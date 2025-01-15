Open Extended Reactions

Carla Ward enjoyed a three-year spell as Aston Villa manager. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Former Aston Villa boss Carla Ward has been appointed the new head coach of the Republic of Ireland through to the end of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Wednesday.

Ward replaces Eileen Gleeson, whose contract wasn't renewed following its expiry in December last year. The decision came after Gleeson's side failed to quality for Euro 2025.

"I'm hugely excited to get going with the Ireland Women's National Team. This is an unbelievable opportunity, not just with the National Team but in helping to add to the fantastic work being done to develop women and girls' football," Ward said in a statement.

"Over the next two and a half years, as we build towards the World Cup, we can make a real difference and I'm looking forward to getting started."

The 40-year-old left Villa at the end of the 2023-24 Women's Super League season after three years at the helm. In the 2022-23 season, she led the club to a fifth-place finish -- the highest in their history -- and the FA Cup semifinal.

Prior to her tenure at Villa, Ward also had spells at Sheffield United and Birmingham City. The Ireland job will be her first in international management.

She will begin her tenure against Turkey in February in the UEFA Women's Nations League.