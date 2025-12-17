10 players who will put themselves in the shop window at AFCON

Ed Dove wonders if a fresh Mohamed Salah will give Egypt their best shot at AFCON glory in recent years. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

The Africa Cup of Nations has long been considered a hotbed for scouts, agents and heads of recruitment as they look to discover the next big thing from the continent, but the tournament is also an opportunity for players keen for a new challenge to put themselves in the shop window.

Whether players who are out of favour with their current employers, those who are desperate for a new challenge, or those who have outgrown their present club, here are 10 players who will be keen to use the Nations Cup to reaffirm their credentials and potentially tempt new suitors.

1. Karl Etta Eyong

Karl Etta Eyong has been linked to a move to Arsenal in the English Premier League. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal fans may well keep a keen eye on Cameroon's fixtures during the AFCON, having been increasingly linked with a move for tournament debutant Etta Eyong in recent weeks. The 22-year-old, who is currently on the books of Levante, has attracted interest from various European heavyweights -- including Real Madrid and Barcelona -- but reports in Spain suggest that it's the Gunners who are prioritising him the highest.

CSKA Moscow are also understood to have had an offer in the region of €30m rebuffed for the forward, who recently outlined a preference to join Chelsea due, in part, to their extensive history of recruiting African talents.

"Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most growing up because of [Didier] Drogba, and [Samuel] Eto'o later on," he began. "Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [signing for] Chelsea, why not?

"It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea."

It may be bad news for Arsenal, but whoever ends up with Etta Eyong will have an intelligent link-up man, strong physical presence and, with five goals in nine games for Levante so far this term, a decent finisher on their hands.

2. Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma will be out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur soon. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The season started terribly for Mali's Bissouma as he was jettisoned from Tottenham Hotspur's team for the UEFA Super Cup showpiece against Paris Saint-Germain after turning up late one too many times, and in truth, he hasn't recovered since.

Approaching the end of his contract in North London, he finds himself out of favour with Thomas Frank -- admittedly amidst injury concerns -- and hasn't played a single minute for the Danish coach since he took over.

Nonetheless, he retains the faith of the national side, and will surely be desperate to reaffirm his qualities at the Nations Cup to secure an escape from his Spurs purgatory in 2026.

3. Carlos Baleba

Tipped for a move to Manchester United during the offseason, Baleba ultimately ended up at Brighton but has looked a shadow of the burgeoning midfield general who piqued the Red Devils' interest last term.

The Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler suggested publicly that the summer of speculation may have turned the youngster's head, impacting his performances this term, and an escape for the Nations Cup could prove the change of scene Baleba needs to refocus on his core strengths.

United are understood to remain keen, while Spurs may look to get involved themselves as Frank looks to bolster his own midfield options.

4. Noah Sadiki

Reports in recent months have suggested that United are also considering impressive Sunderland man Sadiki as they look to overhaul their midfield, with the DR Congo man one of the most influential figures in the Black Cats' impressive start to the season.

Having only made his international debut last year, the 20-year-old has already become a key figure under Sebastien Desabre, but the AFCON will be a whole new challenge for the former Belgium youth international.

As well as United, Chelsea are also understood to be keeping tabs on the wonderkid.

5. Samuel Chukwueze

play 1:34 Are South Africa ready to challenge for the AFCON title? Leonard Solms assesses South Africa's chances of a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chukwueze's recent form in the Premier League -- five goal contributions in his last five games -- makes it look likely that Fulham will end up signing the wideman permanently from AC Milan, with reports in Italy indicating that there's a €28 million clause in his loan contract with the Cottagers.

However, could a strong Nations Cup prompt other clubs to consider the 26-year-old, who finally looks to be rediscovering momentum after a testing spell at the San Siro?

6. Ademola Lookman

While Chukwueze appears to have rediscovered some form in recent weeks, Lookman is yet to replicate his 24-25 form at Atalanta, despite scoring in consecutive league games in November.

His unhappiness with the club's management appears to run deeper than his touchline run-ins with previous coaches Gian Piero Gasperini and Ivan Juric, and the 28-year-old appears destined for a move sooner rather than later.

The Nations Cup could be the perfect platform for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year to remind a few observers just what he's capable of, with Tottenham and Galatasaray among those named in the media as potential destinations for the attacker.

7. Tochukwu Nnadi

Nnadi's performances in Belgium for Zulte Waregem these last months have caught the eye of Nigeria selectors, with the 22-year-old a surprise inclusion in the Super Eagles' AFCON squad.

He made his debut in a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt, and his full-hearted, relentless displays should appeal to Nigeria supporters over the next month.

Could he soon be strutting his stuff in the Premier League? In 2025, the likes of West Ham United, Brighton, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are all understood to have monitored the former U-20 international.

8. Yan Diomande

One of the wonderkids to watch at the Nations Cup, Diomande has been a big hit at RB Leipzig since signing in the summer, and should be the next footballing starlet to use Die Roten Bullen as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

The talent is there - his hat-trick showing in Leipzig's 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month was one of the finest individual performances by a player in a major European league this season -- and Diomande could dazzle down the Ivory Coast's left flank in Morocco.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs understood to have sent representatives to watch the teenage sensation in the flesh.

9. Mamadou Sangare

Another Mali midfielder on this list is 23-year-old Sangare, who has impressed for Lens this season as they've sustained a title challenge in France to currently sit ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in top spot in the table.

His physical qualities and technical skills have alerted Prem giants Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, and whether it may be too soon for him to leave France in 2026 - he only arrive from Rapid Wien earlier this year -- Lens should expect to make a tidy profit on the player after only parting with £7 million to sign him.

Despite only making his international debut last year, Sangare is already being considered as the latest in a long line of excellent Mali midfielders, and he's not short of confidence either, declaring the Eagles were among the favourites for the title.

"Of course, we are also among the favourites," he told RFI. "Don't forget that we are Mali, we have great players and a very strong squad.

"I have full confidence in our group and I know we can achieve something extraordinary."

10. Mohamed Salah

We couldn't complete this list without including Salah, who will inevitably be at the heart of yet another transfer saga during January amidst ongoing speculation about his Liverpool future.

Despite signing a lucrative new contract in April, the forward's underwhelming form this season and tense relationship with Arne Slot have threatened his ongoing presence at Anfield, while the forward's shocking mixed-zone interview after the draw with Leeds United prompted many observers to say that his time on Merseyside was over.

While his banishment from the side didn't last long, and he returned as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Brighton, his longer term future remains uncertain, with few entirely convinced that his truce with Slot is particularly durable.

Expect his every action at the Nations Cup to be accompanied by speculation of his future, while Salah will recognise the importance -- for his legacy -- of finally clinching the continent's grandest prize.

Saudi Arabia appears to be his likeliest next destination, although Galatasaray or Major League Soccer could also potentially represent intriguing options for the forward depending on where his priorities lie for the coming years.