaotic Monday of deals.

From the biggest moves of the window to some under-the-radar signings you may have missed, ESPN's Ed Dove takes a look at African players' transfers over the offseason, including some players who maybe didn't find the new horizons they needed.

Who moved on deadline day?

Yoane Wissa was the biggest African mover on deadline day, swapping Brentford for Newcastle United in a €57.70m deal, bringing to an end his four-season stay in West London.

He'll be charged with filling the goalscoring boots vacated by Alexander Isak following his record-breaking move to Liverpool, and while Wissa - at 28 - doesn't have the same space to develop as his predecessor, he'll certainly help ease the blow of his exit.

He scored 19 goals for an inferior Brentford side last term - the best goalscoring return of his career - and even the Africa Cup of Nations shouldn't prevent him from coming close to that tally given the creative players he'll be working with at St James' Park.

Don't expect too many well wishes from Brentford fans, however, with the Democratic Republic of Congo international having criticised his employers during a protracted transfer saga as he pushed for an exit.

Only twice have a Premier League club spent more to sign an older player, although while neither Romelu Lukaku or Casemiro proved to be overwhelming successes, Wissa should prove a big asset for the Magpies.

"Yoane's style of play will excite our supporters and complement our style of play," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. "He has pace, power and an excellent work rate. He immediately makes us stronger."

Yoane Wissa signed for Newcastle on deadline day, after uncertainty and drama surrounded now-former Magpies striker Alexander Isak. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Elsewhere on deadline day, Morocco's Nayef Aguerd finally secured a move away from West Ham United -- having been deemed surplus to requirements by Graham Potter -- as he signed for Marseille for an undisclosed fee, while former Chelsea and Aston Villa wideman Bertrand Traoré returned to the top flight after joining Sunderland from Ajax.

Nottingham Forest, seeking a replacement for Newcastle new boy Anthony Elanga, parted with £30m to recruit Franco-Congolese winger Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg, with the 23-year-old agreeing terms on a five-year contract.

Certainly, he's eye-catching, with his dribbling and adventure down the right flank sure to get Forest fans off their feet, although how long will it take for the confident youngster to adapt to life in the Prem?

There's also more Nigerian representation incoming following the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze, who signs for Fulham on loan from AC Milan, and forward Tolu Arokodare, who makes the move from Genk to Wolves in a £24m deal.

The biggest deals

Of the 25 most expensive signings of the window, five involved African players, including the aforementioned Wissa.

Victor Osimhen is the highest-profile mover, permanently ending his stay at Napoli for a somewhat anticlimactic return to Galatasaray.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year has already won the league and cup double at the Istanbul giants while on loan last season, and is it realistic to think that his €75m arrival can spur Gala onto compete in the latter stages of the Champions League?

Hugo Ekitike may not be in favour with Cameroon head coach Marc Brys, but he's already won over fans at Liverpool following his €95m move to Anfield, while his compatriot -- Manchester United new boy Bryan Mbeumo -- was also part of the Brentford exodus as he left in a €75m deal.

Finally, Ghana's Mohammed Kudus arrived as part of Thomas Frank's overhaul at Tottenham Hotspur, where a €63.8m fee may prove a wise investment for one of the league's most watchable players, and a genuine difference-maker on his day.

Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo struggled initially upon arrival at Manchester United from Brentford, but scored against Burnley in late August to settle into his role. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The best deals

Some under-the-radar Premier League arrivals like Bafodé Diakité and El Hadji Malick Diouf have already made encouraging starts to life in the top tier with Bournemouth and West Ham United respectively, while Tariq Lamptey could again be one to watch after getting a fresh start away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The diminutive rightback impressed back in 2020 after securing a move away from Chelsea, but the intervening years have not been kind with injuries and increased competition for his position on the South Coast.

A fresh start could reignite his career, and still only 24, he could prove to be an absolute bargain for Fiorentina for a mere €6m, even if his electric pace may never truly be what it once was.

Despite a testing start to his Manchester City career, another fullback - Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri - should prove to be a long-term success story under Pep Guardiola.

His technical ability, attacking capacity and desire to press forward should make him a valuable outlet for a City team who will likely enjoy the lion's share of possession in most of their fixtures, while at 24, the ex-Angers wideman now has the opportunity to test himself in the rarefied air of the Champions League.

Expect him to better his 11 Prem goal involvements, achieved with Wolves last season, and repay City's (initial) £31.8m outlay.

Down in the Championship, another left-sider, Jeffrey Schlupp, could prove to be a valuable asset for Norwich City after signing on a free transfer.

A Premier League winner with Leicester City, the Ghana international has experience of getting out of the second tier with the Foxes, and could be a valuable, experienced asset as the Canaries look to return to the top flight.

play 1:39 Fjortoft questions Bayern's move for Nicolas Jackson Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks Bayern Munich's big move for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson could backfire on the German side.

The potential duds

Evann Guessand's move to Aston Villa was broadly celebrated by fans of the Midlanders - desperate for new blood during the window - but will the Ivory Coast international actually prove to be a success at Villa Park?

Unai Emery doesn't often get it wrong, and the 24-year-old is coming off the back of a fine season at Nice, where he had a hand in 20 goals in 30 league outings.

However, that breakthrough campaign was very much the anomaly in Guessand's career to date - he scored only nine in 64 appearances across the previous two seasons - and arriving for £30m ($40m), there's weight of expectation on his shoulders as Villa's tenth most expensive signing ever.

Nicolas Jackson's fate at Bayern Munich following a deadline-day move - despite Chelsea's attempts to keep him following Liam Delap's injury - is a tough one to forecast.

On one hand, the Senegal international clearly has talent, improved his Prem return with ten goals last term, and continued to be a handful for defenders with his physicality, intense running and selfless work, notably to help get the best out of Cole Palmer.

Ostensibly, from his point of view, the chance to play for a genuine European giant after an - at best - mixed return at Chelsea is a golden second opportunity to prove that he can be an elite forward.

However, the move isn't ideally timed for Enzo Maresca's side, who now find themselves short up front, even if they could hardly turn down this proposal for the out-of-favour striker, while Jackson faces stiff competition in the form of Harry Kane as he looks to impose himself at Bayern.

Stylistically, there are questions about whether Vincent Kompany's side are the right fit for Jackson, who is not the most comfortable in possession and would perhaps be a better fit for a counter-attacking side. Now, there are also questions about his discipline, and concerns about his profligacy in front of goal.

Bayern are obliged to sign the striker for £56.2m (on top of an initial £14.3m loan fee) if he makes a certain number of appearances, which could yet work against the Senegal international, who should be AFCON-bound with the Teranga Lions in December.

Victor Boniface's Bayer Leverkusen exit - to sign for Werder Bremen - appears a curious move given the attacker had been linked with some of Europe's biggest sides (notably AC Milan) and some Saudi Arabian heavyweights over recent years, while Chad-born Loum Tchaouna demonstrated precious little at Lazio to suggest he'll be Burnley's saviour after a £12.9m move.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman hasn't featured for Atalanta this season yet, and was seemingly on his way out, but a move for him did not materialise in the transfer window. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Who still needs a move?

Ademola Lookman had appeared destined for an Atalanta exit amidst rumours linking him with Bayern Munich and Internazionale, although he ultimately remains in Bergamo as the window closes.

He's been included in Atalanta's Champions League squad despite not playing yet this season, suggesting there's still a way back for him with his current club, although with the Turkish Super Lig window still open until September 12, could a reunion with international teammate Osimhen at Galatasaray be on the cards?

Two other Super Eagles attackers - Emmanuel Dennis and Kelechi Iheanacho - both find themselves without contract and in need of new employment after being released by Forest and Sevilla respectively.

Tyrique George had appeared primed for a £22m move to Fulham, only for the deal to collapse, leaving him stranded at Chelsea, where he may find opportunities few and far between these season, and where does André Onana go now after Manchester United's swoop for Belgian stopper Senne Lammens on Monday?

The Cameroon keeper had already found himself behind Altay Bayindir in the pecking order this season, and must now contemplate being third-choice after AS Monaco were priced out of a move for his services.

Could a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia yet materialise for the Cameroon No. 1, or for Tottenham's Mali international Yves Bissouma, another who finds himself out of favour.