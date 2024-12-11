        <
          Liverpool vs Fulham preview: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

          Dec 11, 2024, 11:53 AM

          Liverpool's form under the stewardship of Arne Slot could hardly have been better as the Merseyside club sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their title rivals. Fulham are the next team to visit Anfield hoping to dent Liverpool's nascent title aspirations.

          Slot's team saw their derby with Everton postponed on Saturday morning as the north-west felt the effects of Storm Darragh, but Liverpool's fine form in Europe continued on Thursday as they beat Girona 1-0 to maintain their perfect form in the Champions League.

          Fulham's 1-1 home draw with Arsenal last time out will have no doubt been celebrated in the red corners of Stanley Park. Marco Silva's team have impressed throughout this term, with that draw and the preceding 3-1 win over Brighton leaving them in 10th place but just four points behind Manchester City in fourth.

          Here's everything you need to know as the festive football feast of the Premier League Christmas period begins in earnest.

          Key details:

          Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

          Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

          Referee: Tony Harrington

          VAR: Stuart Attwell

          How to watch:

          The match is not available to watch in the UK but can be seen on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team news:

          Liverpool

          Ibrahima Konaté, D, knee, OUT
          Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT
          Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT
          Federico Chiesa, F, unspecified injury, OUT
          Diogo Jota, F, torso, OUT

          Fulham

          Joachim Andersen, D, calf, OUT
          Calvin Bassey, D, suspended, OUT
          Tom Cairney, M, suspended, OUT
          Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT
          Reiss Nelson, F, hamstring, OUT

          Expected lineups:

          Liverpool

          GK: Caoimhín Kelleher
          RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB: Joe Gomez | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andy Robertson
          DM: Ryan Gravenberch | DM: Curtis Jones
          RW: Mohamed Salah | CAM: Dominic Szoboszlai | LW: Cody Gakpo
          ST: Darwin Núñez

          Fulham

          GK: Bernd Leno
          RB: Kenny Tete | CB: Jorge Cuenca | CB: Issa Diop | LB: Antonee Robinson
          DM: Sander Berge DM: Sasa Lukic
          RW: Alex Iwobi | CAM: Emile Smith Rowe | LW: Harry Wilson
          ST: Raúl Jiménez

          Latest news and analysis:

          Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hopes that teammate Mohamed Salah remains at the club next season.

          Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has demanded more from his team after they battled to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League and said he was "far from happy" with the performance.

          Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to be drawn on his future at Anfield following reports that he has rejected the club's opening contract offer.