Ivan Toney has been recalled to England's latest senior squad for matches against Andorra and Senegal while Phil Foden was omitted following talks with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli last summer and his previous international cap came in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Toney has scored 28 goals in 42 appearances this season and Tuchel is keen to see how he integrates to the 26-man group.

"Ivan deserves to be with us I think. I'm convinced because he scored over 20 goals for Al Ahli this season," Tuchel told a news conference on Friday.

"He's won a major title with the Asian Champions League, a big involvement in the team with goals and assists and a huge contribution. I told you last time that I will try to put a visit in my schedule to see him in Saudi but I didn't make it. So I thought: 'why not bring him over and let him travel to us?' It is a good occasion now to test new players, meet news players, test Ivan in the environment.

"We wanted three No. 9s with Harry and Ollie Watkins. I had a call with Dom Solanke who deserved to be with us, who won a major trophy with Tottenham and is a big player for them. but he was in camp already, I have a clear picture of what he can bring to this group. Now is the moment to see new players, get a feeling for them and see them within the group. Because Ollie and Ivan were not with us, that is the decision."

Ivan Toney has been handed a shock England recall by Thomas Tuchel. -/AFP via Getty Images

Foden asked to be left out after admitting off-field issues had affected his season with Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola, however, said he's planning to include Foden in his squad for the FIFA Club World Cup despite accepting that midfielder needs a period of "rest."

Tuchel on Friday said he has ruled out any players involved in this summer's Club World Cup leaving this England camp early.

"To cut it short, yes we will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with the same 26," Tuchel said. "That's the decision in the end. I was an advocate and could see the reasons for the players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier, maybe change the squad."

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been included despite scheduled shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup in the United States.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has received his first call up while Conor Gallagher has been recalled after a fine season at Atlético Madrid.

There was no place for Tottenham Hotspur forward Solanke, while Jarrod Bowen of West Ham has also been left out.

Marcus Rashford, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, is ruled out through injury.

Tuchel also explained Arsenal defender Ben White's continued absence from the national team.

"He was involved in the latest matches of Arsenal but we had a talk and decided now is not the moment because he will become a father very soon, the baby is due right on the exact date of the camp. It is his first child and we wish him and his wife all the best," Tuchel said.

"We thought if he comes back it should be with a clear mind and full focus on football which is now not the case. We decided together this is not the camp for him to come back.

"The second reason is although he played lately I think he can still have 10, 15, 20% increase in the physical ability. Given all the circumstances we decided that he is not with us 100%. He was ready to be selected now but the main was because of family."

England will face Andorra in Barcelona on June 7 and play a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson,, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins