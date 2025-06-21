Jeremie Frimpong shares his excitement for the arrival of his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz at Liverpool. (1:13)

New Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong has told ESPN the arrival of Florian Wirtz, his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate, at Anfield has made his move to the club "extra fun."

Frimpong joined Liverpool from the Bundesliga club on May 30 with the highly rated Wirtz joining him on Merseyside in a club-record deal.

ESPN previously reported the deal to be worth a total of £116 million ($156.27 million) -- it includes an initial £100 million payment with £16 million in add-ons.

Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz won the Bundesliga title during their time at Bayer Leverkusen. Jan Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Frimpong told ESPN NL: "I'm really excited. I'm really looking forward to playing with Liverpool. And of course Florian Wirtz, my good friend, he's coming too. That makes it extra fun. I also already know some guys from the national team. So yeah, I'm really up for it. I can't wait for it to start."

The 24-year-old, who has emerged as one of the world's most exciting full-backs, had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for €35m, a source told ESPN.

Frimpong was ranked No. 8 on the ESPN 100 list of full-backs.

The Netherlands international's transfer to Liverpool came amid Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid. He will hope to play a key role in Arne Slot's new-look side that will look to win the club's third Premier League title next season.

Asked what Slot had said to him during the transfer process, Frimpong said: "Yes, definitely. When I first spoke to him, I immediately noticed that he was interested. He said he really wanted me at Liverpool and that I would fit well into the team. And when you hear that Arne Slot wants you -- and then to play for Liverpool too -- that's just an honor, you know? How could I say no?"

Both Frimpong and Wirtz could make their respective Premier League debuts when Liverpool host Bournemouth in their opening fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Information from ESPN's Beth Lindop contributed to this report.