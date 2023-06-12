Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Hunter Brown (68% rostered) is somehow only on two-thirds of ESPN rosters despite a 3.69 ERA, 3.09 xFIP, and 10.4 K/9. This should be a 98% guy, and on Tuesday he faces perhaps the worst offense in the majors: the Washington Nationals. He's a must roster and a must-play if he isn't already for whatever reason.
Assuming Brown is gone, Kutter Crawford (1%) would be your best choice to stream. He faces a very weak Colorado Rockies offense (especially with C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant both on the IL) outside of Coors Field. Fenway is no picnic, but it's still a steep park downgrade for the Rockies, and Crawford's win chances are among the highest of the day (40%, via THE BAT X) squaring off against Chase Anderson.
If you are a Lance Lynn (65%) rostered, he should be firmly secured to your bench today. He's a borderline drop in a lot of leagues anyway, and he has to face the elite offense of the Dodgers on Tuesday. Stay far, far away from him and his 5.63 projected ERA in this spot. Chris Bassitt (91%) is another popular arm that projects poorly (4.98 ERA on Tuesday) and should not be started.
THE BAT X projects just one offense to score 6-plus runs on Tuesday, and that's the Boston Red Sox. They're in the top hitters' park on the slate and face the worst-projected starting pitcher in the major leagues. Justin Turner (64%), Adam Duvall (51%), Triston Casas (27%), Enrique Hernandez (8%), Christian Arroyo (0%), and Connor Wong (1%) are all great choices to stream.
For stolen bases, the Seattle Mariners profile well against Edward Cabrera. He puts a lot of runners on via walk, and he's favorable to attempt steals against. Keep an eye on the stolen base prop lines for Julio Rodriguez (99%) and Ty France (77%), and consider streaming Teoscar Hernandez (57%), Jarred Kelenic (41%), Jose Caballero (0%), or Dylan Moore (0%).
It's not too late to start a free fantasy baseball league. Draft now and start fresh with a 0-0 record beginning the next scoring period. Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 4%) at Jordan Lyles
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Jack Flaherty
Mauricio Dubon (HOU, CF -- 13%) vs. Patrick Corbin
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 27%) vs. Chase Anderson
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 26%) at Jameson Taillon
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 1%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Seth Brown (OAK, 1B -- 5%) vs. Yonny Chirinos
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 27%) at Lyles
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 7%) at Taillon
Carlos Santana (PIT, 1B -- 15%) at Taillon
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 55%) at Max Scherzer
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) at Joe Musgrove
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 70%) at Scherzer
Josh Bell (CLE, 1B -- 58%) at Musgrove
Willy Adames (MIL, SS -- 72%) at Pablo Lopez
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 77%) at Hogan Harris
Gleyber Torres (NYY, 2B -- 92%) at Scherzer
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 51%) at Hunter Brown
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 57%) vs. Edward Cabrera
Steven Kwan (CLE, LF -- 91%) at Musgrove