Hug watch

It's that time of the year again -- the time when players are traded midgame and are often shown hugging their teammates in the dugout. Hence the term, "hug watch" was coined.

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly listening to offers on starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde. Dealing for Crochet will require a hefty prospect package, with the risk that Crochet may not be able to pitch much in the postseason since he's already logged 107⅓ innings after throwing a total of just 25 frames last season.

Fedde may not be as dominant as Crochet, but the asking price will be lower. Plus, Fedde can add depth to a playoff rotation. Fedde pitched for the Washington Nationals from 2017-22, recording a 5.41 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. Last season, he pitched for the NC Dinos in South Korea. He treated his time overseas as a laboratory, altering his repertoire.

The big change was altering the grip on his "get me over" breaking ball, adding 4 mph to the pitch and turning it into a sweeper. Fedde also tweaked the grip on his other three offerings and everything seemed to click. Fedde led the KBO in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He collected the Choi Dong-won Award, that league's version of the Cy Young award.

While Fedde hasn't maintained the same level of dominance during his return to MLB, he's no doubt a better pitcher. His strikeout rate is similar to his mark with the Nationals in 2022, but his walk rate is lower. Also, he's doing a much better job of keeping the ball in the yard. In today's landscape, those traits can manifest success, even without gawdy strikeout totals.

On Monday, Fedde is slated to pitch the opener of a four-game set in Arlington against a Texas Rangers offense that hasn't been as productive as last season. So far, they check in with the ninth-lowest wOBA when a right-hander is on the hill. Fedde is in a good spot to impress teams desiring to lengthen their rotation down the stretch.

Everything else you need to know for Monday

Thirteen games comprise a busier than normal Monday ledger, including a 1:05 p.m. matinee in the Bronx featuring the New York Yankees hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. All of the other dozen contests will be under the lights,

The Oakland Athletics are averaging the seventh-fewest runs per game this season. However, in July, they've been putting up a whopping 7.5 runs per game, most in the league. On Monday, Houston Astros SP Spencer Arrighetti (2.2% rostered) is tasked with slowing down the hottest offense in the league. Arrighetti was piling up the strikeouts heading into the break (28 over his prior 22 frames), but he also walked nine batters while yielding three homers. Under the circumstances, avoiding Arrighetti may seem like the right call, but the truth about streaks is they're not predictive, and larger samples are more trustworthy. In leagues with game starts or innings limits each week, not using Arrighetti is defensible, but it may not be the right move.

On the surface, New York Mets SP David Peterson (4.9% rostered) and his 3.09 ERA has stepped up to help an injury-riddled rotation. However, a 1.42 WHIP and a 4.53 xFIP indicate that Peterson has enjoyed a lot of good fortune. Normally, this would be a warning not to get trapped into using a perceived solid starter, but with a road date with the Miami Marlins on the docket, Peterson is still in play as a streaming option. The Marlins have been the worst team against left-handers all season.

St. Louis Cardinals SP Andre Pallante (1.9% rostered) has filled in nicely with SP Steven Matz on the IL. Over his past four outings, Pallante has recorded a 3.75 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, albeit with a tepid 20 punchouts over 24 frames. However, he doesn't walk too many batters and keeps the ball in the yard. On Monday, Pallante draws the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Pirates sport the third-lowest wOBA and seventh-highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

