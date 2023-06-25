Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

1:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Sun -6

Money line: Sky (+205), Sun (-250)

Total: 158 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 78.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.9 points

Injury report

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Best Bet: Sun -6. While the Sun are without Brionna Jones (out for the rest of season), they proved they can win without her in their 21-point win over the Lynx on Thursday. The Sky have struggled a lot as of late, losing five straight and four of those losses being by 8 or more points. Chicago has also struggled on the road recently, losing four of its past five road games with those losses coming by an average of 13.5 points. Our ESPN analytics also project the Sun to win by 8.9 points.

Fantasy Streamer: Rebecca Allen (rostered in 33.2% of ESPN leagues) was inserted into Connecticut's starting lineup in the first game without Brionna Jones. She will most likely remain in that role and see increased playing time the rest of the season. In her first game as a starter on Thursday, Allen played 29 minutes (she averaged 14.2 MPG prior to Thursday). She scored 22 fantasy points in that game, which was her second most all season.

1:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn (watch on ABC)

Line: Liberty -7.5

Money line: Mystics (+270), Liberty (-345)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 72.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.7 points

Injury report

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out), Li Meng (Out)

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Best Bet: Under 162.5. Nine of the Mystics' 12 games this season have hit the under, and one of those was against the Liberty in the season-opener when they held them to a season-low 64 points. Washington has kept its games low scoring all season, with only one game reaching a total of 160 points and I don't expect this game to be a high-scoring affair. The Mystics have allowed a league-low 72.5 PPG this season and have the second-worst scoring offense (76.2).

Fantasy Streamer: Marine Johannes (13.5% rostered) has been on fire over the past four games and has found her role with the high-scoring Liberty. She's scored at least 20 fantasy points in each of her past four games and continues to be a huge contributor off the bench for the star-studded roster. She's averaged 14.5 PPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG and 3.8 3-pointers per game. She's the second-highest-scoring bench player in the league this season (minimum five games played).

3:00 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles (watch on ABC)

Line: Wings -3

Money line: Wings (-155), Sparks (+130)

Total: 160 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 57.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.1 points

Injury report

Wings: Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Lexie Brown (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Best bet: Wings ML. The Sparks have already beaten the Wings twice this season and are matching up with Dallas for a third time in just 11 days. The saying "it's hard to beat a team three times in a row" is definitely true in the WNBA. Over the past three seasons, of 269 regular-season series between two teams, only 52 of those were a clean sweep by one team. That means just 19.3% of teams won their first three games against a single opponent in a season.

Fantasy Streamer: Destanni Henderson (0.3% rostered) signed a hardship contract with the Sparks June 16 and has played in all three games since. She's not someone I would stick with long term, but for today she's a good pickup while the Sparks don't have Lexie Brown (out due to illness). Henderson was given more minutes in her latest game and showed she can be extremely productive when given the opportunity (18 points, 2 steals and 25 fantasy points in 26 minutes). I expect her to get similar minutes today and be a key contributor for the Sparks while they wait to get Brown back.