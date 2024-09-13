        <
        >

          Best fantasy hockey team names, puns for 2024-25 NHL season

          Set the tone for your fantasy hockey season with a fun, new team name. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

          Every year that I do this list for ESPN fantasy hockey, I dig for inspiration. Some names lend themselves naturally to puns or pop culture references, which creates a solid, standard Fantasy name such as "A Jack Hughes Brothers Film" or "Auston Matthews McConaughey"). The secret sauce, though, is to play with more challenging names; that's where you find your diamonds in the rough.

          Once in a while a name comes along that defies all fantasy team handle conventions. Throws the rule book completely out the window. Makes you question everything you've ever known.

          That name? Rutger McGroarty.

          This wonderfully goated name (and former University of Michigan player who was selected 14th overall by Winnipeg in the 2022 NHL draft and is now with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that's not the focus for this particular piece) is both a blessing and a curse in terms of naming your fantasy team. If Rutger McGroarty didn't exist as a hockey player in the NHL, inventing that moniker for your team would still turn heads and spark a few questions. If you were hearing the name for the first time, you'd be excused if you thought Rutger McGroarty played against Babe Dye and Newsy Lalonde in the 1920s.

          But Rutger McGroarty is an S-tier fantasy hockey team name in itself, no clever modification or linking needed. It does the work for you. It is the Mona Lisa or the Raygun of fantasy names; 10/10, no notes.

          Speaking of work, that's what I did so you don't have to. Enjoy the fourth annual ESPN Fantasy Team Name List, bigger and more Rutger McGroartier than ever.

          Football hockey names

          RJ Ui-Umberger-Lei

          Lester Patrick Mahomes

          Ryan Christian McCaffReaves

          Brandon AiyUtah Hockey Club

          Justin HerBertuzzi

          Dak PreScott Stevens

          Zack Martin St. Louis

          Deebo Samuel Girard

          Jalen Ramsey Abid

          Wrestling names

          Brutus LaBarbera Beefcake (This was former goaltender Jason LaBarbera's actual hockey nickname and it's one of the best hockey names in history!)

          The People's Elbo Room

          Dale Hunter Hearst Helmsley

          Michael Cole Caufield

          Corey Adam Graves

          Jim Ross Colton

          Damian Cody Rhodes

          Rhea Mike Ridley

          Darby Allan Bester

          Paul Swayman

          Movies and television

          I'm Just Ken Holland

          Andrew Coppenheimer

          OppenReimer

          RuhwedelJuice RuhwedelJuice

          Tyson Jostbusters

          It Ends With Gustavsson

          Ted Brazeau

          Cobra Kai-Le Okposo

          Only Kurvers In The Building

          Schmid Game

          Yegor Shoresy-ngovich

          The Briere

          Succ-Sissons

          How I Met Your Montour

          The Andrew Soproglianos

          Memes

          Very Demers, Very Mindful

          Let Him Matt Cooke

          Dansk Like No One's Watching

          Life Happens. Paul Coffey Helps

          Nate Schmibidti

          Rasmus Rizz-Tolainen

          Just Put The Knies In The Bag, Bro

          Deluluongo

          Want a challenge? Sign up for an ESPN+ league and face off against the best of the best!

          Music

          Good Luck, Babe Dye!

          Not Like Rust

          Hello Bowness My Old Friend

          Kendrick Lamundqvist

          All I Want For Christmas Is Hughes

          Hit The Post Malone

          Justin Bieber's All-Star Jacket

          Drop It Like It's Trotz

          Mr. Shortside

          Bardown With The Sickness

          Star Wars

          The Nate Mack-Olyte

          Filoni The Goalie

          Never Tell Me The Todds Bertuzzi

          George Lucas Raymond

          Grand Henrymal Thrun

          Kay Vess-ilevskiy

          Master Cole Caufield

          Luke Nathanwalker

          Boston 7th Fleet

          Minnesota Frosty Sulphate

          Montreal Vic Vankoh

          New York Thala-Sirens

          Ottawa Seismic Charges

          Toronto Spectre Cell

          Skeleton Crew Lamoriello

          Kaiden Gro-Guhle

          If you want to hear Arda talk about a galaxy far, far away, check out ESPN Presents: Never Tell Me The Odds, a podcast about all the latest Star Wars news and reviews.

          Food

          Andrew Cobb Sa-Ladd

          Scrambled Greg McKeggs

          London Poile

          Baba Ghanugent-Hopkins

          Hamburglar And Fries

          In our hearts

          Johnny Hockey Forever <3

          You can find Arda Öcal hosting The Drop, SportsCenter, and more. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @Arda.

          Starting your own league is easier than ever! Set your league size, select your keepers, and invite your friends to start playing. Sign up for free today and be the commish!