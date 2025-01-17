Slegers the right fit for Arsenal but why did it take so long?

Open Extended Reactions

Renée Slegers has turned Arsenal's form around as they head into two massive games this month. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A three-month managerial saga reached its conclusion on Friday, as Arsenal finally confirmed what many had long anticipated: Renée Slegers would take the reins as permanent manager. The announcement came as no surprise to fans and media alike, who had watched with growing confidence as Slegers steered the team through an unbeaten interim period since taking over from Jonas Eidevall in October.

The real drama, however, lay in the drawn out decision-making process. For weeks, the club had insisted on an exhaustive search to find the ideal replacement, hinting at an intricate evaluation of candidates. What caught most off guard was not the eventual choice, but the time it took to settle on it. Arsenal's Head of Women's Football, Clare Wheatley, revealed in a recent club interview that an initial longlist of 32 candidates was whittled down to eight, then to four, and finally two.

Yet, despite the extensive search, the club ultimately looked no further than their interim manager, who had quietly proven herself to be the right fit all along. In the end, it seems the perfect candidate was right under their noses the entire time.

So why the prolonged wait to appoint her permanently? Was it a matter of ensuring her comfort and long-term stability, or did Arsenal feel the need to explore every other avenue until the only viable option was the 35-year-old Dutch coach? We may never get the full answer. What we do know, however, is this: Slegers' record speaks for itself. An impressive unbeaten run to close out 2024, with 10 wins and just one draw from 11 games, means her results have left little room for debate.

For three months, Slegers navigated a relentless stream of repetitive questions with unflappable composure. "Do you want the job? Are you staying permanently? Has anyone told you you're staying? Do you want to stay?" It was the same inquiry, rephrased a dozen different ways, week in and week out. Her response, always delivered with nonchalance, was simple: "I'm just enjoying my time."

When Arsenal decided to part ways with Eidevall, it wasn't just about finding a new manager, it was about finding someone who could continue the work he had painstakingly built. The team had been crafted to fit Eidevall's tactical style and was purpose-built for him. While that had begun to falter under his guidance last year, the ideal successor was going to be someone who not only understood the system, but could tweak and refine it, while not dismantling it entirely.

Slegers, who had worked as Eidevall's assistant at Rosengård before following him to north London in 2023, is that perfect fit. She shares his philosophy, operates in a similar way, and knows how to fine-tune the machine. As Emily Fox told ESPN just days ago, the winter break had given the manager the opportunity to introduce a few of her own ideas, but perhaps the most compelling reason for the overwhelming support behind Slegers' appointment was the confidence she brought back into the squad.

At the start of the season, Arsenal were struggling. With just one win from their first four league games, they were then crushed 5-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in front of their own fans. The team looked disjointed and lacklustre; the players seemed disconnected, barely able to muster a smile as they trudged off the pitch after another disappointing performance. They were adrift from the ethos, and the faith in Eidevall was visibly waning.

But on Oct. 15, Eidevall jumped before he was pushed and everything began to change under Slegers. Players like Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, and Beth Mead have all spoken in glowing terms of how she seamlessly stepped in and reignited the team's belief.

Renée Slegers first became Jonas Eidevall's assistant coach in September 2023. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Having worked closely with the players in her assistant role, Slegers already had the trust and rapport to rebuild the squad. She knew how to bring out the best in individual players, and it showed in the team's revitalised form. By the end of 2024, Arsenal had been transformed and now they enter the second phase of the season on a strong foundation: 21 points, 20 goals, and only five goals conceded in the WSL -- the least by any team thus far.

Now that Slegers has been handed the reins permanently, it may feel like she no longer has anything to prove. There was a time when every victory and goal seemed like another argument in her favour and was proof that she was the right choice for the job. But the real test for her now will be whether she can guide Arsenal to the top of the WSL table and keep them there.

In the coming weeks, Slegers will face two of the biggest tests of her managerial career. Arsenal's next two league fixtures are against Chelsea and Manchester City, two title contenders sitting ahead of them in the table. In her interim role, Slegers' toughest opponents were Manchester United and Bayern Munich -- they drew 1-1 with United and defeated Bayern 3-2, but that is not entirely comparable with facing last season's WSL top two back-to-back.

Chelsea currently lead the league by six points, with second-placed City just one ahead of Arsenal. The results of these next two matches will have a huge impact on the title race and would provide Slegers with a perfect opportunity to prove that Arsenal are back to their best. A victory over Chelsea, especially -- who have been unbeaten under new coach Sonia Bompastor -- could quickly cement her reputation as one of the top coaches in the league.

Despite all the speculation, it quickly became evident that there was really only ever one woman for the job. The waiting game to announce her as permanent manager may have been drawn out, but it will have been worth it if Slegers can deliver in the crucial weeks ahead.

Arsenal's future is in her hands now, and the next few games will reveal just what kind of manager she truly is and whether it was the right decision to hire her permanently.