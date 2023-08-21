Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Tuesday's slate brings us several pitchers worth streaming, including Zack Littell (3% rostered in ESPN leagues), Grayson Rodriguez (22% rostered) and Wade Miley (11%). Littell doesn't get a long leash, but he should be good for 85 pitches or so in an absolutely elite matchup against a cellar-dwelling Rockies team that is taking one of the biggest possible park hits going into Tropicana. Rodriguez faces a tough Blue Jays offense but has one of the highest talent-based ceilings. Miley is a fallback option if all others are unavailable in a good-but-not-great matchup against the Twins.
The Atlanta Braves are the clear best offense on this slate facing Tylor Megill in the best hitting weather of the day (92 degrees), but Marcell Ozuna (32%) and Eddie Rosario (10%) might be the only hitters worth streaming that are actually available. The Pirates are your best bet for availability, projecting for the fourth-highest team total today according to THE BAT X against the... well, let's be nice and say "struggling"... Adam Wainwright. Andrew McCutchen (16%), Ke'Bryan Hayes (19%), Jack Suwinski (7%), Ji Hwan Bae (2%), Joshua Palacios (0%), Connor Joe (2%), Endy Rodriguez (1%) and Liover Peguero (1%) are all worth consideration.
If speed is what you're after, the Dodgers are facing Noah Syndergaard. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are universally rostered in fantasy leagues, but keep an eye on their SB props at sportsbooks. For fantasy purposes, Chris Taylor (5%), James Outman (27%), Miguel Rojas (1%), Austin Barnes (less than 1%) and Jason Heyward (less than 1%) all project for solid chance of swiping a bag.
For power, the Yankees and Mariners are your best bet. Both teams face flyball pitchers in good home run environments. Giancarlo Stanton (50%), Cal Raleigh (31%), Eugenio Suarez (22%), Teoscar Hernandez (56%), Kyle Higashioka (less than 1%) and Mike Ford (less than 1%) all project well for a home run.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 50%) vs. Josiah Gray
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 16%) vs. Adam Wainwright
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 32%) vs. Tylor Megill
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 19%) vs. Wainwright
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Taijuan Walker
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 28%) at Walker
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 7%) vs. Wainwright
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 11%) at Walker
Ji Hwan Bae (PIT, CF -- 2%) vs. Wainwright
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 18%) at Johan Oviedo
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 89%) at Reid Detmers
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 67%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 68%) at Carlos Rodon
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 72%) at Blake Snell
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 64%) at Rodon
Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 77%) at Grayson Rodriguez
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 76%) at Rodriguez
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 62%) at Blake Snell
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 70%) vs. Kyle Harrison
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 85%) at Zac Gallen