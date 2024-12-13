Transfer rumors, news: Adeyemi, Kobel linked to Chelsea

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are looking at Borussia Dortmund pair Karim Adeyemi and Gregor Kobel, while Viktor Gyökeres and Joshua Zirkzee are receiving interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are looking at Borussia Dortmund pair Karim Adeyemi and Gregor Kobel, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Adeyemi is now represented by Ali Barat from Epic Sports, who has a positive relationship with the Blues, and the 22-year-old has been on Chelsea's radar for some time. Even so, BVB are reportedly not worried about him leaving anytime soon due to his contract running until 2027. Kobel is being considered for the summer as Chelsea aren't happy with their goalkeeper situation but the 27-year-old is not thinking of leaving.

- Manchester United have made contact to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres but will face competition from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, reports Corriere dello Sport, who add that the 26-year-old will be available for €70 million rather than his €100m clause. The Red Devils hope he will replace Joshua Zirkzee, who is receiving interest from Juventus, Napoli and Internazionale.

- TEAMtalk have reported that Manchester United are progressing with their interest in Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez, stating that the Red Devils are in direct contact with the Spanish club to discuss signing the 23-year-old. Girona are aware that Gutierrez wants to leave and won't oppose his departure, even showing a willingness to accept offers under his €35m release clause despite a clause meaning Real Madrid will take half of the fee earned.

- Internazionale and Brighton & Hove Albion are both interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, with the 22-year-old having a €20m release clause that can be triggered from 2026. An early departure is out of the question as Gladbach want to keep Reitz as the face of the club and to develop him further.

- Fiorentina are serious about the prospect of signing Vasco da Gama winger Rayan, reports Calciomercato. They are planning to make an offer of €13m to €14m for the 18-year-old, but that could not be enough to persuade the Brazilian side to let him leave as it will be difficult to complete a deal.

- Barcelona, Manchester United, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Salzburg are all among the clubs following the progress of Marseille youth team midfielder Samy Bedja, reports Foot Mercato. He will not be able to leave the Ligue 1 club until he turns 16, when he is likely to review Marseille's training project before deciding his future.