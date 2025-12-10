Open Extended Reactions

We're a little over seven weeks into the NBA season, and we've seen players and teams navigate their share of ups and downs.

Things have gone very smoothly for the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, and the only player with more fantasy points than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Nikola Jokic. Jalen Williams made his season debut in late November, and over his last five games he has averaged 41.6 fantasy points per game. The Thunder have numerous playmakers and are now the third team in league history to win 23 of their first 24 games, joining the 2015-16 Warriors (24-0) and the 1969-70 Knicks (23-1). Both of those teams reached the Finals, with the Knicks winning the championship.

Oklahoma City also recorded its third 30-point road win of the season, tied for the most in franchise history (they had three last season). More importantly, when you watch the Thunder play, they aren't just winning. They're doing so with the same unselfish, uptempo brand of basketball that carried them to a championship over the Indiana Pacers. And if you think they already look like the scariest team in the league, just wait until Williams is fully acclimated.

It has been an entertaining start to the season, and here are five other things I've noticed around the league to be aware of moving forward.

Derik Queen is in rare rookie company

Queen put together the best all-around showing of his career against San Antonio on Monday, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to record a 25-point triple-double. He also became the first New Orleans Pelicans rookie to be the outright team leader in points, rebounds and assists in a game since Chris Paul in 2006.

Even more impressively, Queen is the first rookie to lead all players from both teams outright in points, rebounds, assists and blocks in a game since Michael Jordan did it on Dec. 22, 1984. Queen finished with 76 fantasy points in that performance, and although rookies can be inconsistent from game to game, Queen is rostered in only 45.4% of ESPN leagues. That number should be higher in my opinion.

Queen plays with star-level confidence, carrying a chip on his shoulder and actively seeking out doubters for motivation. His poise, situational IQ and ability to execute in clutch moments have his coaches saying he doesn't look like a rookie, reinforcing that Queen's mindset and maturity are as advanced as his talent.

Derrick White is playing like an All-Star and the Celtics are thriving

White has been phenomenal so far in December, putting up 46.7 fantasy points and 32.7 minutes per game this month. However, another statistical observation is worth pointing out: White has averaged 12.3 three-point attempts per game, which leads the league. He's made 5.0 per game, and the only player averaging more made triples is Michael Porter Jr. (5.7). It's clear now that White's early-season shooting slump has passed, and managers who traded for him last month are benefitting.

White's resurgence isn't just about volume; it's about impact. With Jayson Tatum sidelined and Boston reshaping its identity, White has stepped into a larger role and become a stabilizing force on both ends. He's scoring efficiently, driving the league's top offense and posting career-best defensive numbers (1.3 BPG and 1.5 SPG). When he's aggressive, the Celtics simply play sharper, and his current form looks every bit like an All-Star stretch.

Jalen Johnson's numbers have bumped up this season

Johnson is doing everything for the Atlanta Hawks. He's active as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator, and is the first player in franchise history with a 20-point triple-double in consecutive games. His five career 20-point triple-doubles are also tied for the most in Hawks history. This is the type of breakout managers have been waiting for from Johnson.

Since Nov. 17, he has averaged 55.9 fantasy points per game, and the only players with a higher per-game average in that span are Luka Doncic and Jokic. Johnson continues to be the engine that propels the Hawks' offense, and he's currently a top-eight fantasy player in ESPN points leagues.

Over the last two seasons, he has established himself as the most athletic player on the Hawks roster and appears poised for another leap, with All-Star status as his next logical step. Keep in mind that Trae Young suffered a sprained MCL on Oct. 29 and is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-December. While Young and Johnson can certainly coexist, this may be an ideal time to consider trading Johnson given his skyrocketing value.

Jamal Murray is playing the best basketball of his career

Murray is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 6.8 APG this season, all of which are career highs for the nine-year veteran. He's also one of only four players in the league averaging 25-plus points on 50/40 shooting splits, a group that includes Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When Jokic and Murray are on the court together, the Nuggets have an offensive rating of 131.7, which statistically underscores that they are one of the most efficient duos in league history. Murray ranks 13th in fantasy points per game this season and has greatly outperformed his average draft position. He's off to a fantastic start and appears well-positioned to make his first All-Star appearance.

Dylan Harper is a must-add rookie

Harper has shown fantasy managers why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft, finishing with a season-high 26 minutes and 37 fantasy points against the Pelicans on Monday night. Harper displayed uncommon poise for a 19-year-old, attacking the basket confidently and making smart decisions in pressure moments. His coaches and teammates have also praised his rapid growth in timing, pace and situational awareness.

Harper is beginning to look like the player the Spurs drafted him to be, and he's rostered in just 36.9% of ESPN leagues. That percentage should be higher for a player like him capable of providing points, rebounds, assists and steals.