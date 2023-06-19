The WNBA season is flying right now, with players and teams approaching midseason form. The offseason rust is largely gone, but it's still early enough for players to be fresh ahead of the grind of a long season.

Most player rotations would be set, but injuries and players taking advantage of opportunities keep the waiver wires hot with available pickups capable of producing starter numbers. Some of those players were such a surprise when they started to produce that fantasy hoops managers were slow to react to add them to their lineups. That's why you may see the same name in this space from week to week. It just gives you increased opportunity to be the manager to add these productive, but lesser-known, players to your roster. Let's start with a familiar name at the top of the list.

Kalani Brown, Dallas Wings (29.5% rostered in ESPN leagues): Brown was in this space last week and continues to regularly produce big games from the Wings' starting lineup. In her five starts, Brown has averaged 11.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.0 BPG and 0.4 SPG with two double-doubles under her belt. She seems to have a firm grip on the starting center job while Teaira McCowan is out, but keep in mind that McCowan could return from competing in Turkey as soon as next week.

Marine Johannes, New York Liberty (9.9% rostered): Johannes has moved into the starting lineup for the Liberty with Sabrina Ionescu (hamstring) dealing with injury. In her two starts, Johannes has averaged 14.0 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 3.0 3PG and 1.5 RPG in 29.5 MPG. Ionescu isn't expected to be out long, so Johannes could return to the bench soon, but she' has shown that she is at least a strong streaming option for as long as she is able to get starter minutes.

Ivana Dojkic, Seattle Storm (9.6%): Dojkic has started three straight games and responded with her three highest-scoring efforts of the first season of her WNBA career. In those three starts, Dojkic has averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG, 2.0 3PG, 1.0 SPG and 0.7 BPG in 30.7 MPG and is worthy of streaming, if not starting, consideration for as long as she maintains her starting role.

Haley Jones, Atlanta Dream (7.4%): Jones has settled into her starting role with Aari McDonald sidelined, averaging 10.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.0 APG and 0.7 3PG in 32.3 MPG in her last three games. Jones is only a month into her WNBA career, but she has demonstrated a strong all-around game, even without shooting a high volume of the 3-point shot that is expected to be her strength. McDonald is out for an extended period of time, so Jones has the opportunity to really establish herself in the next month or so.

Morgan Bertsch, Chicago Sky (3.0%): Bertsch is the third rookie on this list. After missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury, she returned with a strong 16-point, seven-rebound effort in 23 minutes against the Mystics on Sunday. Bertsch will likely keep coming off the bench with Alanna Smith established in the starting lineup (while Isabelle Harrison is out), but she could still be set for 20-25 minutes per night. If so, that's enough time for her to produce streamable numbers.