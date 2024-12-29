Stephania Bell thinks it's a strong possibility Davante Adams could play against the Bills in Week 17. (0:38)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Either Raheem Blackshear or Mike Boone (or some combination of both) will try to pick up the slack.

Xavier Legette, WR, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: The current plan is for him to play, but Adam Thielen is still the team's top WR option.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Impact: He will miss the last two games of the season. If you're not in a keeper league, let him go.

Jalen Brooks, WR, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, he'll get a portion of the targets typically left for Lamb ...

Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: ... as will Tolbert. Brandin Cooks will be the team's No. 1 WR option.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Back -- OUT

Impact: Could Joe Flacco lead to Colts into the playoffs? Stranger things have happened.

Derek Carr, QB, NO: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Spencer Rattler will start in place of Carr.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Kamara could well sit out next week as well. Kendre Miller should head a RB committee.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Head -- OUT

Impact: Although he practiced early in the week, there was little reason for the Saints to play him this week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, NO: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: With Olave sitting, MVS becomes the Saints' WR MVP for Week 17.

Malik Nabers, WR, NYG: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to a typical Sunday of action for Nabers.

Davante Adams, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: With little left to play for but pride, the fact Adams practiced at all this week points to him playing on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Pickett is dealing with some sore ribs, but he will start in place of Hurts.

Cade Otton, TE, TB: Knee -- OUT

Impact: My prediction? Payne (as in Payne Durham, who will start in Otton's place).

Sterling Shepard, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: There's no reason to try to figure out who gets the targets left over after Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have their fill.

Nick Folk, K, TEN: Abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Matthew Wright will kick in his place.

Tony Pollard, RB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: It will be Tyjae Spears early and often in the Tennessee backfield.

Tyler Boyd, WR, TEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he manages to suit up, there's little reason to trust him for fantasy purposes.

4 p.m. ET games

Jameis Winston, QB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Unless Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets hurt, don't expect to see Winston this week -- or next.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: With no practice time this week, Njoku will sit and Jordan Akins will start.

Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will be the primary WR options this week.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: While there is still an outside chance Watson can go, Dontayvion Wicks is the more likely No. 3 WR for the Packers this week.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: It's a must-win situation for Miami, but Tyler Huntley might be the guy to get snaps under center.

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: He's been playing through this injury for some time now. Expect him to start.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: There's some optimism he can play, but this is looking likely to be a game-time call.

Sunday night game

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: All hail the "Great and Powerful Oz," aka Olamide Zaccheaus.