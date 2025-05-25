Open Extended Reactions

A-League Men Golden Boot winner Adrian Segecic has told ESPN that he's disappointed at being overlooked by Socceroos head coach Tony Popovic for his latest squad and would consider playing for Croatia if an opportunity with Australia doesn't come soon.

Segecic, 20, has just completed a stellar 2024-25 A-League season with Sydney FC, scoring 13 goals and finishing as the joint top-scorer in the league.

It was the first time a midfielder had won the award in the A-League's history -- an even more impressive feat considering Segecic was often used off the bench by Sydney FC and started just 14 games. He also impressed during the club's AFC Champions League Two campaign, scoring five goals in their run to the semifinals.

Despite being one of the most in-form footballers in Australia, Segecic has yet to be selected by Popovic for any Socceroos squads. The latest snub came earlier this month when he was left out of a national team training camp squad ahead of Socceroos' crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Segecic, who has represented Australia at all youth levels but has yet to play for the senior team, said he was disappointed to be left out given his form with Sydney FC.

"I think I wanted to be part of it ... maybe I thought I deserved to at least be a part of the training squad. But that's football, and that's how it goes. I can only keep training, doing well, and hope to be part of something next time," Segecic told ESPN.

"I think any footballer, if they were in my shoes, having done what they had done, would love to have had a call-up.

"I would say it's frustrating, but it is what it is. That's football. You just have to keep going and not put your head down."

Segecic hasn't heard from Popovic since the former Melbourne Victory manager was appointed head coach of the Socceroos in September last year.

A-League Men Golden Boot winner Adrian Segecic is yet to hear from Socceroos boss Tony Popovic. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"I haven't spoken to him. I've seen he's watched a few of my games," Segecic said. "I don't know if it's tactical or for another reason. It's up to him -- whatever he thinks is best for getting Australia to a World Cup and doing well at one."

While Segecic considers himself Australian and has always dreamed of playing for the Socceroos at a World Cup, he admitted it would be difficult to turn down a call-up from Croatia -- where both sets of his grandparents are from -- if he continued to be overlooked by Australia.

"I played for the [Croatian] under-17s; it could be a possibility," he said. "It's just whatever opportunity arises. If the Aussies aren't going to give me the chance, and I have an opportunity to play first-team international football, no kid can say no to that."

Recent media reports have linked Segecic -- whose Sydney FC contract expires on June 30 -- with a move to Europe next season.

Segecic confirmed to ESPN that his agents were exploring a possible move abroad, but remained tight-lipped about the negotiations. He added he would know more about the situation after playing his last game of the season -- an exhibition match for ASEAN All-Stars against Manchester United in Malaysia on Wednesday.

"It's been ongoing for the last few weeks. I've been talking to my representatives about it. It's been on my mind since the season finished. We're still making a decision and seeing what's next," he said. "I'll leave it all up to them, and hopefully after the next match, I can sit down and see what options are available."