Liverpool vs Fulham preview: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

Liverpool's form under the stewardship of Arne Slot could hardly have been better as the Merseyside club sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their title rivals. Fulham are the next team to visit Anfield hoping to dent Liverpool's nascent title aspirations.
Slot's team saw their derby with Everton postponed on Saturday morning as the north-west felt the effects of Storm Darragh, but Liverpool's fine form in Europe continued on Thursday as they beat Girona 1-0 to maintain their perfect form in the Champions League.
Fulham's 1-1 home draw with Arsenal last time out will have no doubt been celebrated in the red corners of Stanley Park. Marco Silva's team have impressed throughout this term, with that draw and the preceding 3-1 win over Brighton leaving them in 10th place but just four points behind Manchester City in fourth.
Here's everything you need to know as the festive football feast of the Premier League Christmas period begins in earnest.
Key details:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.
Referee: Tony Harrington
VAR: Stuart Attwell
How to watch:
The match is not available to watch in the UK but can be seen on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team news:
Liverpool
Ibrahima Konaté, D, knee, OUT
Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT
Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT
Federico Chiesa, F, unspecified injury, OUT
Diogo Jota, F, torso, OUT
Fulham
Joachim Andersen, D, calf, OUT
Calvin Bassey, D, suspended, OUT
Tom Cairney, M, suspended, OUT
Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT
Reiss Nelson, F, hamstring, OUT
Expected lineups:
Liverpool
GK: Caoimhín Kelleher
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB: Joe Gomez | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andy Robertson
DM: Ryan Gravenberch | DM: Curtis Jones
RW: Mohamed Salah | CAM: Dominic Szoboszlai | LW: Cody Gakpo
ST: Darwin Núñez
Fulham
GK: Bernd Leno
RB: Kenny Tete | CB: Jorge Cuenca | CB: Issa Diop | LB: Antonee Robinson
DM: Sander Berge DM: Sasa Lukic
RW: Alex Iwobi | CAM: Emile Smith Rowe | LW: Harry Wilson
ST: Raúl Jiménez
Latest news and analysis:
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hopes that teammate Mohamed Salah remains at the club next season.
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has demanded more from his team after they battled to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League and said he was "far from happy" with the performance.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to be drawn on his future at Anfield following reports that he has rejected the club's opening contract offer.