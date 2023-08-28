WNBA waiver wire: Many guards to consider in fantasy playoffs

We are down to the wire, in the first week of the 2-week final of the fantasy women's basketball playoffs. At the end of this scoring period, most leagues will have crowned their champion.

So, more than ever, streaming should be the move for everyone whose team is still vying for the chip. In one of the leagues I'm in, I barely squeaked out a win in the semifinals because my opponent used nine of his 10 weekly add/drops and really padded his output for the week.

That is the type of energy that we all need to be on during this time, so let's take our weekly trip around the WNBA to identify the lightly rostered players who are producing solid numbers.

Moriah Jefferson, G, Phoenix Mercury (Rostered in 47.5% of ESPN leagues): Jefferson popped for a season-high 20 points on Sunday in a game where Diana Taurasi (toe) didn't play. Taurasi is listed as day-to-day, but has missed two straight games and the Mercury were officially eliminated from playoffs consideration on Sunday. It isn't clear when or if Taurasi will be back on the court, but Jefferson has impact scoring and assist potential in any game where she is the offensive focal point for the Mercury.

Layshia Clarendon, G, Los Angeles Sparks (27.7%): Clarendon has become a consistent impact player for the Sparks in recent weeks, averaging 14.7 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.0 3PG and 0.8 SPG in 31.5 MPG in her last six games. She has scored at least 13 points in five of those six games, and dished at least five assists in four of those games.

Megan Gustafson, C, Phoenix Mercury (19.0%): Gustafson returned to a role off the bench on Sunday with Brittney Griner (health and safety protocols) back on the court, but still managed 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a 3-pointer and a blocked show in 13 minutes. This marked three straight double-digit scoring efforts for Gustafson, one in a start and two off the bench. The Mercury were officially eliminated from postseason consideration on Sunday, so it is possible that Gustafson could get more opportunity down the stretch if the Mercury give fewer minutes to their veteran players.

Grace Berger, G, Indiana Fever (2.5%): Berger has gotten more run of late with Lexie Hull (shoulder) out of the lineup, and she has taken advantage with averages of 13.0 PPG, 3.5 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.5 3PG, 1.5 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 25.0 MPG in her last two games. Hull has missed three straight games, and the team hasn't provided a substantial update on when she might return. In the meantime, Berger has proven that she can produce as long as she continues to be called upon.

Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky (12.1%): Evans is finishing the season strong, with three double-digit scoring efforts in her last five games, including a 23-point/8-assist performance in 21 minutes on Aug. 22 against the Storm. All told, in her last five outings Evans has averaged 14.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, 2.0 3PG, 1.6 RPG and 0.4 SPG in 21.0 MPG.