South Africa men's rugby captain Siya Kolisi says the four-Test home series against New Zealand in September 2026 is going to be 'huge' for the Springboks, as well as for the franchise teams who will face the Kiwis.

SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday that the All Blacks will tour South Africa for a major series for the first time in 30 years, calling it Rugby's Greatest Rivalry. The Boks will return the favour in 2030, going to New Zealand to tour for the first time in their professional era.

Kolisi, who has led the Boks to back-to-back World Cups, said on the SA Rugby website: "This is going to be something huge and something this generation will never forget.

"These are the tours we've only heard of. To experience this for the first time, where it's like a Lions tour, is unbelievable for us as a group.

"I have no doubt the Springbok fans will be there waiting to welcome the All Blacks fans to South Africa. Let's get excited; let's get behind it and, people of South Africa, it's an opportunity for us to show the world once again who we are and what we are about - we certainly can't wait for it."

Siya Kolisi took on the All Blacks in the recent Rugby Championship, which the Springboks retained after a rough start to the tournament. James Foy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said: "This is a huge rivalry, and one that is founded off mutual respect, but for 80 minutes these are two teams that every time they play there's everything on the line.

"The intensity is right up there, and it is shaping up to be a heck of a tour. The format will be great, and there will be a whole lot of excited fans watching from home, and travelling with us as well. We are looking forward to it."

Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures

Friday 7 August: DHL Stormers v New Zealand at DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday 11 August: Hollywoodbets Sharks v New Zealand at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Saturday 15 August: Vodacom Bulls v New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 22 August: First Test - South Africa v New Zealand at Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Tuesday 25 August: Lions v New Zealand at Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday 29 August: Second Test - South Africa v New Zealand at DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 5 September: Third Test - South Africa v New Zealand at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 12 September: Fourth Test - South Africa v New Zealand (venue to be announced)