Former United States defender and Hall of Famer Jeff Agoos was named the new president of soccer operations and general manager for the Portland Thorns on Tuesday.

Agoos replaces Karina LeBlanc, who moved on to an executive position with the Bhathal family's RAJ Sports, which owns the NWSL club and an expansion WNBA team set to start play in 2026.

The University of Virginia graduate was a defender for the USMNT over 15 seasons, which included appearances in the 2000 Olympics and the 2002 World Cup.

He also had a lengthy career in Major League Soccer, winning three league titles with D.C. United and two more with the San Jose Earthquakes. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009.

Agoos served as technical director of the New York Red Bulls from 2007-11 before working in several roles for MLS, most recently as senior vice president of competition, operations, and medical.

"I'm honored to be part of such a prestigious club. The Thorns have a renowned legacy, and my focus is to provide the leadership necessary to ensure our on-field success, keeping the team at the top of the league and competing for championships," Agoos said in a statement released by the Thorns.

LeBlanc, who was the starting goalkeeper for Portland that inaugural season, joined the Thorns at the end of 2021, shortly before the team hired Rhian Wilkinson -- a former teammate of LeBlanc's in their playing days with the Canada national team and a former Thorns player -- as head coach.

Portland won the NWSL Championship in 2022, but Wilkinson resigned shortly after. She was investigated and cleared of misconduct by the league for conduct with a player, but Wilkinson resigned because she felt she lost the locker room.

Portland also announced that Lucy Rushton, former general manager at Bay FC, and Angus McNab will serve as strategic advisors to the club.

