Fantasy hockey goalie situations: Five teams to watch

The difference a matter of days can make in affecting the fortune of a team, or more pinpointedly, an individual player is sometimes staggering. One moment they're trudging through the muck of worthless ineptitude, with no turnaround in sight, when suddenly the clouds of despair copiously clear and all is sunny once more. Or, in less pleasant scenarios, vice versa. Happens all the time. Which brings us to the admirable performance - unanticipated by many - from Ilya Samsonov in Wednesday's Toronto home tilt with the mighty, mighty Jets.

It feels like only days ago (mostly because it was) that the Maple Leafs netminder was emerging from his uninterrupted slide through waivers, and mini-layover in the minors, to give NHL competition another go. Now, after one not-terrible showing against the Red Wings and subsequent convincing win in Seattle, followed by a fierce 32-save, 1-0 OT shutout against a Central-leading Winnipeg team - in which he thwarted a two-on-none that would make my beer-league team blush at yielding - Samsonov appears back in business. Just like that, one of this year's greatest disappointments up until last week is again the projected top netminder for a true playoff contender in the East. Sports, let me tell you.

Oh, and he's available in nearly half of ESPN Fantasy leagues. Sure, maybe it all falls apart for Samsonov once more - there's no guaranteeing otherwise. But we also know that this is a proven goaltender, playing for a skilled top-12 team in the league, with the bare-faced determination to put in all the work to ensure it doesn't. Any manager with weaknesses in net should consider the upside in rolling the dice on such a character. Particularly if full fantasy victory appears elusive otherwise. What have you got to lose?

Further along in that vein, here's a handful of other, at least somewhat available, starting netminders worth consideration - to varying degrees - if all isn't ideal with your current corps of fantasy netminders.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Available in 85.3% of ESPN Fantasy leagues): As of the final week of January, Buffalo's No. 1 presents as a good, young goalie, who's executing well for an underachieving Sabres' team. Which, on the bright side, offers hope that Don Granato's charges can still turn matters around, benefiting both Luukkonen and/or rookie Devon Levi. Before recently succumbing to Tampa and Anaheim, the Finnish netminder strung together a 5-1-0 record, along with a .956 SV% and 1.17 GAA, since Dec. 30. Taking an even deeper dive, his Goals Saved Above Average (7.88 GSAA) and Goals Saved Above Expected (9.45 GSAx) over that same period strike as equally impressive. (Thank you, Evolving Hockey)

As a fantasy manager, however, I might be even more charmed by Buffalo's upcoming schedule. After their final pre-ASG game in San Jose, the Sabres host the Stars, Blues, Kings, and Panthers, before facing off, home and away, with the Wild, Ducks, Canadiens and Blue Jackets. Aside from dates with Dallas and Florida, that slate doesn't exactly overwhelm. Luukkonen - assuming he doesn't lose too many starts to Levi - could be in for a rather sparkling February.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (Available in 39.6% of leagues): Whilst on the subject of good netminders on underachieving teams, Gustavsson is once again healthy and back to the business of winning games for Minnesota. Ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Predators, the Wild's go-to (Marc-Andre Fleury remains listed as day-to-day) is riding a three-game win-streak, providing his loyal managers with 14.2 fantasy points over the eye-blink span of only five days. Minnesota still fancies itself a playoff contender and, when the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy are healthy and jiving as they are now, who are we to argue? (Until the drive is truly dead, anyway.) Any manager with fantasy goalie headaches should check on Gustavsson's availability ASAP.

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken (Available in 39.6% of ESPN.com leagues): True, the recent stretch of losses to some stronger sides leaves a bit to be desired. But before hitting the wall against so-perceived better teams, Daccord won eight-straight from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, while boasting a jaw-dropping .956 SV% and 1.49 GAA - all the while amassing his managers a heaping pile of fantasy points. Some might respectfully, and altogether logically, suggest the well-coached Kraken play better against weaker clubs. Wednesday's convincing 6-2 win over the Blackhawks, backstopped by Daccord, certainly supports that theory. Which bodes rather promising for Seattle and their No. 1 netminder alike, considering their next six match-ups fall against the Blues, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Flyers, Devils, and Islanders.

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers (Available in 87.6% of leagues): This situation is a bit trickier to assess. On the one hand, the Flyers were acquitting themselves as legit playoff contenders until a recent three-game losing skid, through which they conceded a whopping 18 total goals. The injury to dynamic forward Owen Tippett is also a bother. However, with Carter Hart on indefinite leave, Philadelphia's crease immediately and inarguably belongs to the rookie netminder. It's his opportunity to squander.

Overall, Ersson has been largely solid his first full season, sporting a 12-7-3 record, along with a 2.44 GAA and .905 SV% overall. Earning more reps ought to - should - earn his managers an increased haul of fantasy points, by means of simple arithmetic, if the Flyers continue to play hard and compete as they have to date. Without question, those more desperate for help in net might very well give the 24-year-old a good, long look. Especially if more reliable and proven fantasy performers are spoken for otherwise.