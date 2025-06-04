Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has doubled down on his claim that his critics have "f------ no idea" how good he is, saying people hate him for his style of play.

Gavi, 20, first lashed out at his detractors in April, expressing his belief that his ability with the ball is ignored because of his tenacity off it.

"People just see me as a competitor, a warrior or whatever you want to call it," Gavi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, after being recalled to the Spain squad for this week's UEFA Nations League final four.

"I am, I am really competitive, but I also have quality with the ball and a lot of people don't value that.

"I understand people hate me for the way I play, maybe for them it's not that fun to watch. But a lot of people undervalue me as a footballer, with the ball.

Gavi returned to first team action last October. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

"They have no idea about that football side of things. But as long as those that know about football know how good I am with the ball, I don't care."

Gavi returned to the Spain squad last week for Thursday's Nations League semifinal against France for the first time since injuring his ACL in 2023.

Prior to his injury, Gavi was a regular for his country, winning 27 caps after making his debut as 17-year-old under Luis Enrique.

He has remained grateful to Luis Enrique ever since and was happy to see him lift the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain coach last weekend.

"For me he's the best, the No.1," Gavi said. "I am delighted for him. He gave me my debut for Spain, in the San Siro against Italy, who were European champions at the time.

"I will never forget that day. And he had balls to put me in, because a lot of people were criticising him."

Gavi's relationship with Luis Enrique has even seen him linked with a move to PSG, but after signing a new Barça contract until 2030 earlier this year, he said he has no intention of leaving.

"That won't happen," he added of a possible move to France. "I want to spend my whole career with Barça."

After an 11-month absence, Gavi returned to first team action with Barça last October, going onto make 42 appearances in all competitions this season, although many of them came as a substitute.