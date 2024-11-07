Open Extended Reactions

Only a month into 2024-25, the race for the Calder Trophy -- an award that goes to the NHL's top rookie -- is already shaping into a rather entertaining affair. It's one that stretches beyond the two perceived front-runners, Matvei Michkov and Logan Stankoven, too.

For instance, is there sufficient runway left (68 games) for Macklin Celebrini to make up scoring ground after losing a dozen contests to injury? Does Lane Hutson have the wherewithal to bang out enough points, while logging important minutes, to merit emerging as the third Calder-winning defender in six years? Is Maxim Tsyplakov the true Rookie of the Year long shot Islanders fans desperately want him to be? At +3000, the top-six forward's potential is certainly worth a thought.

However there's one number that particularly stands out. Earning the starting nod from coach Jared Bednar often, rookie netminder Justus Annunen is 5-1-0 in his past six appearances, with a .908 SV% and 2.35 GAA. Compared to Alexandar Georgiev's dismal figures on the year through limited starts, not a shoddy stat sheet at all. Especially considering Colorado, uncharacteristically, hasn't been superb on the team defensive front.

But now Artturi Lehkonen is back after sitting out almost a month to start the season. The much-missed winger scored a power-play goal and kicked in an assist in his first game of the campaign. Valeri Nichushkin -- a proven difference-maker for this team -- is projected to return from suspension Nov. 15. Cale Makar's recent injury appears to be no big deal (Bednar: "He's ok"), which serves as a big sigh of relief. Matters are looking up for an Avalanche squad that has inarguably underperformed to date. If Annunen continues to play nearly as regularly as he has, and Georgiev's ability to turn his fortunes around or not will serve as a significant factor in that regard, the 24-year-old could well elbow his way into the Calder conversation.

After an impressive start, Michkov is reportedly sitting out as a healthy scratch for the first time Thursday after earning just the one assist in his past five games. He was already seeing a reduction in ice time. Stankoven is still chugging along but remains perpetually vulnerable to coach Peter DeBoer's penchant for line-juggling. Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier are off to lackluster starts with the Sharks and Ducks respectively, while Dustin Wolf is splitting time with Dan Vladar for a Flames side that is likely to lose more games than not. For +6600, there's a lot to appreciate about backing a rookie goalie that's getting the job done for a legitimate playoff contender.

Featured game for Thursday

7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa

Flyers (+1.5, -150), +170 money line

Lightning (-1.5, +125), -200 money line

Total 6.5: (Over +115, Under -135)

The Lightning are a perfect 3-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division this young season, outscoring the Hurricanes, Devils and Capitals 15-6. They're also 4-1-0 at home, suffering the one loss to a very good Minnesota Wild team by a score of 4-2, which included an empty-netter in the waning seconds. After losing three straight -- all on the road to contending teams in the Central Division -- Tampa Bay is favored to bounce back at home against the Michkov-less Flyers with Aleksei Kolosov between the pipes.

Filling in for a banged-up Samuel Ersson, Kolosov surrendered five goals to the Hurricanes this past Tuesday. Before being called up, the 22-year-old rookie -- with three total NHL appearances to his credit -- put up mediocre (at best) numbers with the AHL Phantoms. Even without Brayden Point, Tampa Bay appears in good position to win by at least a pair, Lightning -1.5 looks good to me. I like Over 6.5 at +115 as well.

As for player props, Victor Hedman Total Power Play Points Over 0.5 (+145) sports some appeal. The defender has six assists with the extra skater on the year, including three in his past three games. Although the Flyers' penalty kill has been inarguably solid, they've earned more PIM/GP (11:27) than any other team except the Bruins. While the Lightning are eighth in the league with 4.21 Penalties Drawn/60.

Sticking with Tampa's top defenseman, Hedman Total Shots On Goal Over 2.5 (-102) is attractive, despite the conservative number. Averaging 2.92 shots/game, the veteran has rifled two or fewer on net in six of 13 contests to date. Plus, it's easy to imagine he's feeling extra ornery after losing three-straight.