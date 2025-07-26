Open Extended Reactions

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Andrea Kimi Antonelli said recent races felt have felt like "backward step" after an electric start to his rookie Formula 1 career with Mercedes.

Antonelli, 18, has had a difficult two days so far at Spa, spinning out of Q1 in sprint qualifying on Friday, and then failing to progress from Q2 in Saturday's qualifying session for the grand prix.

Since his first Formula 1 podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix in June, Antonelli crashed into Max Verstappen on the opening lap in Austria and then retired from collision damage in Britain.

He admitted to feeling in a bit of a spiral.

"I mean, since the European season, I've been struggling to find confidence with the car and I feel like I've done a backward step," the teenager said on Saturday after qualifying, where he finished 18th.

"It's a difficult moment for me, because I feel like I have no confidence when pushing. Yesterday I tried to push a bit too much and then I spun and then it kind of hurts the confidence even more.

"But it's a difficult period, I think. We know the limitation we have since quite a lot, but with the way I'm driving, I'm just increasing the problem. And that gives me even less confidence with the car."

He added: "I think there's a lot of work to do on my side and I'll try to find the light out of the tunnel as soon as possible."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is seventh in the drivers' championship in his rookie year. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Mercedes has been careful to not put too much pressure on Antonelli, who replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The teenager said he's been making life difficult for himself.

"Well, you know, the team has been trying to help me as much as possible. But on my side, I'm probably trying to change the way I'm driving too much. And it feels like I'm not driving naturally. It's very forced the way I'm driving and it's just difficult."

Antonelli has already demonstrated a ragged, on-the-limit driving style throughout his rookie season but he suggested that has worked against him.

When asked what he needs to feel better with the car, he said: "Definitely a bit more stability, because with the way I drive I'm a bit more aggressive with the inputs, also compared to George. I'm a bit more aggressive overall. I tend to try and carry a lot of speed into the corner. And with the limitation I have, I'm just increasing the problem.

"So, on my side, I'm trying to change a little bit the way I'm driving to also have the balance. Because, of course, it's impossible to have the perfect balance. I'm just trying to work on that side, but it's not easy."

Sunday's race looks set to be hit by rain.

Mercedes are likely to make changes to Antonelli's car overnight, meaning he would start from the pit lane.

"Hopefully that will give us an advantage and hopefully the confidence will be back," Antonelli said of that decision.