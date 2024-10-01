Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes the best fantasy options are the older ones looking to impress one last time. Chris Sale started 20 games for the 2023 Boston Red Sox. He won six games, but did so with a disappointing 4.30 ERA. And this was after he had managed to make only 11 starts over the previous three seasons for Boston, as the pitcher dealt with multiple injuries. Still, having Sale eclipse 100 IP for the first time since 2019 was clearly a positive.

The Atlanta Braves, coming off a pair of 100-win seasons but also two early playoff exits, traded for the accomplished but risky Sale in late December, hoping for health and better performance. Sale, 35, delivered in both areas.

Postseason Baseball Challenge Create MLB postseason brackets for FREE! $50K in prizes. Make Your Picks

He hurled his highest total of innings since 2017 and also notched a career-high in wins. He won all five of his May starts (posting a 0.56 ERA) and earned his eighth All-Star nod before dominating in the second half of the season as the injury-riddled Braves fought for a playoff spot. Sale may well end up winning his first Cy Young award. A mid-round pick in most ESPN leagues, Sale is an easy choice for this season's ESPN fantasy pitcher MVP award.

Other MVP pitcher candidates

Seth Lugo had more wins in 2024 than in his three previous seasons combined. AP

Seth Lugo, SP, Kansas City Royals: Lugo had thrived as a starter for the 2023 San Diego Padres, but perhaps few noticed or cared when he signed a lucrative, two-year contract for the downtrodden Royals. Lugo, 34, was a late-round pick in ESPN ADP, but he was one of fantasy's best pitchers this season for a contending team, finishing among the league leaders in wins, ERA and WAR.

Shota Imanaga, SP, Chicago Cubs: After years of top performance in Japan, Imanaga joined the Cubs and did not permit an earned run over his first three starts. He didn't lose a game until late May and continued his success all season long. The best part was that fantasy managers had not made Imanaga even one of the first 50 pitchers in ESPN ADP.

Sean Manaea, SP, New York Mets: A swingman for the 2023 San Francisco Giants with seemingly little to offer in fantasy, Manaea signed a one-year deal with the Mets in January, and ended up as New York's most valuable pitcher, posting the best season of his career. Many pitchers undrafted in ESPN leagues provided value, but few eclipsed what the resurrected Manaea accomplished.

Honorable mention: Jack Flaherty, Tigers/Dodgers; Michael King, Padres; Ronel Blanco, Astros; Luis Gil, Yankees; Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies.

Relief pitcher MVP

Kirby Yates was the biggest RP value in 2024. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase was fantasy's top relief pitcher in 2024, eclipsing 40 saves for the third consecutive season and keeping an ERA lower than 1.00 for nearly the entirety of the campaign, Clase was one of the first relief pitchers chosen (according to ESPN ADP). Still, he provided fantastic value.

However, Texas Rangers RHP Kirby Yates was not one of the top choices in drafts. In fact, Yates who had saved just seven games since his outstanding 2019 campaign with the Padres as he dealt with arm injuries, went ignored in nearly all drafts. Yates was not expected to close, but a few weeks into the season, saves came his way. The Rangers were not able to defend their World Series title, but don't blame Yates. He was one of fantasy's top closers -- and the clear MVP among relievers.

Honorable mention: Clase, Guardians; Mason Miller, Athletics; Ryan Walker, Giants; Robert Suarez, Padres; Kyle Finnegan, Nationals

Starting pitcher LVP

Braves SP Spencer Strider won 20 games in 2023, striking out a league-leading 281 hitters with a palatable 3.86 ERA and a strong 1.09 WHIP. There was little debate that he deserved to be the first pitcher off the board in 2024 fantasy drafts, a top-10 pick in many of them. Strider also dominated in spring training, posting a 0.79 ERA over six starts, leading all pitchers in strikeouts. As with his Atlanta teammate Ronald Acuna Jr., this one was obvious.

Two starts into the season, Strider reported elbow discomfort. A torn UCL was discovered and major surgery was planned. Strider's season ended after a mere two starts and nine innings. Acuna's ended a few months later, but still, there was little debate. Perhaps it seems unfair, but fantasy managers do not get an asterisk for finishing in 10th place when injuries were the major cause. Based on draft day value/attention, Atlanta boasted the fantasy LVP for both hitters and pitchers.

Dishonorable mention (SP): Shane Bieber, Guardians; Jesus Luzardo, Marlins; Bobby Miller, Dodgers; Eury Perez, Marlins; Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays.

Relief pitcher LVP

Giants RP Camilo Doval was the first relief pitcher selected in many ESPN standard formats, just ahead of Clase and Josh Hader of the Houston Astros. Doval saved 39 games in 2023. In 2024, Doval struggled with his control, eventually earning a surprise demotion to the minor leagues in August. Even after being promoted back to the Giants, he did not close games. Few fantasy managers want a closer with a 5.00 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP.

Dishonorable mention (RP): Jordan Romano, Blue Jays; David Bednar, Pirates; Paul Sewald, Diamondbacks.