Transfer Talk: PSG aim to beat Bayern for Spurs' Harry Kane

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG back in mix for Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are considering an approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Independent.

The 29-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract this summer, has recently been on the radars of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and with the England international now open to a move in Europe, PSG are set to resurface after previously holding interest in his services.

The Parc des Princes hierarchy are keen to land a star striker this summer and previously been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen. However, PSG are now confident that they can land Kane with the board prepared to match any offer that the Bundesliga champions put forward.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Bayern have already made two bids to Spurs for Kane -- the second one worth €94 million ($103.19m).

Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season, and remains 48 goals away from beating the all-time league record of 260 held by Alan Shearer.

It is reported that Kane's preference would be a switch to Old Trafford, but with little progress made amid difficulty in negotiating a deal with Spurs owner Daniel Levy, the two giants of France and Germany look to be winning the race for his signature.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Personal terms have been agreed between Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to be a fan of the 32-year-old, and he is now one step closer to signing him after a two-year deal with the option of a further season was agreed. The Premier League champions are said to be looking for a fee in the region of €15m.

- Barcelona winger Raphinha remains on the radar of Al Ahli, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. While the 26-year-old has previously indicated his desire to remain with the Blaugrana, the Saudi Pro League side still intend to pursue a move for his signature. He enjoyed bright form in the La Liga title-winning campaign last season, contributing to 14 goals in 36 matches.

- Al Ahli are also preparing to make an offer worth €25m to sign Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mané, writes Ekrem Konur. The Saudi Pro League side have recently been reported with interest in the 31-year-old's signature, with optimism that they could be able to persuade him to make the switch away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

- As talks continue between Internazionale and Manchester United over a move for André Onana, the Serie A club have identified Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as a potential replacement, according to Foot Mercato. A fee of €15m could be enough to land the 32-year-old, with the LaLiga side looking to offload starters this summer to help ongoing financial difficulties.

- West Ham United have made an enquiry with Ajax Amsterdam for Mexico international midfielder Edson Álvarez, reports the Athletic. The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund, is reported to be available for transfer this summer for a fee in the region of £40m, with the Hammers expected to submit an official proposal for him in the coming days.