          Fantasy football Week 17 inactives: Status for Davante Adams, Tua Tagovailoa and others

          • AJ Mass, ESPN Staff WriterDec 29, 2024, 11:54 AM
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Either Raheem Blackshear or Mike Boone (or some combination of both) will try to pick up the slack.

          Xavier Legette, WR, CAR: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: The current plan is for him to play, but Adam Thielen is still the team's top WR option.

          CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
          Impact: He will miss the last two games of the season. If you're not in a keeper league, let him go.

          Jalen Brooks, WR, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, he'll get a portion of the targets typically left for Lamb ...

          Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL: Finger -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as will Tolbert. Brandin Cooks will be the team's No. 1 WR option.

          Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Could Joe Flacco lead to Colts into the playoffs? Stranger things have happened.

          Derek Carr, QB, NO: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Spencer Rattler will start in place of Carr.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Kamara could well sit out next week as well. Kendre Miller should head a RB committee.

          Chris Olave, WR, NO: Head -- OUT
          Impact: Although he practiced early in the week, there was little reason for the Saints to play him this week.

          Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, NO: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: With Olave sitting, MVS becomes the Saints' WR MVP for Week 17.

          Malik Nabers, WR, NYG: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to a typical Sunday of action for Nabers.

          Davante Adams, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: With little left to play for but pride, the fact Adams practiced at all this week points to him playing on Sunday.

          Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kenny Pickett is dealing with some sore ribs, but he will start in place of Hurts.

          Cade Otton, TE, TB: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: My prediction? Payne (as in Payne Durham, who will start in Otton's place).

          Sterling Shepard, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: There's no reason to try to figure out who gets the targets left over after Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have their fill.

          Nick Folk, K, TEN: Abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Matthew Wright will kick in his place.

          Tony Pollard, RB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: It will be Tyjae Spears early and often in the Tennessee backfield.

          Tyler Boyd, WR, TEN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he manages to suit up, there's little reason to trust him for fantasy purposes.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Jameis Winston, QB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Unless Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets hurt, don't expect to see Winston this week -- or next.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: With no practice time this week, Njoku will sit and Jordan Akins will start.

          Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will be the primary WR options this week.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: While there is still an outside chance Watson can go, Dontayvion Wicks is the more likely No. 3 WR for the Packers this week.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Hip -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's a must-win situation for Miami, but Tyler Huntley might be the guy to get snaps under center.

          Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable
          Impact: He's been playing through this injury for some time now. Expect him to start.

          Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: There's some optimism he can play, but this is looking likely to be a game-time call.

          Sunday night game

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: All hail the "Great and Powerful Oz," aka Olamide Zaccheaus.