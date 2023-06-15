Fantasy women's basketball: Alyssa Thomas keeps racking up double-doubles

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

The Dream's backcourt has been struck by an unfortunate string of injuries. Aari McDonald, who's averaged 28.8 minutes in Atlanta's rotation, is now sidelined for an entire month due to a torn labrum. And to add to the blow, Danielle Robinson will be absent until mid-July. As a result of this upheaval, certain players have a golden opportunity to shine. Enter Haley Jones, a talented rookie who has been quietly making her mark. Surprisingly, she is only rostered in a mere 5.4% of ESPN leagues, but don't let that fool you. Jones has scored 21 or more fantasy points in two of her last three games. What's truly impressive about Jones is her ability to contribute across various statistical categories.

The Sky have struggled lately, going 2-4 in their last six games following a strong 3-1 start. However, Alanna Smith's breakout season continues to gain attention, with rising roster percentages in ESPN leagues. She's averaged 26.3 minutes and 25.1 fantasy points per game, showcasing her impact on the court. Surprisingly, Dana Evans is only rostered in 14.5% of ESPN leagues despite her recent impressive performances. Over the past three games, Evans has averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Consider adding her to your fantasy roster if you need a guard.

Alyssa Thomas has had an incredible start to the season. Not only is she making history, but she has also emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate. Thomas has been nothing short of sensational, achieving the remarkable feat of recording a double-double in nine out of 10 games so far. But that's not all. In seven of those games, Thomas has achieved the impressive milestone of scoring at least 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Let that sink in for a moment. No other player in the league even comes close, with the highest count standing at a mere three such performances. Thomas has proven herself to be an elite force in both reality and fantasy basketball.

A dazzling performance by Satou Sabally on Wednesday afternoon has etched her name into the record books of the Wings' franchise. She achieved a remarkable feat: her seventh consecutive double-double. With this achievement, Sabally broke a tie with Cheryl Ford and Cindy Brown for the longest streak in franchise history. It's no wonder she was recently recognized as the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week, a well-deserved honor considering her extraordinary averages of 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds. Sabally is a rising star in the league and has exceeded fantasy managers' expectations so far.

Aliyah Boston has been making waves with her extraordinary performance since the beginning of her career. She recently achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first rookie ever to outright lead a game in points, rebounds and assists. Now, as she approaches her 10th career game on Thursday night, Boston finds herself just eight points away from joining an elite group of players. If she accomplishes this feat, she will become only the sixth player in the league's history to amass 140 points and 70 rebounds on an impressive 50% shooting through the first 10 games of her career. The last time someone achieved this remarkable milestone was in 2014 when Chiney Ogwumike made her mark.

A'ja Wilson had her 39th career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday against the Sky. It's the second most in league history through a player's first six seasons behind Tina Charles (51). There are only three players with more fantasy points than Wilson (343) this season: Arike Ogunbowale (364), Alyssa Thomas (405) and Breanna Stewart (432).

Nneka Ogwumike has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season, the most in the league. It's no surprise that she's been averaging a remarkable 39.4 fantasy points per game. But don't overlook the rise of Dearica Hamby, who's been on a steady upward trajectory. In her last three games, she has scored 28 or more fantasy points while logging a solid 30 or more minutes on the court. The impact of Hamby's performance is undeniable, as her teams hold an impressive 13-1 record when she scores 20 or more points in a game. Surprisingly, despite Hamby's recent success, she's only rostered in 43.1% of ESPN leagues.

The Lynx's rotation is hard to trust, especially with Aerial Powers and Diamond Miller out. Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard are the most reliable fantasy options for the Lynx. Fantasy managers in search of a streamer should consider Dorka Juhasz, who's only rostered in 9.1% of ESPN leagues. She has played at least 25 minutes in three of the last four games. In two of them, Juhasz has scored 19 or more fantasy points.

Sabrina Ionescu is dealing with a hamstring injury, but head coach Sandy Brondello mentioned that it doesn't appear to be serious. While Ionescu takes some time off to recover, Marine Johannes is on the streaming radar. On Tuesday night, Johannes delivered an impressive performance, racking up 29 fantasy points in 33 minutes against the Dream. She is only rostered in 9.1% of ESPN leagues.

Brittney Griner left Tuesday's home game against the Seattle Storm in the first half because of a hip injury. She went to the locker room and then came back to the bench in the second half. Brianna Turner and Megan Gustafson filled the void for the Mercury. Surprisingly, Sug Sutton is only rostered in 22.5% of ESPN leagues, even though she he has averaged 31.1 minutes and 22.3 fantasy points so far in 2023. With such consistent contributions, it's time that Sutton's talent and value are recognized by a wider audience.

Jordan Horston is one of the Storm's rising stars. She's scored 30 or more fantasy points in three of her last four games. Horston is only rostered in 14.1% of ESPN leagues. The rookie is finding her stride with the Storm and is making an immediate impact in the starting lineup. Her first career double-double came on Tuesday night against the Mercury. The Storm are rebuilding and Horston is one of their few bright spots.

Shakira Austin has been impressive this season, averaging 26.6 fantasy points and 28.7 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen, returning from knee surgery, is still limited to just 10.2 minutes per game. Austin and Elena Delle Donne have been a devastating 1-2 punch for the Mystics. This season, Austin's success overseas has translated well to the WNBA.