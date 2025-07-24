Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris said he respects Scottie Scheffler for his honesty in his remarks about winning tournaments. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Formula 1 title chaser Lando Norris has praised Scottie Scheffler for his frank comments feeling unfulfilled with and underwhelmed by victory.

A few days before winning the Open Championship, golf superstar Scheffler admitted he does not find true satisfaction in winning tournaments.

"This is not a fulfilling life," he said. "It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart."

He later alluded to the short-lived euphoria of winning moments, saying: "If I win, it's going to be awesome for two minutes."

Norris has been very open about his mental health struggles since joining the Formula 1 grid in 2019.

The McLaren driver claimed a win on home turf at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago, saying after the race it was "everything I dreamed of."

It was the eighth victory of his F1 career and moved him to within eight points of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri in the championship.

When asked about Scheffler's comments and whether he was still riding a high from his Silverstone win, Norris praised the golfer's frankness.

"I was pretty low on Monday, for different reasons," Norris said. "I mean, to be honest, I quite liked what Scottie said. I respect that he's quite honest about his whole feelings about everything. It's just honest about what he wants.

"Not everyone has to say what everyone believes in and what everyone thinks should be correct or not correct.

"I'm happy that someone that high up, achieving what he's done, he's performing to the same level that Tiger did in many circumstances. And that's pretty amazing to see him come out and say something like that. So I respect that a lot. And I related to a lot of it in many ways, which is cool."

Norris felt Scheffler's attitude to success is refreshing in the cut-throat world of professional sports, where any kind of weakness can be seized upon.

"I think the main takeaway is, just let the person be whatever they want to be, let them do whatever they want to do. They don't have to live the exact life that you think that they should or say that you think that they should or believe in, or have the attitude.

"He lives very much his own way, and I think it's quite cool to see someone like that achieving what he's doing, against Rory [McIlroy], against [Jon] Rahm, [Jordan] Spieth, all these other incredible people. And Scheffler is just another level ahead.

"I think that's pretty amazing to see that with the attitude that he had, which is not a bad attitude, it's just his own way of achieving what he achieved. And I think you have to respect something like that. I found it, I admired that kind of thing.

"I mean, you know I love golf. I'm a big fan of those kinds of things. I still support Rory more than anyone, the Brits, and Justin, and things like that. I thought it was fascinating and cool to see someone performing at such an incredibly high level come out and just say what he did."