South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has named an experienced squad for the Springboks' tour of Europe in November, handing out only one new call up, to Stormers prop Zachary Porthen.

The former U20 national team captain, who is currently on tour with the Stormers in the URC in Italy, joins the usual veterans, like skipper Siya Kolisi (who is two Tests away from 100 caps), and a few fresh yet familiar faces, like flanker Ben-Jason Dixon.

Erasmus said of the 36-man squad, as well as the 10 players on standby: "We are excited about the makeup of this squad," said Erasmus. "Most of the players in the group have been with us throughout the season, while others are back from injury or have done the job for us before in the last few years.

"It's also great to see a young player like Zachary, who has emerged through our junior structures, come through the ranks into the senior set-up, and we are excited to see what he can do at this level."

Erasmus added: "With five tough matches lined up, we always planned to select a manageable squad, and we have a solid bunch of players on standby, some of whom have been with us during stages this season, and uncapped players such as Sebastian and Juarno, who have continued to impress us with their performances.

"With Neethling and Salmaan currently in the process of returning from injury, it's important for us that they get more game time for their Vodacom URC franchises, which was the main reason for excluding them from the 36-man squad.

"Obviously, players not included on the standby list could also be called up should the need arise."

The Boks will face Japan in the first of five Tests on consecutive Saturdays at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 November, before lining up against France at Stade de France in Paris (8 November), Italy at the Allianz Stadium, Turin (15 November), Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (22 November), and Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (29 November).

Zachary Porthen is a former South Africa Under 20 captain, and matriculated from Wynberg Boys High in 2022. Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

While the Boks will not be facing England or Scotland this time round, Erasmus was aware that the tour would be challenging, especially after the recent strenuous Rugby Championship, which the Boks won on the final gameday.

The coach added: "It's a longer tour than usual and we are facing top-class opposition, but we are looking forward to it.

"Ireland and France are currently ranked third and fourth in the world, while Italy, Wales, and Japan are in 10th, 12th and 13th place, and we've seen in the last few years that you cannot write off any team.

"Ireland and France are always tough opposition, and they both won four out of their five Six Nations matches, with France emerging as the eventual champions, and we know how challenging it is to beat them both at home.

"Japan have beaten us before, Italy put up a good fight against us earlier this year in Pretoria, and Wales beat Japan, proving that they are again on an upward trajectory, so it's going to be a challenging tour.

"We have delivered a few good performances but also a few disappointing ones this season, so this will be a good opportunity to test ourselves and see if we can build consistency from week to week.

"That said, it is going to take a massive effort, and we are excited about the tour."

Siya Kolisi is set to earn his 100th Test cap for South Africa on the November tour. He's on 98 now. WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Springboks squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Players on standby:

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Ulster), Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sebastian De Klerk (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).