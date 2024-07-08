Gab Marcotti explains why he agrees with the Brazilian football federation's decision to keep Dorival Júnior. (1:16)

Marcotti: Brazil right to keep Dorival after Copa América exit (1:16)

July 8

Who should coach USMNT next? 16 replacements for Berhalter Read

Marcotti: Brazil right to keep Dorival Watch

July 7

Carlisle: Colombia's James Rodriguez inspirational as ever in Copa América Read

Vickery: Brazil's burden of history weighs heavier with every tournament exit Read

Hernandez: Uruguay beat Brazil as Bielsa's high-stakes bet pays off in Vegas Read

Gomez: Brazil-Uruguay one of worst matches of 2024 Copa América Watch

Gomez: James Rodriguez is the best player in the tournament Watch

Should Neymar be part of Brazil's future? Watch

July 6

Connelly: Canada's Copa América run sparks redemption arc for Marsch Read

Becherano: Will Copa América's poor U.S. pitches affect 2026 World Cup? Read

Vickery: Why Araújo can be Uruguay's difference-maker vs. Brazil Read

Gomez: USMNT fan base demanding change at head coach Watch

July 5

Echegaray: Goalkeeper Martínez excels on penalties for Argentina Read

Argentina Player ratings: Martínez 9/10 in shootout win Read

Becherano: Martínez elevates cult-hero status again Read

Kirkland: How Venezuela became surprise quarterfinalists Read

Moreno: 100% Messi, Argentina were lucky to get through Watch

Moreno: Venezuela vs. Canada was 'out of control' Watch

July 4

How do dual nationals decide between the USMNT and Mexico? Read

July 3

Carlisle and Kassouf: USMNT Copa America review: Who's to blame? Fire Berhalter? Read

Kassouf: Lack of fans shows Copa América has become too expensive Read

Vickery: Can Ecuador halt Argentina's path to Copa América final? Read

July 2

Johnson: Why Uruguay's goal vs. U.S. was given onside by the VAR Read

Carlisle: Why U.S. Soccer needs to move on from Berhalter Read

O'Hanlon: Maybe this U.S. team isn't good enough Read

Vickery: Brazil show fight vs. Colombia, but will that cost them later? Read

Should Uruguay's goal have been disallowed against USMNT? Watch

Moreno impressed by Colombia in draw vs. Brazil Watch

July 1

USMNT-Uruguay predictions: Who replaces Weah? Turner return? Read

Hernandez: Mexico's ship scuppered by toothless Copa campaign Read

Connelly: Player ratings: Musah, Pulisic ineffective as USMNT exit Copa Read

Messi returns to Argentina training ahead of Copa quarterfinals Watch

Why the result of USMNT-Uruguay could have a lasting impact Watch

Gomez: USMNT's "Golden Generation" underachieved under Berhalter Watch

Moreno explains what USMNT got wrong against Uruguay Watch

June 30

Carlisle and Echegaray: How tiny Uruguay dominates Copa América Read

Vickery: Can Brazil get revenge vs. Colombia in Copa América? Read

USMNT's Robinson and Adams "confident again" to beat Uruguay Watch

June 29

Carlisle: Copa America heat-induced incidents show 2026 World Cup risks Read

Hernandez: Can Mexico reach knockouts and avoid Copa América disaster? Read

Becherano: Scaloni's Argentina are built to win without Messi Read

Argentina player ratings: Martinez shines for the Albiceleste as Messi rests Read

June 28

Vickery: Vinícius steps up for Brazil after slow Copa América start Read

Copa América permutations: How USMNT can reach the knockouts Read

June 27

O'Hanlon: Messi is scoreless in Copa América: Has MLS made him worse? Read

Player ratings: Weah's red card costs USMNT despite Balogun's sublime goal Read

Carlisle: USMNT's maturity issues exposed in Copa América loss to Panama Read

Kasey Keller labels Timothy Weah's red card 'unforgiveable' Watch

Why Mexico are 'better off' not advancing in Copa América Watch

Did Berhalter get the tactics wrong after Weah's red card? Watch

June 26

Becherano: MetLife redemption for Lionel Messi Read

Carlisle: USMNT's tale of two strikers as Balogun, Pepi battle Read

Becherano: Why is MLS playing through Copa America 2024? Read

Hernandez: Mexico lurches to another low in dramatic Copa tale Read

How Venezuela pulled off a stunning victory over Mexico Watch

Messi admits feeling 'discomfort' in Argentina's late win Watch

June 25

O'Hanlon: How far is the USMNT from Argentina, really? Read

Argentina player ratings: Messi dangerous as Albiceleste edge past Chile Read

Moreno commends Argentina's performance despite narrow win Watch

The numbers to know ahead of the USMNT's match vs. Panama Watch

June 24

Carlisle: Christian Pulisic thriving as USMNT's most important player Read

Kirkland: Can Vinícius Jr. do for Brazil what he does for Real Madrid? Read

Is this the best Pulisic has looked for the United States? Watch

Did the USMNT do enough to impress vs. Bolivia? Watch

Why Darwin Nunez has to 'be at his best' for Uruguay Watch

June 23

USMNT player ratings: Pulisic sets the tone as U.S. open Copa with win Read

Hernandez: Mexico win on Copa América debut, but hurdles still remain Read

How important is Christian Pulisic to the USMNT? Watch

Herculez Gomez praises Mexico's resilience in Jamaica win Watch

Ale Moreno believes Enner Valencia deserved red card for 'Mortal Kombat finishing move' Watch

June 22

Vickery: Will James Rodriguez impress? Read

Carlisle: Is this USMNT better than the World Cup? Read

Ale Moreno gets HYPED following Venezuela's 1-0 win over Ecuador Watch

June 21

Kirkland: Atlanta, or Buenos Aires? Argentina win in electrifying atmosphere Read

O'Hanlon: Ranking the top 5 factors that'll decide the USMNT's chances Read

Echegaray: Copa América 2024 guide: Messi's title defense, underdogs to watch Read

Top Video

June 20

Tracking every record Lionel Messi breaks at Copa América 2024 Read

O'Hanlon: Predicting every game of Copa América 2024: Who will win it? Read

Carlisle: Will USMNT earn its "Golden Generation" tag at Copa América? Read

Becherano: Argentina player ratings: 8/10 Messi leads win vs. Canada Read

Becherano explains why Argentina aren't feeling the pressure for Copa América Watch

Klinsmann on why Copa América is 'huge' for the USMNT Watch

ESPN FC predicts the Copa América Watch

Hislop explains why Messi needs a 'game or two' to get to top speed Watch

Gomez explains how 'wasteful' Argentina saw off Canada in Copa América opener Watch

Copa América team-by-team preview Read

Predicting every Copa América game Read

Copa América kit ranking: Which team has the best jerseys? Read

Vickery: Can Lucas Paquetá lead Brazil in Copa América amid betting charge? Read

Carlisle/O'Hanlon: A USMNT dilemma: Start in MLS, or sit on bench in Europe? Read

Various: 2024 FC 100: Mbappé, Ronaldo among best men's soccer players Read

Snavely: Copa América kit ranking: Which team has the best jersey? Read

Carlisle: USMNT's Copa América prep ends with a step in the right direction Read

Vickery: Vickery: Ederson, Dybala, Neymar: Best XI not at 2024 Copa América Read

Is USMNT's roster better than the World Cup? Watch

Herc blames Berhalter for USMNT's striker problems Watch

Who will be top scorer at Copa América 2024? Watch

Mexico destined for a group stage exit? Watch

Who are the dark horses at Copa América 2024? Watch