Lion City Sailors have already made history in getting this far.

But one final hurdle stands between them and continental glory.

Having become the first Singaporean outfit to reach an Asian final, the Sailors will look to make more history when they face off against United Arab Emirates' Sharjah in the AFC Champions League Two decider at Bishan Stadium on Sunday.

All campaign long, the Sailors have been admirable in dealing with some formidable opposition, especially in their past two ties against Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Sydney FC.

As one of UAE's more-successful clubs, Sharjah's rich history and spending power means they never have any trouble attracting genuine talent.

So who will the Sailors have to be wary off in Sunday's final?

Caio Lucas

Having previously had a stint with Portuguese giants Benfica, Caio Lucas has been a prolific scorer for Sharjah since joining them in 2020. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Caio Lucas has had quite the journey in his career.

Born in Brazil and once on the youth ranks of giants São Paulo, Caio would move to Japan at the age of 17 to play high school football before making his professional bow for J1 League outfit Kashima Antlers.

After moving to UAE with Al Ain, the silky-skilled forward even impressed enough to earn a move to Portuguese powerhouses Benfica -- although he was never really able to break through.

Since returning to UAE with Sharjah, the 31-year-old has been prolific with 75 goals in 171 matches -- including five in ACL Two this season.

Caio also made his international bow earlier this year after being naturalised by UAE.

Luanzinho

It is all the more impressive that Luanzinho is Sharjah's joint-top scorer in the competition alongside Caio given that he plays out on the left rather than as the focal point in attack.

Like Caio, he is also now a UAE international but still brings plenty of Brazilian flair to his game given his heritage.

Luanzinho does have previous experience playing in the top flight of Brazil with Avaí although he was lured to UAE at a relatively young age, given he is still only 25 but is already in his 6th season with Sharjah.

The exciting winger looks set to play a huge role for Emirati football in the years ahead, although he will be hoping to play a part in delivering some immediate joy on Sunday.

Marcus Meloni

One of Sharjah's most-useful weapons given his versatility, Marcus Meloni can be relied upon to get the job done regardless of whether he is deployed at full-back or in midfield.

When he is deployed in defence, he is regularly seen bombing down the flanks and offering an additional outlet in the final third.

If he finds himself in the engine room, he is regularly one of his team's first options in instigating a forward foray.

Either way, his composure on the ball and range of passing make him an influential playmaker anywhere on the pitch.

The Sailors will also do well to be alert when Meloni, also a Brazilian-born UAE international, is on set-piece duty.

Adel Taarabt

Having joined Sharjah at the start of this year, ex-Tottenham, QPR and AC Milan man Adel Taarabt offers them an experienced and wily schemer whenever he is called upon. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arguably the most-recognisable name in the Sharjah squad, Adel Taarabt is unlikely to be in the starting XI on Sunday -- but he is certainly a handy asset to have off the bench.

Now 35, the ex-Morocco star is in the twilight of his career but has a proven record of being a player capable of changing a game with a single moment of brilliance.

Taarabt has played for several notable clubs in the past, although it was with QPR in the Premier League where he arguably produced his best football -- while also having stints in Serie A with AC Milan and Genoa.

Having first landed on Emirati soil when he joined Al Nasr in 2022, Taarabt moved to Sharjah at the start of this year and admittedly has had limited impact.

Nonetheless, if Sharjah find themselves needing a spark on Sunday, it would not be a massive surprise if Taarabt is called upon.