NLL Week 1 highlights, scores: Bandits, Seals, Mammoth, FireWolves win

The 2025-26 NLL season got off to a wild start in Week 1, as the Buffalo Bandits raised their championship banner, No. 1 draft pick CJ Kirst scored his first NLL goal, and 87 total tallies were scored in four games.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 1. And remember, all games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Oshawa FireWolves 8, Toronto Rock 7

After making a move from Albany this offseason, the FireWolves got the fans of their new home fired up with a one-goal win over their intraprovince rivals from Toronto. And speaking of debuts, No. 1 overall draft pick CJ Kirst got his NLL career off to a fast start, scoring the first goal of the game. He'd add one more for Toronto in a losing cause.

Saturday's games

Buffalo Bandits 15, Georgia Swarm 11

The night got off to a memorable start as the Bandits watched their latest championship banner raised to the rafters:

Once the action got underway, it was once again the Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne show for Buffalo. Smith finished with four goals and four assists, while Byrne had two goals and four helpers.

San Diego Seals 16, Ottawa Black Bears 13

Tre Leclaire led the way for the Seals in the weekend's highest-scoring game, finishing with five goals and three assists. Rob Hellyer matched his total points output (with three goals and five assists), and one of his tallies was the game's most memorable:

Colorado Mammoth 10, Vancouver Warriors 7

Colorado's Will Malcom finished the night with six goals -- including four in the third quarter alone -- to lead the Mammoth to an opening night win.