Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

RHP Tylor Megill is one of the reasons the New York Mets entered Saturday's action with the major league's best record. His record is only 3-2 but he's fortified the back end of a rotation missing veterans Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. Next up is a home date with the Washington Nationals in pitcher friendly Citi Field. The visitors struggle on the road and are experiencing a steep park downgrade. Megill's 27.8% strikeout rate is well above average, but so is his 10.2% walk rate. However, the Nationals accept free passes at a below average clip.

You know the paradox, "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?" On Sunday, the opposite will occur when RHP Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers in Oracle Field. Hicks sports 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over his first five starts. Meanwhile, the Rangers entered the weekend averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB. However, Hicks ERA estimators are closer to 4.00, which still isn't great, but sufficient to stream at one of the top pitching venues in the game. The Rangers' walk rate is the second lowest in the league and they're without SS Corey Seager.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

It may be tempting to pick up Milwaukee Brewers' LHP Jose Quintana for his road start against the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran lefty boasts a .96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over three starts, spanning 18 2/3 innings. However, he's punched out only nine batters. A .236 BABIP and 96.6% left on base mark have suppressed an ERA well below his 4.23 xFIP and 4.73 SIERA. The Cardinals lineup isn't a juggernaut, but there is ample right-handed talent to look elsewhere for a Sunday streamer.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Hitters to avoid on Sunday

A doubleheader in the Bronx would usually lead the "Hitters to Stream" section, but the Yankees and Blue Jays are both starting a pair of quality pitchers and are likely to use their entire hitting roster, so there isn't anyone to target that's likely to play both games.

Betting tips

