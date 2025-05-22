Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the United States after losing to Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League. (1:56)

United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday announced his 27-player roster for a pair of June friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland.

But the list was more notable for who isn't on the roster than who is, with mainstays Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Giovanni Reyna, Antonee Robinson and Yunus Musah all omitted.

Pulisic is taking time off after a grueling season in Europe that saw him log over 3,500 minutes while dealing with multiple nagging ailments, including a chronic hip flexor injury.

Robinson is in a similar situation after featuring in 37 matches for Fulham this season, but missing out on the Concacaf Nations League last March. He is being shut down for the summer.

McKennie, Weah and Reyna will be taking part in the Club World Cup, with McKennie and Weah suiting up for Juventus and Reyna with Borussia Dortmund.

Another midfielder, Johnny Cardoso was named to the roster, but could also be occupied by the Club World Cup if his reported transfer to Atlético Madrid goes through. Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is another surprise omission.

While the final Gold Cup roster isn't due until June 4, the absences will likely have a profound effect on the team's preparations for next year's FIFA World Cup. Pochettino has only been in charge since September, and the Gold Cup --- the last set of competitive fixtures prior to the World Cup -- was thought to be critical to establishing chemistry prior to the festivities in 2026.

The significant number of absences will now prevent Pochettino from getting critical days on the training field with some of his core players.

"As we continue preparations for the World Cup, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with this group of players for an extended period and it's important we take advantage of every moment we have together," Pochettino said. "Of course, we want to win and to perform in a very good way. These players have earned the chance to compete for our fans and to show their quality and mentality."

The U.S. will convene in Chicago starting on June 1 to prepare for the friendlies. The U.S. faces Turkey in Hartford, Conn. on June 7, with a match in Nashville against Switzerland three days later.

The USMNT opens the Gold Cup group stage against Trinidad & Tobago on June 15, followed by games against Saudi Arabia on June 19 and the group stage finale against Haiti three days later.

PSV Eindhoven right back Sergiño Dest missed 11 months of this season due to injury. Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There is still a fair amount of experience in the squad, with Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Matt Turner all taking part.

Pochettino will also welcome back PSV Eindhoven right back Sergiño Dest, who is considered one of the key figures in helping the USMNT get back on track following disappointing showings in the Copa América last year, and the Concacaf Nations League last March. He missed both competitions as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The aforementioned absences have helped create openings for 12 players with less than five caps, including five uncapped players. Players to watch from the former group of players includes Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes; 10/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3),

MIDFIELDERS (10): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 17/5); Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)