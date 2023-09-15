Funniest fantasy hockey team names for 2023-24 NHL season

For the third consecutive year, ESPN has asked me to provide you, dear hockey fan and fantasy enthusiast, with the most unique, clever and funny fantasy hockey team names. You demand the best, you shall receive the best. Time to put my creative hat on.

Last year produced some bangers, like Boba in Nett, Escape from Barkov and Fyre Festerkin -- how am I possibly going to top that? It took me all summer, several hours per day in my isolation chamber (Canada), but we got there. I'm ready to give you the goods.

Because listen, you can't win your fantasy league with a mid name. Akira SchMID just isn't going to cut it. We need some sizzle with that steak. Look good, feel good, play good, get paid good, you know what I'm talking about (actually that's a paraphrased Deion Sanders quote but it still applies).

So here we go, my third annual Extremely Official ESPN Fantasy Hockey Name Offering. If you use one, please credit me weekly on X (formerly Twitter) @Arda. Actually, let's start with that category:

Social Media

Elon DeBrusk

Mark Tucherberg

InstaDirkGraham

Nashville Threadators

Mason What'sAppleton

Miscellaneous

As Gudas it gets

I was saying Budaj

GET TO DA PROPP-A

Wu Letang Clan

HBO Max Domi

Hall, Taylor Swift

Connor McBedard

UFCeci

May Day May Day

I was Olli Jokinen

We Don't talk about Bruno Gervais

The Family Madri-Gallant

Mira-Bellows

Star Wars

Ahsoka Dano

Ahsoka Cogliano

Ahsoka Giordano

Ahsoka Milano

Sabine Schenn

Schenn Hati

Baylan Stoll

Hera Cagiulla

Grand Admiral Thrun

Grand Admiral Kron

Zack Kassian Andor

New York Rangers of the New Republic

Jimmy Carson Teva

Ezra Mel Bridgman

Morgan Reilly Elsbeth

Josh Hu-Yang

Evander Kane-an Jarrus

WWE

Roman Patrick Kanes

Paul Zach Hyman

Evander That's Gotta Be Kane

LA Hilary Knight

Rhea Mike Ridley

Anders Bjork Lesnar

Logan Paul Stastny

Jake Logan Nick Paul

Jimmy and Jey Ville Husso

Kevin Owens Power

Bianca Benoit Allaire

The Ultimate Orr-ier

Hearthstone Battlegrounds

Rockpool Dale Hunter

Eternal Spencer Knight

Patient Scout

Spawn of Enroth

Bartender Bob McKenzie

Shot Deflect-O-Bot

Hnidy Bootlegger

TarecHossa

Eichel Jack Metalhead

Erik Brannstrom Bronzebeard

Bristleback Spencer/Hilary Knight

ESPN Personalities

Randy Scott Stevens

Michael Patrick Eaves

Dimitry Orlov-ski

Jay Jordan Harris

Scott Van couver Canucks

Gary SKrejci

Devon Setoguchi's Overtime Challenge

Field Skates

Cristina Alexander Ovechkin

Max Domi McGee

Hannah Guelph Storm

John Anderson's Hamburgers

Kevin Connors McDavid

Greg KrushelWyshynski

