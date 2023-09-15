        <
        >

          Funniest fantasy hockey team names for 2023-24 NHL season

          Fantasy hockey players from all over the league will be looking for the best team names. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

          For the third consecutive year, ESPN has asked me to provide you, dear hockey fan and fantasy enthusiast, with the most unique, clever and funny fantasy hockey team names. You demand the best, you shall receive the best. Time to put my creative hat on.

          Last year produced some bangers, like Boba in Nett, Escape from Barkov and Fyre Festerkin -- how am I possibly going to top that? It took me all summer, several hours per day in my isolation chamber (Canada), but we got there. I'm ready to give you the goods.

          Because listen, you can't win your fantasy league with a mid name. Akira SchMID just isn't going to cut it. We need some sizzle with that steak. Look good, feel good, play good, get paid good, you know what I'm talking about (actually that's a paraphrased Deion Sanders quote but it still applies).

          So here we go, my third annual Extremely Official ESPN Fantasy Hockey Name Offering. If you use one, please credit me weekly on X (formerly Twitter) @Arda. Actually, let's start with that category:

          Social Media

          • Elon DeBrusk

          • Mark Tucherberg

          • InstaDirkGraham

          • Nashville Threadators

          • Mason What'sAppleton

          Miscellaneous

          • As Gudas it gets

          • I was saying Budaj

          • GET TO DA PROPP-A

          • Wu Letang Clan

          • HBO Max Domi

          • Hall, Taylor Swift

          • Connor McBedard

          • UFCeci

          • May Day May Day

          • I was Olli Jokinen

          • We Don't talk about Bruno Gervais

          • The Family Madri-Gallant

          • Mira-Bellows

          Star Wars

          • Ahsoka Dano

          • Ahsoka Cogliano

          • Ahsoka Giordano

          • Ahsoka Milano

          • Sabine Schenn

          • Schenn Hati

          • Baylan Stoll

          • Hera Cagiulla

          • Grand Admiral Thrun

          • Grand Admiral Kron

          • Zack Kassian Andor

          • New York Rangers of the New Republic

          • Jimmy Carson Teva

          • Ezra Mel Bridgman

          • Morgan Reilly Elsbeth

          • Josh Hu-Yang

          • Evander Kane-an Jarrus

          WWE

          • Roman Patrick Kanes

          • Paul Zach Hyman

          • Evander That's Gotta Be Kane

          • LA Hilary Knight

          • Rhea Mike Ridley

          • Anders Bjork Lesnar

          • Logan Paul Stastny

          • Jake Logan Nick Paul

          • Jimmy and Jey Ville Husso

          • Kevin Owens Power

          • Bianca Benoit Allaire

          • The Ultimate Orr-ier

          Hearthstone Battlegrounds

          • Rockpool Dale Hunter

          • Eternal Spencer Knight

          • Patient Scout

          • Spawn of Enroth

          • Bartender Bob McKenzie

          • Shot Deflect-O-Bot

          • Hnidy Bootlegger

          • TarecHossa

          • Eichel Jack Metalhead

          • Erik Brannstrom Bronzebeard

          • Bristleback Spencer/Hilary Knight

          ESPN Personalities

          • Randy Scott Stevens

          • Michael Patrick Eaves

          • Dimitry Orlov-ski

          • Jay Jordan Harris

          • Scott Van couver Canucks

          • Gary SKrejci

          • Devon Setoguchi's Overtime Challenge

          • Field Skates

          • Cristina Alexander Ovechkin

          • Max Domi McGee

          • Hannah Guelph Storm

          • John Anderson's Hamburgers

          • Kevin Connors McDavid

          • Greg KrushelWyshynski

