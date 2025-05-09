Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 WNBA season set to tip off on May 16, the ESPN experts came together for another fantasy women's basketball mock draft.

We used the ESPN default settings -- a six-team league with nine players per team -- but you can check out how to play women's fantasy basketball for information on personalizing your league settings.

The participants of this mock draft, in order of draft position, were Fantasy women's basketball analyst Andre Snellings, Rotowire WNBA editor Jason Shebilske, ESPN WNBA researcher Jennifer LaCroix, fantasy women's basketball analyst Eric Moody, fantasy women's basketball editor James Best and fantasy and sports betting intern Gabriella Madden.

Here is the way the draft unfolded with some thoughts on certain selections from each round.

Note: The position rank in parentheses indicates where the player was taken in relation to the others at their position

Round 1

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Snellings

2. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1) -- Shebilske

3. Napheesa Collier, Min (F2) -- LaCroix

4. Breanna Stewart, NY (F3) -- Moody

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- Best

6. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3) -- Madden

Quick draft thoughts

Snellings: I've hashed out my reasoning for Wilson as the top player in the draft. She put up the most dominant season in WNBA history in 2024 and is firmly in her prime. The gap between her and the rest of the league is so large that even an outstanding effort from one of the other greats likely falls short.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

LaCroix: I took Collier over Stewart because I think Collier's usage rate will be higher due to the lack of star power on the Lynx. While Stewart and Collier are both the go-to players on their teams, I think Collier will be asked to do more across the board.

Madden: Ionescu was an easy first pick for me. She was a big part of the championship New York Liberty team and I love her game. She's a consistent scorer and clicks with other high-production players.

Shebilske: The No. 2 pick may be one of my favorites in the first round, as you have your pick of either Wilson, who I consider to be the best player available in the draft, or Clark, who already showcased her professional potential as a rookie last year. Even though the Fever have a revamped roster for 2025, Clark should maintain plenty of production and could even take another step, especially as a passer.

Round 2

7. Dearica Hamby, LA (F4) -- Madden

8. Angel Reese, Chi (F5) -- Best

9. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F6) -- Moody

10. Kelsey Plum, LA (G4) -- LaCroix

11. Jonquel Jones, NY (F7) -- Shebilske

12. Skylar Diggins, Sea (G5) -- Snellings

Snellings: This pick was challenging, because both of the players that I highlighted as value second round picks went before my pick. I hoped either Reese would slide or that I could snag Plum, but with both gone I went with Diggins for her upside. Diggins is a strong pick in the third round based on her ADP, but even here I think she provides good value.

LaCroix: I needed a high performing guard who is in a system where they will have the ball in their hands a lot. Plum is that player, she will be the primary scoring guard on the roster and improved in her facilitating last season.

Madden: I believe in LA this year. Hamby is going to continue to hold down the fort and I can't wait to see more of her partnership with Plum.

Shebilske: I was hoping that Reese would fall to this spot, but I have the late second-round frontcourt options ranked very similarly. Jones is a proven veteran who bounced back in 2024 following an uncharacteristically down season in 2023. Even though Jones doesn't have quite as much upside as a player like Reese, she has a solid floor that is important for early-round picks.

Round 3

13. Satou Sabally, Phx (F8) -- Snellings

14. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F9) -- Shebilske

15. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G6) -- LaCroix

16. Jewell Loyd, LV (G7) -- Moody

17. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G8) -- Best

18. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G9) -- Madden

Snellings: Sabally was a high-risk/high-reward pick here. She is a first round talent, based on her per-game averages but she has only played more than 17 games once in her career. I'm banking on Sabally staying healthy this season, and if so she's great value even at the top of the third. Ideally, I would pick her at the end of third/early fourth, but she would have been long gone before my pick at the back end of the fourth round.

LaCroix: I wanted to take another high performing guard who will have the ball in her hands a lot. Howard has consistently been utilized as the primary scorer on the Dream the past two years. And with the injury to Jordin Canada, Howard might be asked to do more early in the season. In addition, new coach Karl Smesko is known for a run-and-gun 3-point shooting offense, which bodes well for Howard.

Shebilske: The Fever revamped their frontcourt during the offseason by acquiring Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, but Boston should still have plenty of opportunities to contribute. She has proven herself as a consistent double-double threat since being drafted with the first overall pick in 2023, and I don't expect that to change during her third season in the W.

Round 4

19. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (F10) -- Madden

20. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C1) -- Best

21. Jackie Young, LV (G10) -- Moody

22. Tina Charles, Conn (C2) -- LaCroix

23. Allisha Gray, Atl (G11) -- Shebilske

24. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G12) -- Snellings

Snellings: I didn't like the value here. Most of the top-ranked players available are now part of super-teams that could eat into their value. That's true of Mitchell, too, but she was the best value among the players in this vicinity of the rankings.

LaCroix: After taking two guards with my first three picks I needed to even it out with a F/C. Charles will be the starting center on a depleted Sun team. She is also consistent, averaging at least 14 PPG and 7 RPG over her 13 seasons in the league.

Shebilske: My preferred way to exit the first three rounds of the draft is to select two forwards and one guard when possible, given the ESPN standard settings. I was thrilled that I was able to do so by selecting Clark, Jones and Boston. That gave me flexibility to target the best player available in Round 4, and I decided to shore up my backcourt with Gray. Gray may need to step up even more in 2025 after Canada sustained a right leg injury during Wednesday's preseason game against Washington.

Round 5

25. Brittney Griner, Atl (C3) -- Snellings

26. DeWanna Bonner, Ind (F11) -- Shebilske

27. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G13) -- LaCroix

28. Natasha Howard, Ind (F12) -- Moody

29. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C4) -- Best

30. Brionna Jones, Atl (C5) -- Madden

Snellings: I've postulated that Griner could have a relatively down season in Atlanta, since she's no longer the focal point of either the offense or even necessarily just the bigs. With that said, she still has elite talent and could possibly even be a bounce-back candidate for this year.

LaCroix: It might have been a weird move to take back-to-back Connecticut players, but Mabrey is a high-performing guard who will also be the primary scorer for the team. This team lost all of their starters and Mabrey was the only key player returning. She averaged 14.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.0 SPG and 2.6 3PM off the bench for the Sun last season. Honestly shocked someone didn't take her before pick No. 27.

Shebilske: I was slightly hesitant to take my third Fever player with this pick, but this simply felt like a case of taking what falls to you. Bonner is entering her age-37 season and will have plenty of talent around her in Indiana's frontcourt, but she proved capable of holding her own in a crowded Connecticut frontcourt earlier in her career. I expect more of the same with her new team.

Round 6

31. Rickea Jackson, LA (F13) -- Madden

32. Kayla McBride, Min (G14) -- Best

33. Natasha Cloud, NY (G15) -- Moody

34. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C6) -- LaCroix

35. Alanna Smith, Min (F14) -- Shebilske

36. Chelsea Gray, LV (G16) -- Snellings

Snellings: I'm on record repeatedly that Chelsea Gray is absurd value this late in the draft. I'm happy to get here at pick No. 36.

LaCroix: McCowan is going to get to her numbers. While she might not always do it in a pretty way, she is a 6-foot-7 post player who excels at putbacks and post ups.

Shebilske: Smith had a breakout season with the Sky in 2023, and she improved even more in 2024 after joining the Lynx. She averaged double-digit points for the first time in her career and after reaching the WNBA Finals last year, Minnesota's roster didn't undergo many changes during the offseason. Smith should be able to maintain a strong level of production.

Round 7

37. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G17) -- Snellings

38. Courtney Williams, Min (G18) -- Shebilske

39. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G19) -- LaCroix

40. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F15) -- Moody

41. Sonia Citron, Wsh (G20) -- Best

42. Cameron Brink, LA (F16) -- Madden

Snellings: The Sky are a big-dominated team, but as Chennedy Carter showed last season, being the primary perimeter creator on the squad can lead to a lot of stats. That's what I'm looking for in Ariel Atkins this season. And, though I didn't end up drafting her in this mock, that scenario is also why I'm high on Hailey Van Lith's chances to have a strong rookie season as well.

LaCroix: This is the same theme as my first three guard picks. Sykes is a two-way, primary scoring guard for the Mystics who can pick your pocket and hit the three. She's a versatile player that will have a lot of usage on a young roster with a lot of rookies.

Shebilske: After taking Alanna Smith in Round 6, I was hoping that either Chelsea Gray or Atkins would be available at my pick in Round 7. Unfortunately, Dre took both at the turn, leaving me to double up on Lynx players with Courtney Williams. I have no issue with Williams' output, as she maintained well-rounded production in her first year with Minnesota in 2024. Even though my roster now features plenty of team stacking with three players from the Fever and two from Minnesota, I view Williams as a safer pick than some of the other options available.

Round 8

43. DiJonai Carrington, Dal (G21) -- Madden

44. Julie Vanloo, GSV (G22) -- Best

45. Gabby Williams, Sea (F17) -- Moody

46. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F18) -- LaCroix

47. Azura Stevens, LA (F19) -- Shebilske

48. Chennedy Carter, FA (G23) -- Snellings

LaCroix: With Betnijah-Laney Hamilton out, Leonie Fiebich should assume her role. Fiebich is a 6-foot-4 forward who is a great defender and can space out the floor well on the offensive end. She proved she can do everything on the court during the 2024 WNBA Finals and I think she will build of that this season in a starting role.

Shebilske: After my top two options were sniped in Round 7, the same thing happened to me in Round 8. I was hoping to select either Gabby Williams or Fiebich with this pick. However, I'm not particularly disappointed with picking Stevens, especially since Cameron Brink isn't expected to return to game action until at least June. Stevens wasn't healthy last year until Brink had already sustained her season-ending injury, so we haven't yet seen the two play together. However, Stevens has proven to be a solid scorer and rebounder over the first seven years of her career, and she should at least be a reliable option over the first several weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Round 9

49. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F20) -- Snellings

50. Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (G24) -- Shebilske

51. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C7) -- LaCroix

52. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G25) -- Moody

53. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F21) -- Best

54. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C8) -- Madden

Snellings: For my last pick, I took Edwards based on upside. She was another member of the elite rookie class last season, and she's playing on a rebuilding Mystics squad where she has the opportunity to take a large role once she gets healthy.

LaCroix: Dolson is another forward who can put up numbers. She is on a youthful team and will start. Shakira Austin has struggled to stay healthy over the past few years, which requires the Mystics to use Dolson even more.

Shebilske: Given the importance of streaming in fantasy leagues, I view the last pick mainly as an upside play. Even though Vandersloot is 36 years old and had one of the worst years of her career with the Liberty last year, she's a candidate to bounce back in 2025 after she rejoined the Sky during the offseason. Vandersloot is one of the best passers in the WNBA, and she has some fantasy value as a late-round flier.

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Snellings

F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)

F2 Satou Sabally, Phx (Pick: 3.1)

F3 Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (Pick: 9.1)

G1 Skylar Diggins, Sea (Pick: 2.6)

G2 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 4.6)

G3 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 6.6)

G4 Ariel Atkins, Chi (Pick: 7.1)

G5 Chennedy Carter, FA (Pick: 8.6)

C1 Brittney Griner, Atl (Pick: 5.1)

Team Shebilske

F1 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 2.5)

F2 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 3.2)

F3 DeWanna Bonner, Ind (Pick: 5.2)

F4 Alanna Smith, Min (Pick: 6.5)

F5 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 8.5)

G1 Caitlin Clark, Ind (Pick: 1.2)

G2 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 4.5)

G3 Courtney Williams, Min (Pick: 7.2)

G4 Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (Pick: 9.2)

Team LaCroix

F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.3)

F2 Leonie Fiebich, NY (Pick: 8.4)

G1 Kelsey Plum, LA (Pick: 2.4)

G2 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 3.3)

G3 Marina Mabrey, Conn (Pick: 5.3)

G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 7.3)

C1 Tina Charles, Conn (Pick: 4.4)

C2 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 6.4)

C3 Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (Pick: 9.3)

Team Moody

F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.4)

F2 Alyssa Thomas, Phx (Pick: 2.3)

F3 Natasha Howard, Ind (Pick: 5.4)

F4 NaLyssa Smith, Dal (Pick: 7.4)

F5 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.3)

G1 Jewell Loyd, LV (Pick: 3.4)

G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)

G3 Natasha Cloud, NY (Pick: 6.3)

G4 Tiffany Hayes, GSV (Pick: 9.4)

Team Best

F1 Angel Reese, Chi (Pick: 2.2)

F2 Aneesah Morrow, Conn (Pick: 9.5)

G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)

G2 Paige Bueckers, Dal (Pick: 3.5)

G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 6.2)

G4 Sonia Citron, Wsh (Pick: 7.5)

G5 Julie Vanloo, GSV (Pick: 8.2)

C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.2)

C2 Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (Pick: 5.5)

Team Madden

F1 Dearica Hamby, LA (Pick: 2.1)

F2 Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (Pick: 4.1)

F3 Rickea Jackson, LA (Pick: 6.1)

F4 Cameron Brink, LA (Pick: 7.6)

G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.6)

G2 Kahleah Copper, Phx (Pick: 3.6)

G3 DiJonai Carrington, Dal (Pick: 8.1)

C1 Brionna Jones, Atl (Pick: 5.6)

C2 Dominique Malonga, Sea (Pick: 9.6)