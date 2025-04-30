Kimi Antonelli wows fellow rookie Ollie Bearman with his ability to recall his lap times. (0:58)

Racing Bulls have revealed a one-off pink livery for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The new colours will feature on the cars of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar this weekend as part of a promotion for a limited-edition soft drink variety sold by parent company Red Bull.

Racing Bulls

The livery was launched at an event on Miami's Jungle Island on Wednesday against a sunset backdrop.

VCARB livery

Inspired by the can of Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach, the wheel covers on the car feature the image of a pull ring while the pink bodywork makes a departure from the team's usual white and blue colour scheme.

"Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, it's where we debuted our very first special livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative and willing to push the boundaries," team CEO Peter Bayer said.

"Since that debut, we've continued to make waves with striking liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans."

Racing Bulls' colour scheme takeover follows on from sister team Red Bull's all-white Honda-inspired livery at this year's Japanese Grand Prix.

The one-off liveries are typically applied using a vinyl wrap over the car's normal paintwork.