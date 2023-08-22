Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Eric Moody breaks down the Mystics-Sun Eastern Conference WNBA clash on Tuesday night and why he likes Connecticut to cover the spread. (0:49)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate.

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Aces -16

Money line: Aces (-1400), Dream (+800)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 74.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.3 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Dream: Nia Coffey (out), Allisha Gray (day-to-day), Rhyne Howard (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Naz Hillmon (rostered in 4.5% of ESPN leagues) is now a fantasy relevant player with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Nia Coffey dealing with injuries. She scored 12 fantasy points in her second start of the season last Friday. This gives you an idea of Hillmon's floor, but we haven't seen her ceiling yet. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Aces -16.0. The Aces suffered their fourth loss of the season and first regular season home loss in over a year last Saturday against the Sparks. Vegas missed a season-high 25 open shots (15 3-pt FG) and that doesn't happen often. The Aces figure to rally against a Dream squad that is dealing with numerous injuries. -- Liz Loza

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Sun -5

Money line: Sun (-267), Mystics (+215)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 55.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.5 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (out), Odyssey Sims (day-to-day)

Mystics: Shakira Austin (day-to-day), Kristi Toliver (out), Elena Delle Donne (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Rebecca Allen (rostered in 34.6%) has elevated her play the perfect time. She has averaged 22.6 fantasy points and 25 minutes over the past six games and continues to contribute to multiple statistical. Allen is an excellent streaming option on a Sun team that ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating. -- Moody

Best bet: Mystics +5.5. The Mystics dropped their 17th game of the season last Sunday. However, the team has unlocked impressive upside from numerous players, including Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes (76 points over past three games, the most by a Mystics player over any three-game span this season). With Elena Delle Donne expected to return Tuesday, Washington figures to cover this spread against the Sun, who have dropped three of their past five games. -- Loza

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -3

Money line: Storm (+122), Sky (-145)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 60.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (out)

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Fantasy streamer: Mercedes Russell (rostered in 9.9%) continues to fill in for Gabby Williams who is out with a stress fracture. Russell has scored 15-plus fantasy points in three of her past four games while averaging 23.7 minutes per game. Russell and Sami Whitcomb have been key contributors in the Storm's midseason turnaround. -- Moody

Best bet: Under 158.5 points. The Storm and the Sky are evenly matched, ranking 10th and 11th in points per game respectively. Chicago has dropped five in a row (failing to top 76 points since August 6) while Seattle has managed a more impressive record (3-2) largely on the back of Jewell Loyd. However, the Sky have struggled from the field as a unit, managing a bottom-two field goal percentage (41.0%). With both teams laboring to produce points, a total under 155 appears likely. -- Loza

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Wings -6.5

Money line: Wings (-278), Lynx (+222)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 54.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (out), Natalie Achonwa (out)

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (12.2% rostered) has regained starter status since Lindsay Allen (thumb) has been sidelined over the team's past two games. Mitchell has managed a total of 25 points, five rebounds and four assists in that time. She has also sunk a 3-point shot in each of those outings. With Allen expected to be out through the beginning of September, Mitchell figures to play more minutes down the stretch. -- Loza

Best bet: Wings -6.5. The Wings are second in the Western Conference right now while Minnesota is third. This should be an entertaining matchup between two very good teams. Dallas is coming off of two impressive wins over the Sun and Mystics and the Wings have won five out of their past seven games against the Lynx. Dallas is also 5-1 against the spread in their past six road games. The Wings will want to make a statement on Tuesday night with another convincing win over Minnesota. -- Moody