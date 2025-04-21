Open Extended Reactions

Leicester City have endured a torrid Premier League campaign. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Jamie Vardy criticised himself and his fellow Leicester City players following their relegation from the Premier League, saying his own performance in the campaign had been an "embarrassment."

A 1-0 home defeat by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool condemned 19th-placed Leicester to relegation on Sunday, after just one season back in the top flight.

Leicester, who won the Premier League title against all odds in 2016, are in the midst of a dismal run, losing their past nine home league games in a row without scoring -- an English record.

Former England international Vardy, Leicester's goalscoring hero in their 2016 title run and a Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2019-20, also failed to impress, scoring just seven league goals in 31 appearances this season.

"At this point, I don't even know what to say. No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone," the 38-year-old said in a post on social media on Monday.

"There are no excuses. Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed. There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

"Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes -- and this season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too. To the fans: I'm sorry. Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a s--t show."

Leicester, 19th in the standings with 18 points from 33 games, next travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.