The Euro 2025 tournament has been great so far. In unusual heat, fans have flocked to Switzerland to cheer on their teams and records have been falling.

Switzerland's Group A opener against Norway saw the largest attendance for a women's football match in the country (34,063), while 600,000 tickets were sold -- beating the entire numbers from Euro 2022 before the first game even began.

The hosts even made it into the quarterfinals, alongside Norway; world champions Spain eased through Group B with three wins from three, with Italy joining them; Sweden beat Germany to top spot in Group C; while France and England made it from Group D, with Netherlands heading home early.

Emily Keogh, Tom Hamilton, Beth Lindop, Julien Laurens and Sam Marsden have been on the ground at the tournament this summer, so here is their assessment of events so far.

Which team have surpassed expectations?

Hamilton: Sweden came into the tournament with one of the most experienced squads ever assembled, and they've used that to top a tricky group with a masterful 4-1 victory over Germany. Norway have also impressed, but apart from the usual big dogs of Spain and France, Sweden are creeping up very nicely.

Keogh: Italy. Progression from Group B behind Spain was not guaranteed as both Portugal and Belgium have quality, so the Azzurre have done well to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. They've flown under the radar in recent years but finally seem to be coming into some good form.

Lindop: Sweden. Despite the considerable quality and experience in their squad, they hadn't been discussed among the favorites to win the tournament. However, after winning all three of their group games, I think they could be ones to watch. The fact that manager Peter Gerhardsson is set to depart could also have a galvanizing effect on the squad.

Laurens: France, without a doubt. I didn't see three wins from three coming. Les Bleues had some momentum coming into the tournament, with eight victories in a row between the Nations League and friendlies, but they were so impressive against England and showed in the second half against Netherlands that when Grace Geyoro is on the pitch and spirits are high, they can be unplayable. Coach Laurent Bonadei has rotated a lot and France are in a strong position.

Marsden: I am still dining out on saying Sweden would win their group, so I can't say them given my lofty expectations! I'll go for France. I think their performance against England was possibly the most impressive we have seen so far. They rotated against Wales and wobbled against Netherlands, but they are so good in attack when it clicks. Delphine Cascarino has been superb. I'd also make a quick shout out for Poland, too, who put up a good fight on debut in a really hard group.

Which team were you most disappointed by?

Hamilton: Netherlands promised much, but underdelivered. Manager Andries Jonker caused controversy early on and ended up having a verbal slanging match with a journalist before the tournament even started, and even though they played well against Wales, they were dismal against England. They had their moments against France but -- even though it was a tough group -- it was clear the team are ready for a new coach.

Keogh: I had high hopes for Iceland, but their failure to pick up a point shows that expectation was misplaced. They lost their three games by either one- or two-goal margins, rather than a host of tough drubbings, which is a small positive to take. But as the highest-ranked side in Group A (14th), a better showing was expected from them.

Lindop: Denmark have been really disappointing. Of course, they were in a tough group with Germany and Sweden however, even against Poland (a side 15 places below them in the FIFA World Ranking), they failed to pick up a single point. Considering some of the big names they have within their squad, including Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder, it's been a really poor tournament.

Laurens: Germany, for me. They missed loads of chances vs. Poland but were also unbalanced tactically. Losing captain Giulia Gwinn to a serious injury just 40 minutes into the tournament was a blow, then they struggled to get their game going against Denmark, before Sweden destroyed them. You can never count Germany out of any competition, but despite all the attacking talent they have, they have been underwhelming so far.

Marsden: Realistically, Netherlands were probably third favorites in their group, but the manner of their defeats to England and France will have been hard to take for the 2017 winners. I am also not completely sold on Germany; Poland created chances against them, Denmark took the lead in their second game and Sweden comfortably beat them in their final match.

Which player has impressed you most?

Hamilton: Alexia Putellas. She's playing football from another planet for Spain, so she's the clear No. 1 pick. But Cascarino has been immense for France, while it was a joy watching Signe Gaupset's breakthrough match for Norway. From an England point of view, Lauren James was unplayable against Netherlands and Wales, but England's most consistent player has been Alessia Russo. Her work rate and selflessness has helped them into the quarterfinals.

Keogh: Jule Brand. Though she's been around the Germany set up for a very long time, she has claimed her spot in midfield and is making it count. She's been involved in four of the five goals (two assists, two goals) in the campaign and has really impressed with her tenacity and passing. She's made a lot of Germany's attacks look seamless and with a tough tie against France in the quarterfinals, she will be a key figure if they are to reach the semifinals.

Lindop: Géraldine Reuteler. Representing your country at a home Euros always comes with added pressure, but all-action midfielder Reuteler has made it look easy, winning three consecutive Player of the Match awards to help Switzerland book their place in the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. If Pia Sundhage's side are to get past world champions Spain and make it into the semifinals, Reuteler will almost certainly have something to with it.

Laurens: Kosovare Asllani. Putellas is the main one here, but Asllani has been amazing. She has led Sweden at the age of 35 with three assists and a goal, while reaching the milestone of 200 caps while in Switzerland. One of the legends of the game, it has been great to see her shine at the tail end of her career.

Marsden: Alexia Putellas. It feels reductive to pick just one! As Beth says, Reuteler is a nice story as the star of the home nation, but it's hard to look past Putellas. It's not just the sheer numbers (three goals, four assists), but the quality she's producing as well: the feint inside for her goal against Portugal, the deft touch to finish against Belgium, the backheel assist Italy. She's been phenomenal. France's Cascarino is my second pick and also a nod to England's James; she has not hit the levels of the others consistently yet, but she's one of the players I'd back to do something special when needed.

What has been your favorite aspect of the tournament so far?

Hamilton: It's a toss up between the fans and goals. I only got glimpses of the Netherlands and Wales fans, but both were magnificent and brought so much to the tournament. Spending time with the Wales fans in St. Gallen was brilliant, and that memory will stay with me. James' goal for England against the Dutch -- including goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's long pass -- was superb, while it's also been great seeing the number of Switzerland jerseys worn both on matchdays and during the week.

Keogh: The fans have been incredible. The general atmosphere at games has been a joy to watch, people of all ages donning shirts, chanting, waving flags, and belting out songs. Even when Wales were facing defeat in the first game, the fans began singing the national anthem, and when France netted three goals in six minutes against Netherlands, St Jakob's Park was electric. Seeing so many fans (both travelling and local) get behind the sport has been fantastic to see.

Lindop: The passion of the fans has really blown me away. It's been really special to see the Switzerland supporters, in particular, getting behind their team. Travelling from Zurich to Geneva ahead of Switzerland's final group game and seeing the number of fans in red shirts on their way to watch Sundhage's side at Stade de Geneve was a highlight.

Laurens: The level of football has been really good. We have had loads of goals and some beautiful ones, great games, intensity, interesting tactical aspects, top coaching (and not so great sometimes), nice stories to tell our readers and the fans all around have been amazing too. This will be a Euros to remember.

Marsden: The goals. There have been so many (3.7 per game), but more importantly there have been some absolute belters. This is far from an exhaustive list but if you get the chance, seek out these five: Athenea del Castillo (vs. Italy), Clàudia Pina (vs. Belgium), Cascarino (vs. Netherlands), Cristiana Girelli (vs. Portugal) and Brand (vs. Poland).

What's the best quarterfinal? And give us a prediction for the final -- who will make it?

Hamilton: France vs. Germany will be a lot of fun, while Switzerland vs. Spain will be a great occasion. Norway vs. Italy is perhaps the least glamorous out of the four, but should be an enthralling contest, and Sweden vs. England is nicely balanced. Sweden have been one of the outstanding sides in the competition so if they can overcome England you'd bet on them meeting Spain in the final.

Keogh: France vs. Germany is a quarterfinal of two European powerhouses which could almost be a final in itself. Both have a point to prove after underperforming in recent tournaments and both are going to be without key players. It feels like the most even matchup between two top sides, which is incredibly hard to call. But the winners will face world champions Spain and it's hard to see them losing.

Lindop: Sweden vs. England looks the tastiest match for me. When these two sides met at the last Euros, the Lionesses won emphatically, however I have a feeling it's going to be a much closer contest this time around. I think England might just edge it and end up facing Spain in the final.

Laurens: France vs. Germany has the best rivalry -- historically, socially and football wise. The two teams wanted to avoid each other as long as possible, but will meet in the quarterfinals. However, the winners will lose to Spain in the semifinals because no one can compete with the world champions. And you'd bet on Spain to beat England in the final and write even more history.

Marsden: The hosts (Switzerland) against the favorites (Spain) offers a nice narrative, but the blockbuster ties are Sweden vs. England and France vs. Germany. I'm most looking forward to the latter. I think France will get the better of Germany, but lose to Spain ... paving the way for a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final between Spain and England.