Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
The typical full Friday slate is short one game with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals heading across the pond for the London Series. The remaining 14 games are all evening affairs, with a quartet beginning at 6:40 PM. The streaming pitching pool is replete with promising young arms, plus the return of a veteran.
Brayan Bello (17.2%) has emerged as a solid starter who should be rostered in far more leagues. After a rough two efforts to open the season, Bello cruised with a 2.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a solid 49 strikeouts to only 17 walks in nine starts, spanning 52 innings. He's recorded five quality starts in his last seven outings, including his last three. On Friday, Bello is in a great spot to keep rolling with a road date against a Chicago White Sox offense with the second lowest wOBA and an above average strikeout rate facing right-handers.
Friday presents a good test for a couple of rookie hurlers, beginning with Emmet Sheehan (10.0%) and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Houston Astros. Sheehan debuted a week ago, blanking the San Francisco Giants over six frames while allowing just two hits and two walks. He only fanned three, but Sheehan did exhibit strikeout potential in the minors by punching out 88 in 53 1/3 innings for Double-A Tulsa prior to his callup. The Astros lineup isn't nearly as imposing with Yordan Alvarez. Even with him in the lineup most of the first half, Houston ranks just 15th in road wOBA facing right-handers, with an above average strikeout rate. It's understandable if Sheehan feels too risky for traditional fantasy, though that renders him an intriguing DFS GPP option.
First-year starter AJ Smith-Shawver (18.2%) was slated to pitch earlier this week, but Wednesday's rainout pushed his start to Friday on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. After pitching in relief for his MLB debut, Smith-Shawver has started a pair of games, He surrendered the first runs of his career in his last outing as the Colorado Rockies clubbed a pair of homers, resulting in three runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings. All told, Smith-Shawver has whiffed only nine in 11 frames, but like Sheehan, Smith-Shawver's minor league history indicates more strikeouts are on the way. For the season, the Reds lineup is below average at home, but their June number in the Great American Ballpark have improved. Some of that is personnel changes, but they've also hit into some good luck at home this month. Again, like Sheehan, this may make Smith-Shawver more apropos for DFS than traditional fantasy deployment.
The Minnesota Twins rotation gets a boost with the arrival of Kenta Maeda (3.0%). The veteran righty mustered only four starts before heading to the IL with a triceps strain. He made four rehab starts with Triple-A St. Paul in advance of his return. Maeda posted a 2.03 ERA and 1.15 while on rehab, but it was over just 13 1/3 innings. Even so, he should be stretched out enough to work at least five stanzas on Friday, landing him in streaming territory for a road date with the Detroit Tigers, and the offense averaging the third fewest runs per game in MLB.
While all eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout for a rare Los Angeles Angels visit to Coors Field, righty swingers Taylor Ward (63.3%), Hunter Renfroe (61.9%), Brandon Drury (34.0%), Luis Rengifo (1.3%) and Michael Stefanic (0.0%) are all in a favorable spot facing Colorado Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland. There are a few standalone batters with the platoon edge in potential productive positions on the Friday slate. Eddie Rosario (22.3%) in Cincinnati facing Luke Weaver heads the list. Royce Lewis (8.1%) facing Joey Wentz and Kerry Carpenter (1.1%) drawing Maeda are also merit consideration.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Brandon Drury (LAA, 3B -- 33%) at Kyle Freeland
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 3%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 8%) vs. Zach Davies
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 14%) at Luke Weaver
Luis Rengifo (LAA, 2B -- 1%) at Freeland
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 5%) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 10%) vs. Smith-Shawver
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) vs. Brayan Bello
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 45%) vs. Sandoval
Eddie Rosario (ATL, LF -- 16%) at Weaver
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 69%) at Luis Severino
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 65%) at Logan Webb
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 57%) at Emmet Sheehan
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 51%) vs. Dane Dunning
Christian Walker (ARI, 1B -- 90%) at Webb
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 87%) at Severino
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) at Joe Musgrove
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 70%) vs. Zack Greinke
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) at Sheehan
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) at Severino