          Copa América 2024: Schedule, news, squads, how to watch

          play
          Marcotti: Brazil right to keep Dorival after Copa América exit (1:16)

          Gab Marcotti explains why he agrees with the Brazilian football federation's decision to keep Dorival Júnior. (1:16)

          • ESPN
          Jul 8, 2024, 01:18 PM

          The 2024 Copa América in the United States will see the best countries from North and South America be packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!

          Content and fixtures

          Fixtures, results, bracket: Daily match schedule
          Groups: Latest tables at 2024 Copa América
          Squads: Check out the confirmed squads
          News and features: ESPN's home for the latest news and features
          Para la cobertura de la Copa América en español, visite ESPN Deportes
          Para a cobertura da Copa América em Português, por favor visite ESPN Brasil

          How to watch the Copa América (check local listings)

          United States: Fox Sports, TUDN
          Canada: TSN, RDS
          Australia: Optus Sport
          Brazil: Globo
          Argentina: Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Televisión Pública
          United Kingdom: Premier Sports
          Mexico: TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
          Italy: Sportitalia, Mola
          Spain: Movistar Plus+

          What to read and watch:

          July 8

          Who should coach USMNT next? 16 replacements for Berhalter Read

          Marcotti: Brazil right to keep Dorival Watch

          July 7

          Carlisle: Colombia's James Rodriguez inspirational as ever in Copa América Read
          Vickery: Brazil's burden of history weighs heavier with every tournament exit Read
          Hernandez: Uruguay beat Brazil as Bielsa's high-stakes bet pays off in Vegas Read

          Gomez: Brazil-Uruguay one of worst matches of 2024 Copa América Watch
          Gomez:           James Rodriguez is the best player in the tournament Watch
          Should Neymar be part of Brazil's future? Watch

          July 6

          Connelly: Canada's Copa América run sparks redemption arc for Marsch Read
          Becherano: Will Copa América's poor U.S. pitches affect 2026 World Cup? Read
          Vickery: Why Araújo can be Uruguay's difference-maker vs. Brazil Read

          Gomez: USMNT fan base demanding change at head coach Watch

          July 5

          Echegaray: Goalkeeper Martínez excels on penalties for Argentina Read
          Argentina Player ratings: Martínez 9/10 in shootout win Read
          Becherano: Martínez elevates cult-hero status again Read
          Kirkland: How Venezuela became surprise quarterfinalists Read

          Moreno: 100% Messi, Argentina were lucky to get through Watch
          Moreno: Venezuela vs. Canada was 'out of control' Watch

          July 4

          How do dual nationals decide between the USMNT and Mexico? Read

          July 3

          Carlisle and Kassouf: USMNT Copa America review: Who's to blame? Fire Berhalter? Read
          Kassouf: Lack of fans shows Copa América has become too expensive Read
          Vickery: Can Ecuador halt Argentina's path to Copa América final? Read

          July 2

          Johnson: Why Uruguay's goal vs. U.S. was given onside by the VAR Read
          Carlisle: Why U.S. Soccer needs to move on from Berhalter Read
          O'Hanlon: Maybe this U.S. team isn't good enough Read
          Vickery: Brazil show fight vs. Colombia, but will that cost them later? Read

          Should Uruguay's goal have been disallowed against USMNT? Watch
          Moreno impressed by Colombia in draw vs. Brazil Watch

          July 1

          USMNT-Uruguay predictions: Who replaces Weah? Turner return? Read
          Hernandez: Mexico's ship scuppered by toothless Copa campaign Read
          Connelly: Player ratings: Musah, Pulisic ineffective as USMNT exit Copa Read

          Messi returns to Argentina training ahead of Copa quarterfinals Watch
          Why the result of USMNT-Uruguay could have a lasting impact Watch
          Gomez: USMNT's "Golden Generation" underachieved under Berhalter Watch
          Moreno explains what USMNT got wrong against Uruguay Watch

          June 30

          Carlisle and Echegaray: How tiny Uruguay dominates Copa América Read
          Vickery: Can Brazil get revenge vs. Colombia in Copa América? Read

          USMNT's Robinson and Adams "confident again" to beat Uruguay Watch

          June 29

          Carlisle: Copa America heat-induced incidents show 2026 World Cup risks Read
          Hernandez: Can Mexico reach knockouts and avoid Copa América disaster? Read
          Becherano: Scaloni's Argentina are built to win without Messi Read
          Argentina player ratings: Martinez shines for the Albiceleste as Messi rests Read

          June 28

          Vickery: Vinícius steps up for Brazil after slow Copa América start Read
          Copa América permutations: How USMNT can reach the knockouts Read

          June 27

          O'Hanlon: Messi is scoreless in Copa América: Has MLS made him worse? Read
          Player ratings:           Weah's red card costs USMNT despite Balogun's sublime goal Read
          Carlisle:           USMNT's maturity issues exposed in Copa América loss to Panama Read

          Kasey Keller labels Timothy Weah's red card 'unforgiveable' Watch
          Why Mexico are 'better off' not advancing in Copa América Watch
          Did Berhalter get the tactics wrong after Weah's red card? Watch

          June 26

          Becherano: MetLife redemption for Lionel Messi Read
          Carlisle: USMNT's tale of two strikers as Balogun, Pepi battle Read
          Becherano: Why is MLS playing through Copa America 2024? Read
          Hernandez: Mexico lurches to another low in dramatic Copa tale Read

          How Venezuela pulled off a stunning victory over Mexico Watch
          Messi admits feeling 'discomfort' in Argentina's late win Watch

          June 25

          O'Hanlon: How far is the USMNT from Argentina, really? Read
          Argentina player ratings: Messi dangerous as Albiceleste edge past Chile Read

          Moreno commends Argentina's performance despite narrow win Watch
          The numbers to know ahead of the USMNT's match vs. Panama Watch

          June 24

          Carlisle: Christian Pulisic thriving as USMNT's most important player Read
          Kirkland: Can Vinícius Jr. do for Brazil what he does for Real Madrid? Read

          Is this the best Pulisic has looked for the United States? Watch
          Did the USMNT do enough to impress vs. Bolivia? Watch
          Why Darwin Nunez has to 'be at his best' for Uruguay Watch

          June 23

          USMNT player ratings: Pulisic sets the tone as U.S. open Copa with win Read
          Hernandez: Mexico win on Copa América debut, but hurdles still remain Read

          How important is Christian Pulisic to the USMNT? Watch
          Herculez Gomez praises Mexico's resilience in Jamaica win Watch
          Ale Moreno believes Enner Valencia deserved red card for 'Mortal Kombat finishing move' Watch

          June 22

          Vickery: Will James Rodriguez impress? Read
          Carlisle: Is this USMNT better than the World Cup? Read

          Ale Moreno gets HYPED following Venezuela's 1-0 win over Ecuador Watch

          June 21

          Kirkland: Atlanta, or Buenos Aires? Argentina win in electrifying atmosphere Read
          O'Hanlon: Ranking the top 5 factors that'll decide the USMNT's chances Read
          Echegaray: Copa América 2024 guide: Messi's title defense, underdogs to watch Read

          Moreno compares Peru vs. Chile to waiting for a delayed flight Watch

          June 20

          Tracking every record Lionel Messi breaks at Copa América 2024 Read
          O'Hanlon:           Predicting every game of Copa América 2024: Who will win it? Read
          Carlisle          : Will USMNT earn its "Golden Generation" tag at Copa América? Read
          Becherano          : Argentina player ratings: 8/10 Messi leads win vs. Canada Read

          Becherano explains why Argentina aren't feeling the pressure for Copa América Watch
          Klinsmann on why Copa América is 'huge' for the USMNT Watch
          ESPN FC predicts the Copa América Watch
          Hislop explains why Messi needs a 'game or two' to get to top speed Watch
          Gomez explains how 'wasteful' Argentina saw off Canada in Copa América opener Watch

