The 2024 Copa América in the United States will see the best countries from North and South America be packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!
Para la cobertura de la Copa América en español, visite ESPN Deportes
Para a cobertura da Copa América em Português, por favor visite ESPN Brasil
How to watch the Copa América (check local listings)
United States: Fox Sports, TUDN
Canada: TSN, RDS
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo
Argentina: Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Televisión Pública
United Kingdom: Premier Sports
Mexico: TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
Italy: Sportitalia, Mola
Spain: Movistar Plus+
What to read and watch:
July 8
Who should coach USMNT next? 16 replacements for Berhalter Read
Marcotti: Brazil right to keep Dorival Watch
July 7
Carlisle: Colombia's James Rodriguez inspirational as ever in Copa América Read
Vickery: Brazil's burden of history weighs heavier with every tournament exit Read
Hernandez: Uruguay beat Brazil as Bielsa's high-stakes bet pays off in Vegas Read
Gomez: Brazil-Uruguay one of worst matches of 2024 Copa América Watch
Gomez: James Rodriguez is the best player in the tournament Watch
Should Neymar be part of Brazil's future? Watch
July 6
Connelly: Canada's Copa América run sparks redemption arc for Marsch Read
Becherano: Will Copa América's poor U.S. pitches affect 2026 World Cup? Read
Vickery: Why Araújo can be Uruguay's difference-maker vs. Brazil Read
Gomez: USMNT fan base demanding change at head coach Watch
July 5
Echegaray: Goalkeeper Martínez excels on penalties for Argentina Read
Argentina Player ratings: Martínez 9/10 in shootout win Read
Becherano: Martínez elevates cult-hero status again Read
Kirkland: How Venezuela became surprise quarterfinalists Read
Moreno: 100% Messi, Argentina were lucky to get through Watch
Moreno: Venezuela vs. Canada was 'out of control' Watch
July 4
How do dual nationals decide between the USMNT and Mexico? Read
July 3
Carlisle and Kassouf: USMNT Copa America review: Who's to blame? Fire Berhalter? Read
Kassouf: Lack of fans shows Copa América has become too expensive Read
Vickery: Can Ecuador halt Argentina's path to Copa América final? Read
July 2
Johnson: Why Uruguay's goal vs. U.S. was given onside by the VAR Read
Carlisle: Why U.S. Soccer needs to move on from Berhalter Read
O'Hanlon: Maybe this U.S. team isn't good enough Read
Vickery: Brazil show fight vs. Colombia, but will that cost them later? Read
Should Uruguay's goal have been disallowed against USMNT? Watch
Moreno impressed by Colombia in draw vs. Brazil Watch
July 1
USMNT-Uruguay predictions: Who replaces Weah? Turner return? Read
Hernandez: Mexico's ship scuppered by toothless Copa campaign Read
Connelly: Player ratings: Musah, Pulisic ineffective as USMNT exit Copa Read
Messi returns to Argentina training ahead of Copa quarterfinals Watch
Why the result of USMNT-Uruguay could have a lasting impact Watch
Gomez: USMNT's "Golden Generation" underachieved under Berhalter Watch
Moreno explains what USMNT got wrong against Uruguay Watch
June 30
Carlisle and Echegaray: How tiny Uruguay dominates Copa América Read
Vickery: Can Brazil get revenge vs. Colombia in Copa América? Read
USMNT's Robinson and Adams "confident again" to beat Uruguay Watch
June 29
Carlisle: Copa America heat-induced incidents show 2026 World Cup risks Read
Hernandez: Can Mexico reach knockouts and avoid Copa América disaster? Read
Becherano: Scaloni's Argentina are built to win without Messi Read
Argentina player ratings: Martinez shines for the Albiceleste as Messi rests Read
June 28
Vickery: Vinícius steps up for Brazil after slow Copa América start Read
Copa América permutations: How USMNT can reach the knockouts Read
June 27
O'Hanlon: Messi is scoreless in Copa América: Has MLS made him worse? Read
Player ratings: Weah's red card costs USMNT despite Balogun's sublime goal Read
Carlisle: USMNT's maturity issues exposed in Copa América loss to Panama Read
Kasey Keller labels Timothy Weah's red card 'unforgiveable' Watch
Why Mexico are 'better off' not advancing in Copa América Watch
Did Berhalter get the tactics wrong after Weah's red card? Watch
June 26
Becherano: MetLife redemption for Lionel Messi Read
Carlisle: USMNT's tale of two strikers as Balogun, Pepi battle Read
Becherano: Why is MLS playing through Copa America 2024? Read
Hernandez: Mexico lurches to another low in dramatic Copa tale Read
How Venezuela pulled off a stunning victory over Mexico Watch
Messi admits feeling 'discomfort' in Argentina's late win Watch
June 25
O'Hanlon: How far is the USMNT from Argentina, really? Read
Argentina player ratings: Messi dangerous as Albiceleste edge past Chile Read
Moreno commends Argentina's performance despite narrow win Watch
The numbers to know ahead of the USMNT's match vs. Panama Watch
June 24
Carlisle: Christian Pulisic thriving as USMNT's most important player Read
Kirkland: Can Vinícius Jr. do for Brazil what he does for Real Madrid? Read
Is this the best Pulisic has looked for the United States? Watch
Did the USMNT do enough to impress vs. Bolivia? Watch
Why Darwin Nunez has to 'be at his best' for Uruguay Watch
June 23
USMNT player ratings: Pulisic sets the tone as U.S. open Copa with win Read
Hernandez: Mexico win on Copa América debut, but hurdles still remain Read
How important is Christian Pulisic to the USMNT? Watch
Herculez Gomez praises Mexico's resilience in Jamaica win Watch
Ale Moreno believes Enner Valencia deserved red card for 'Mortal Kombat finishing move' Watch
June 22
Vickery: Will James Rodriguez impress? Read
Carlisle: Is this USMNT better than the World Cup? Read
Ale Moreno gets HYPED following Venezuela's 1-0 win over Ecuador Watch
June 21
Kirkland: Atlanta, or Buenos Aires? Argentina win in electrifying atmosphere Read
O'Hanlon: Ranking the top 5 factors that'll decide the USMNT's chances Read
Echegaray: Copa América 2024 guide: Messi's title defense, underdogs to watch Read
Moreno compares Peru vs. Chile to waiting for a delayed flight Watch
June 20
Tracking every record Lionel Messi breaks at Copa América 2024 Read
O'Hanlon: Predicting every game of Copa América 2024: Who will win it? Read
Carlisle: Will USMNT earn its "Golden Generation" tag at Copa América? Read
Becherano: Argentina player ratings: 8/10 Messi leads win vs. Canada Read
Becherano explains why Argentina aren't feeling the pressure for Copa América Watch
Klinsmann on why Copa América is 'huge' for the USMNT Watch
ESPN FC predicts the Copa América Watch
Hislop explains why Messi needs a 'game or two' to get to top speed Watch
Gomez explains how 'wasteful' Argentina saw off Canada in Copa América opener Watch
Preview content
Copa América team-by-team preview Read
Predicting every Copa América game Read
Copa América kit ranking: Which team has the best jerseys? Read
Vickery: Can Lucas Paquetá lead Brazil in Copa América amid betting charge? Read
Carlisle/O'Hanlon: A USMNT dilemma: Start in MLS, or sit on bench in Europe? Read
Various: 2024 FC 100: Mbappé, Ronaldo among best men's soccer players Read
Snavely: Copa América kit ranking: Which team has the best jersey? Read
Carlisle: USMNT's Copa América prep ends with a step in the right direction Read
Vickery: Vickery: Ederson, Dybala, Neymar: Best XI not at 2024 Copa América Read
Is USMNT's roster better than the World Cup? Watch
Herc blames Berhalter for USMNT's striker problems Watch
Who will be top scorer at Copa América 2024? Watch
Mexico destined for a group stage exit? Watch
Who are the dark horses at Copa América 2024? Watch