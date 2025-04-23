The ESPN FC crew discuss whether or not Matheus Cunha would be a positive signing for Manchester United. (2:18)

Manchester United want to sign a new midfield duo of Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, while Real Madrid are interested in Dean Huijsen and Martín Zubimendi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Rashford eyes Champions League club next

- Source: Man Utd eye Wolves, Brazil star Cunha

- Ancelotti on Real Madrid future: Anything is possible

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães is one of the midfielders that Manchester United are targeting this summer. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have drawn up a two-man wishlist of Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as they aim to strengthen in midfield, TEAMtalk reports. Bruno, who scored in Newcastle's 4-1 win over Man United earlier this month, has a contract at St James' Park that runs until 2028, while Wharton is committed to Selhurst Park for a further year. Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but the Red Devils could struggle to offload Casemiro due to the Brazilian's large wages.

- Real Madrid's defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League has shifted their focus to the transfer window, reports AS. As such, Los Blancos are looking at AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen at centre-back and Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi in midfield. Both players being worth €60m complicates things -- as does Bayer Leverkusen wanting €150m for Florian Wirtz -- and Real Madrid could have to offload players to make a move and prefer to focus on players whose contracts are coming to an end.

- Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs who have held exploratory talks about Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports Sky Sports, who add that Saudi Arabian clubs are also willing to trigger the 25-year-old's release clause. They also reference interest from Manchester United who, sources have told ESPN, are exploring the possibility of triggering Cunha's release clause.

- Real Madrid will announce a contract extension for Vinícius Júnior at the end of this season, according to Cadena SER. The Brazil international's deal -- which currently runs until 2027 -- will be extended by another two or three years, the radio station reported on Tuesday. Interest from Saudi Arabia was not, in the end, tempting for Vinícius, according to SER, with the player having doubts over moving to the Saudi Pro League on a five-year deal. He would only have considered a switch to Saudi for two years, at the most.

: Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García -- who's been LaLiga's standout keeper this season -- has offers from the Premier League, the Bundesliga, and other LaLiga clubs, Cadena COPE reports, although he hasn't received an approach from Real Madrid. García, 23, will be available on a €25m release clause this summer, or 15 million if Espanyol are relegated, which now looks unlikely. According to COPE, García's agents are waiting to see if an offer arrives from Madrid before taking a decision on where his future lies.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- The futures of Luka Modrić, David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez and Fran García at Real Madrid are up in the air, with Modrić and Vázquez both out of contract at the end of the season and the club waiting until the summer to make a decision over whether to offer them new deals. (AS)

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa don't make his loan permanent, with the 27-year-old being expected to leave Old Trafford this summer while Spurs are looking to sign a replacement for Son Heung-Min. (Football Transfers)

- Chelsea are ready to go up against Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United plan to trigger Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap's £30m release clause in order to sign the 22-year-old this summer. (Daily Mail)

- Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are in direct contact about a possible move for James McAtee while other Premier League and Serie A clubs are also interested in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Villarreal's Alex Baena and Spur's Cristian Romero are Atlético Madrid's two top targets for next season, with Rojiblancos winger Rodrigo Riquelme potentially being part of a deal to sign Baena. (AS)

- Chelsea are not ruling out the possibility of Moisés Caicedo leaving in the summer amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with the Blues willing to entertain offers of over £100m despite the 23-year-old still being part of Enzo Maresca's plans. (Football Insider)

- Atlético Madrid are monitoring Sporting CP teenage goalkeeper Miguel Gouveia, who has attracted the attention of several clubs while playing for Sporting's resreves and Portugal's U18 side. (Record)

- Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Fulham boss Marco Silva and Burnley coach Scott Parker are all candidates who could replace Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham Hotspur manager in the summer. (Daily Mail)

- Former England interim manager Lee Carsley is in the running to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester City boss after the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League. (The Sun)